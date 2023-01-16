Read full article on original website
Kelly Clarkson Says Her Upcoming Album's Cover Photo Won't Be Photoshopped: 'It Felt Like Me'
Kelly Clarkson is getting real about what fans can expect from her highly-anticipated upcoming record. Earlier this week, the singer-songwriter rang in the new year by revealing details about her forthcoming record during an Instagram Live on The Kelly Clarkson Show account. The "Since You've Been Gone" singer, 40, began...
Actor McKinley Belcher III Marries Blake Fox in a Intimate Black-Tie Wedding: 'It Means Everything'
Broadway's McKinley Belcher III married his longtime boyfriend in a stunning New Jersey wedding after celebrating four years together McKinley Belcher III has said "I do!" The Broadway actor, 38, tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Blake Fox in an intimate, black-tie affair in Hoboken, New Jersey, on Tuesday. The ceremony took place at the Antique Loft, a 4000 square foot rooftop in downtown Hoboken, the same day they celebrated their 4-year anniversary after connecting on Instagram in the latter part of 2018. "It means everything!" raved Belcher...
Meghan McCain and Husband Ben Domenech Welcome Second Baby Girl, Daughter Clover Jade
Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech has welcomed a baby girl, making daughter Liberty Sage, 2, a big sister Meghan McCain is officially a mom of two! The former View co-host and husband Ben Domenech have welcomed a baby girl, the couple announced via The Daily Mail on Friday. Daughter Clover Jade McCain Domenech was born on Thursday, Jan. 19. "Yesterday morning, we welcomed our newest addition, Clover Jade McCain Domenech, to our family!" they shared in a statement. "Ben and I are overjoyed to introduce Liberty to her baby sister and start this new adventure as a...
Jeremy Renner's Condition 'Much Worse Than Anyone Knows'
Jeremy Renner's condition following his tragic snowplow accident is reportedly far more severe than previously reported. According to the Daily Mail, a friend of the actor said his injuries are much worse than feared and he "nearly bled out" and "almost died" as he waited for help to arrive. "It's...
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa on 'Close Relationship' with Stepdaughter Taylor: 'Got So Lucky'
Heather Rae El Moussa says her stepkids Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12, have been "amazing" as she prepares to welcome her first baby with husband Tarek El Moussa Heather Rae El Moussa is opening up about the special bond she shares with stepdaughter Taylor. The pregnant Selling Sunset star, who is currently expecting her first baby with husband Tarek El Moussa, shared a sweet post on Instagram Tuesday about the 12-year-old, expressing her appreciation for the "close relationship" she has with the pre-teen. "Got so lucky with this one 🤍...
Jinger Duggar Vuolo Once Never Wore Pants Because She Thought She Had to Wear Only Dresses 'to Please God'
Growing up, the former star of TLC's 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On was told to dressed modestly in accordance with the strict rules of her family's ultra-conservative Christian faith Jinger Duggar Vuolo is opening up about why shorts and pants were never a part of her wardrobe growing up. "I thought I had to wear only skirts and dresses to please God," Vuolo, 29, tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week's issue. "And if I step outside of what I think is expected of me, I would think God's going to be so displeased...
Jenna Bush Hager Says Her Daughter 'Sometimes Feels Sad' After Using Electronics: 'It's Like Sugar'
Jenna Bush Hager believes her digital boundaries are keeping her kids from being overwhelmed by their electronics Jenna Bush Hager is explaining her rules about electronics in her home. Discussing toeing the line between having a disciplined household and a fun household, the Today with Hoda & Jenna co-hosts got into discussing boundaries when the mom of three, 41, opened up about setting rules for her three children. "I think kids have more fun when there are boundaries. I feel like it's not so fun when they're ruling the...
Christina Applegate Slams Comment Saying Plastic Surgery Changed Her Looks, Not MS: 'I Laughed'
Applegate announced her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2021 and made her first public appearance at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony the following year Christina Applegate is clapping back against hate comments about her looks. The Dead to Me actress, 51, said she reached out to someone on social media who commented on a recent PEOPLE article about her and her daughter at the Critics Choice Awards and received a startling message in response. "Sooooo I made the unfortunate decision to look at some comments on an article from...
See the Moment a Mom of Six Welcomes Baby No. 7 Over a Toilet — and Discovers It's Her First Girl!
Ariel and Michael Tyson's seventh baby made a very unique entrance into the world and changed their family dynamic forever Ariel Tyson and her husband Michael are no strangers to having kids. With six boys between the ages of 11 and 2, the family was excited to welcome their seventh baby in late 2021. After six labor and delivery experiences, Ariel felt like she had a pretty good grasp on what to do and when — but fate had other plans when welcoming baby No. 7. Sharing moments...
Pregnant Meghan McCain Shows Off Baby Bump at 9 Months: 'Fully Cooked'
The former View co-host will soon welcome her second baby girl with husband Ben Domenech Meghan McCain is close to the finish line! On Wednesday, the pregnant former View co-host, 38, shared two cute selfies on Instagram of her baby bump at nine months. She's expecting baby girl No. 2 with husband Ben Domenech, with whom she also shares 2-year-old daughter, Liberty. In both photos, McCain is standing in front of a mirror with one hand on her bump and the other taking the pic. The Republican commentator dressed...
