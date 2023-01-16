ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Past Champions Criticizing Kyle Larson for a Major Offseason Decision Are Way off Base

By John Moriello
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 4 days ago

The difference between pit bulls and members of the racing community criticizing Kyle Larson is that pit bulls will eventually let go. Unfortunately, promoters and past and present drivers continue to criticize the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion for a perfectly reasonable decision about how to handle his offseason.

2021 NASCAR champ Kyle Larson finished second on Sunday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cNaB4_0kGgdbvB00
Kyle Larson during the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Aug. 28, 2021, at Daytona International Speedway. | David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kyle Larson pulled off a neat trick over the past week, competing in Vado, New Mexico, while living rent-free in the heads of people in Tulsa, Oklahoma, some four hours away by air.

Larson finished second Sunday night in the 50-lap Late Models championship of the Wild West Shootout on the 0.375-mile Vado Speedway Park track. Bobby Pierce executed the last of the event’s six lead changes with seven laps to go to capture the $25,000 first prize.

“That was so much fun,” Pierce said, according to Speedsport.com . “Kyle raced me so clean. It takes a guy like that to know exactly where he’s gonna put his race car and know exactly where I’m gonna put my race car afterwards.”

For his part, Larson considered the trip to just north of the Mexican border to be worth it.

“That was the most fun Late Model race I’ve ever been a part of,” he said. “There was more lead changes in one race than there is all season, so that was a lot of fun. … I definitely can’t wait for next year. This was definitely more fun than I anticipated, and I’m sure with all the races that we’ve had night in, night out, the crowd is just gonna continue to get bigger.”

Larson’s second-place check was $10,000, which probably has his critics howling more than usual.

Criticism of Kyle Larson was coming from everywhere all week

In any other year, Kyle Larson would have spent the week racing midget cars in Tulsa instead of Late Models in New Mexico. However, Larson and fellow NASCAR Cup Series star Christopher Bell , who combined to win five of the last six championships in the Chili Bowl Nationals , decided not to participate. They previously suggested the $10,000 first prize isn’t commensurate with what an event with big fields and sellout crowds should be paying.

According to Racing America , Bell’s absence may have stemmed more from concerns at Joe Gibbs Racing about keeping him healthy. But Larson has been vocal about the Chili Bowl’s payout since last summer and is unapologetic. Promoter Emmett Hahn has pushed back, citing the expense of running a huge event without receiving a share of concession money.

Others sided with Hahn in recent days.

“I’m a Kyle Larson fan, I like Kyle,” Jack Hewitt , a multi-time USAC champion from the 1980s, told FloRacing. But him and Christopher Bell don’t know how to pick their battles. You pick something that’s going to make a difference.

“Emmett Hahn don’t give a s*** what Kyle Larson thinks.”

Defending champion Tanner Thorson also chimed in.

“I don’t want to say too much and burn any bridges, but I’m here,” he said. “I’m a little bit sour about it to be honest. I wish those guys were here. I have a really good race car again, and I want to race the best. And if the best are supposed to be here, why aren’t they here?”

Then there’s this from Keith Kunz, a longtime car owner: “Kyle’s forgotten where he’s come from.”

Hahn got in one more shot.

“First it was about it didn’t pay enough and then the story became it was about (paying) the guys in the back of the field,” Hahn said. “He bought himself a jet plane, a two-and-a-half-million-dollar motorhome and if he really wanted to help these back of the field guys, he would.”

The driver has put his money where his mouth is

Related https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1udrsD_0kGgdbvB00

Kyle Larson Predicts a Rough Night at the Busch Light Clash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MvRYF_0kGgdbvB00

Kyle Larson vs. Chase Elliott: Who Will Finish With More Career Victories?

Emmett Hahn referencing Kyle Larson’s purchases scores cheap points. Winning races in sprint cars or midgets isn’t what allows Larson to buy nice things. Rather, he’s a superstar in NASCAR, where what Hahn pays as his top prize wouldn’t even cover a team’s tire bill at the Daytona 500.

And contrary to what Keith Kunz suggested, Larson hasn’t forgotten his roots.

Larson and brother-in-law Brad Sweet, the defending World of Outlaws season champion, have invested in Silver Dollar Speedway and are launching the High Limit Sprint Car Series this spring. The 12-race series’ prize pool is $1.3 million.

That dwarfs the additional $34,600 Hahn says he added to the Chili Bowl prize purse this year.

“I just wish, if Kyle was that mad about the purse, that he would have called me,” Hahn said.

That’s a nonsensical comment, of course. If Hahn didn’t already understand paying $10,000 to the driver prevailing over 350 other competitors is inadequate, then a call from Larson wasn’t going to make a difference.

Got a question or observation about racing? Sportscasting’s John Moriello does a mailbag column each Friday. Write to him at JohnM@Sportscasting.com.

