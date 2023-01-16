ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

Detroit man arrested after stolen vehicle located in Livingston County

By DeJanay Booth
 4 days ago

HOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two people were taken into custody over the weekend after authorities located a stolen vehicle in Livingston County.

On Saturday, Jan. 14, a deputy on patrol on I-96 in Howell Township checked the registration of a 2023 Ram pickup truck and discovered that it was reported stolen out of the Detroit Police Department back in December.

Authorities believe the vehicle was stolen from a manufacturer's lot in Sterling Heights. It was the fourth stolen vehicle found in Livingston County last week.

On Monday, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office shared a video of the arrest on its Facebook page.

"As the deputy approached the vehicle to conduct a traffic stop, it abruptly exited I-96 onto Highland Road where deputies performed a high-risk traffic stop to take the two occupants into custody," read the post.

Police say a 26-year-old man from Detroit admitted to knowing the vehicle was stolen. He was arrested for receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle.

