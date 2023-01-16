Jayson Tatum Now Has More 50-Point Games Than Larry Bird And Paul Pierce Combined

Jayson Tatum has more 50-point games than Larry Bird and Paul Pierce managed in their combined careers as a part of the Boston Celtics.

Jayson Tatum is very much a superstar at this point, he is putting up an MVP campaign during the 2022/23 season with the Boston Celtics. Having achieved quite a bit of playoff success already, he led the Celtics to the NBA Finals last season but fell short against the Golden State Warriors.

Jayson Tatum and his Boston Celtics have returned with a vengeance this season, boasting the best record in the league despite the scandal involving their Head Coach before the season even began. Tatum has ascended to another level , putting up some incredible stats, including quite a few 40-balls. On Monday against the Charlotte Hornets, though, he went one step further and scored 51 points. This was the 6th performance, which helped him unlock an amazing stat.

"Jayson Tatum now has more career 50 point games than Larry Bird and Paul Pierce."

In modern Boston Celtics lore, there are possibly no two legends bigger than Larry Bird and Paul Pierce. Larry Legend is one of the greatest ever to do it, but even he only had just 50 points in a game just 4 times . Paul Pierce, despite being such a good scorer, managed 50 points just once in his career. This was Tatum's 6th 50-ball in his relatively short career , meaning he has now surpassed their combined tally. And NBA fans are in awe of what he's already accomplished while taking the era into account.

NBA Fans Reacted To Amazing New Jayson Tatum Stat

This is a pretty wild stat for Jayson Tatum to have managed to unlock, and it's quite impressive, to say the least. However, the modern NBA is more friendly to offensive stars, and fans had a lot to say about him crossing Bird and Pierce.

"Ok the Larry Bird part doesn’t count but the Paul Pierce does." "Tell me this man ain't the MVP." "Bro JT up next, don't let nobody tell you anything else." "This is actually crazy lol." "I can't believe this man, Tatum is special." "Bro, 50 is the new 40 sorry." "This happens often nowadays, but JT still special." "The Celtics and Tatum are legit this year." "I can't believe this man."

"He's already better than Paul Pierce to me, has a while to catch Larry."

There is no doubt that Jayson Tatum is the face of the Celtics for this new generation, and his feats are already going down in the history books. Boston has put a great roster around him as well, so if Tatum can get a few championships to his name in the next few years, he'll be on the path to being remembered as one of the greatest to ever do it.