'MAFS' ' Briana Myles and Vincent Morales Welcome First Baby: 'Our Little Love Is Finally Here!'
Married at First Sight's Briana Myles and Vincent Morales have welcomed their bundle of joy!. The couple, who met and wed during season 12 of the reality show, welcomed their first baby together, daughter Aury Bella, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, a rep for the couple confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. "Our...
Tom Hanks Dishes All About the 'Tom Cruise Cake' That Cruise Famously Sends During the Holidays
“This cake is so great you can really only have it once a year,” Tom Hanks reveals of the holiday gift from Tom Cruise Tom Hanks wants to go out with a piece of the "Tom Cruise cake" in his belly. On Thursday's episode of Mythical Kitchen's newest YouTube series Last Meals, Hanks raved about the coconut cake that his friend Tom Cruise famously sends to him — and many other A-listers — every year for the holidays. The actor sat down with chef and host Josh Scherer to talk about his...
Jennifer Lopez Pulls Out 3 Major Looks in 1 Day for 'Shotgun Wedding' Promo — and Serves Up Bridal Vibes
Lopez has been on a style hot streak of bridal-like looks while promoting her new movie For the premiere night of Shotgun Wedding, Jennifer Lopez totally stayed on theme. The singer and actress made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! before heading over to her movie's premiere and finally the afterparty. For all three events, Lopez nailed a bridal theme, because of course! For Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Lopez, 53, sat down with host Jimmy Kimmel wearing a delicate yet flirty Giambattista Valli dress with a crisscross ruffled neckline and...
90 Day: Michael Risks Marriage to Angela by Meeting Up with Usman and Admitting He Cheated
Michael asks Usman to respect his wife, Angela — but is met with "a capital NO" Michael Ilesanmi has a plan to make things right — but it may not sit well with wife Angela Deem. In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday night's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all, Michael prioritizes his hope of picking up the pieces from last week's face-off over Angela's direct request to stay away from Usman "Sojaboy" Umar. RELATED: 90 Day Fiancé: Michael Is 'Done' and Demands Angela 'Get Out' After Exes Are Restrained in Violent...
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's That '70s Show Costar Debra Jo Rupp Says They Had a 'Spark' Before Dating
"I caught that — I absolutely caught that," Debra Jo Rupp recalled of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Debra Jo Rupp had an inkling about the budding connection between Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher even before they officially got together. Opening up about her former That '70s Show costars' relationship, Rupp said she once realized there was a "spark" forming between the two. "There was this little reunion, and I remember watching it," Rupp, 71, told Access Hollywood. "It was quite a while after '70s Show had ended, and there was...
A$AP Rocky Is Excited for Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'My Lady's Back Making Music Again'
The "Praise the Lord" rapper spoke with Apple Music 1 about his enthusiasm for the performance and his new single, "Same Problems?" The world may be (rather impatiently) awaiting Rihanna's triumphant return to live music, but no one is more excited than her partner, A$AP Rocky. The Grammy-nominated rapper joined Zane Lowe on the Apple Music 1 radio Wednesday and dished on Rihanna taking the big stage at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, which will mark her first public performance since the 2018 Grammys. "I'm so glad that my lady's back making music...
Robert Pattinson Wears a Sequin Kilt and the Beckham Boys Bond at Dior Show — See the Photos!
The British stars stepped out for Dior's Fall/Winter 2023 menswear runway show in their best high-fashion fits Next stop on Paris Fashion Week's map of star-studded menswear shows: Dior. On Friday, the French fashion house held its Fall/Winter 2023 menswear show in the fashion capital, hosting a top-tier audience including English heartthrobs, Robert Pattinson and David Beckham, who brought along his 17-year-old son Cruz. The Twilight alum, 36, wore an androgynous look, stepping out in a navy blue sequin kilt skirt styled with black Chelsea boots and over-the-ankle socks....
Jenna Johnson Shares Glimpse at Her and Val Chmerkovskiy's Baby Boy: 'My Heart Is Forever His'
"One week with my little love ✨," the dancer captioned the post Jenna Johnson is celebrating her first week as a mother with a sweet Instagram post about her newborn. In the close-up photo, the newborn is holding onto Johnson's finger as she cradles the baby on her chest, with the back of the baby's head and ear facing the camera. The Dancing with the Stars pro wrote in the post that she will share more when she and husband Val Chmerkovskiy are ready, but for now...
Kenya Moore Says She's 'Come a Long Way' After Abandonment by Mom Who 'Pretended That She Never Had a Child'
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shares how her childhood influenced her approach to motherhood with daughter Brooklyn: "I wanted to be the type of mom to my daughter that I never had" Kenya Moore wants to heal the wounds of her own childhood for her daughter's benefit. In an exclusive preview of Wednesday's FOX's boot camp-style reality competition Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, Moore speaks about the issues she had with her biological mother in the past — and how they've made her a better mom in the present. "I think I've...