The post Past Champions Criticizing Kyle Larson for a Major Offseason Decision Are Way off Base appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 8

Joe Freedom
4d ago

Hahn is so far off base. Larson or any other racer is not.obligated.to appear just to male his show and.give other racers talent to race against. Hahn's use of profanity shows what kind of selfish guy he really is.

Reply
9
Fuster Cluck
4d ago

It isn't a promoter's business whether any driver, team, or dynasty chooses any given race to compete in. But Larson & Bell are advocating for bigger purses, which helps all racers.

Reply
8
Gerald Ryan
3d ago

Larson and Bell,the last time I looked are grown men and can do what ever they perfer to do

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Racing News

NASCAR updates underwear rule

There’s been a slight change the NASCAR rulebook for 2023; Underwear brand comments. The 2023 NASCAR season is set to begin. There’s already been a few minor rule changes ahead of the new season. Back in December, NASCAR updated the rule book regarding chassis shims. They reduced the...
Sportscasting

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Insists He Will Defend Denny Hamlin Against NASCAR for Remarks on Upcoming Podcast but Also Recommends Driver Save Money for Fines

Denny Hamlin will be defended by Dale Earnhardt Jr. for any remarks on his new podcast that land him in hot water with NASCAR, but the Hall of Famer recommended the driver save up money for the fines. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Insists He Will Defend Denny Hamlin Against NASCAR for Remarks on Upcoming Podcast but Also Recommends Driver Save Money for Fines   appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
bvmsports.com

Top 5 NASCAR drivers who could replace Kevin Harvick in 2024

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (BVM) – Recently, Kevin Harvick made an announcement that a lot of NASCAR fans likely saw coming. Following the 2023 season, the longtime Cup Series driver will officially call it quits from full-time racing. The final season will put a cap on what has been a legendary...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Comeback

Actor shares incredible, bizarre tale of Dale Earnhardt’s last day

Actor Frankie Muniz, best known for his title role in the show Malcolm in the Middle, shared an incredible, bizarre tale of meeting Dale Earnhardt the day the legendary driver died. Muniz, who will drive full-time in the ARCA Menards Series this season, told the “Speed Freaks” show about his experience attending the 2001 Daytona Read more... The post Actor shares incredible, bizarre tale of Dale Earnhardt’s last day appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Racing News

Jeffrey Earnhardt debuts Jesus Revolution car

Earlier this month, Jeffrey Earnhardt announced that ForeverLawn renewed their sponsorship for the 2023 season. Earnhardt will pilot the No. 44 Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Alpha Prime Racing, making him the teams first full-time driver since 2021. View the Jesus Revolution paint scheme below. However, when...
FOX Sports

Busch, Bowyer, Harvick, Helio to all race SRX this summer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Busch, Clint Bowyer and Kevin Harvick will all make their debuts this season in Tony Stewart's summer all-star series, while four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves confirmed Wednesday he'll return for a third season. Busch, who left Joe Gibbs Racing at the end of...
MICHIGAN STATE
Yardbarker

Why 2023 Daytona 500 could be most competitive field in a long time

Historically, a major part of the prestige of the Daytona 500, NASCAR's premier event, is the difficulty of qualifying for the race. Through the 2000s and early 2010s, entry lists would frequently include up to 50 drivers attempting to qualify for a 43-car field. That count has dwindled in recent years, but in 2023, we could see a return to the competition of old.
Sportscasting

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Showed This Week Why He’s Still a Fan Favorite by Giving NASCAR Fans What They Want

This week Dale Earnhardt Jr. talked about the addition of Denny Hamlin to the podcast family but also revealed another piece of news that showed why he's still a fan favorite by giving fans what they want. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Showed This Week Why He’s Still a Fan Favorite by Giving NASCAR Fans What They Want appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Speedway Digest

Ruedebusch Development and Construction Announces Cornerstone Partnership with Todd Gilliland

Ruedebusch Development and Construction (RDC) is building a future with Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports team. The full-service commercial construction and real estate development company becomes one of the the anchor partners of the sophomore NASCAR Cup Series driver. The RDC branding will be featured on Gilliland and the No. 38 Ford Performance Mustang in five events in 2023.
Speedway Digest

Elton Sawyer Named NASCAR Sr. Vice President of Competition

NASCAR today announced that Elton Sawyer has been named its Senior Vice President of Competition, replacing Scott Miller, who will assume the newly formed role of Competition Strategist within the NASCAR Competition team after a more than 40-year career in motorsports. NASCAR also announced the promotions of several individuals to...
VIRGINIA STATE
Speedway Digest

DIRTcar Pro Late Model Sunshine Nationals Features go to Bailes, Bronson, Page, Faulk

A stacked field of 67 DIRTcar Pro Late Models packed the Volusia Speedway Park pit area Thursday night, and out came the veteran Super Late Model talent to reap the rewards. Race night #1 of the fourth annual DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals was dominated mostly by a host of Super Late Model invaders, piloting their Chevy Performance 604 Crate-engine car counterparts in pursuit of Saturday’s $10,000 grand prize.
TENNESSEE STATE
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

227K+
Followers
34K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy