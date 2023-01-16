A New Jersey mother died after rushing back into her burning home in an attempt Saturday to save her 6-year-old daughter’s life. Both Jackie Montanaro, 40, and 6-year-old Madelyn were killed by the flames that encompassed their Hazlet home as the family slept around 12:30 a.m., WABC reported. William Montanaro, wife Jackie and their daughter Elena, 8, were all able to escape their burning home, but Madelyn was nowhere to be seen. Both William and Jackie rushed back into the home in an attempt to save her, but neither Jackie nor Madelyn made it out alive. William said Jackie, who...

