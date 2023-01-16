Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Homeless veteran scammer" Kate McClure sentenced to prisonJade Talks Crime
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Democratic Governor Said Governor Abbott Lacks Integrity and His Actions are UnlawfulTom HandyTexas State
Pennsylvania Man Accused of Putting Ex's House on Fire One Day After Breakup and Killing Her Sister In WheelchairWestland DailyPhiladelphia, PA
Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Hillsborough, NJ cops save teen after cardiac arrest
The Dad of a 15-year-old high school athlete called the show on Wednesday to thank three Hillsborough cops who he credits with saving his son Jonathan's life. Jonathan collapsed during a high school basketball game. Jonathan was in cardiac arrest and the officers had no time to lose. Officers Tiana...
Saudi national arrested in theft of NJ school bus
🚌 An empty school bus was stolen from Livingston public schools on Tuesday. 🚌 'Concerning leads' got the FBI involved but they have released few details. 🚌 A Saudi national acting alone was arrested in Pennsylvania onThursday. A Saudi national was arrested in Pennsylvania and charged in...
‘Good Samaritan’ who found alligator outside NJ house was in on ‘scam’
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The "good Samaritan" who found a baby alligator in a plastic tub Sunday night was part of a fake story concocted to help a friend get rid of the gator. Monmouth County Executive Director Ross Licitra said that when Savion Mendez of East Orange was evicted from his apartment, he and his 3-foot alligator moved to a friend's home at the Twinbrook Apartment Complex in Ocean Township.
Car theft epidemic in NJ — What’s really driving it, and how to stop it
🚗 Car thefts increased by 4,000 vehicles in NJ since 2020. 🚨 Most car thieves are released without bail, and many do it again. 🚔 Police urge you not to be an easy target, and tell how to protect yourself. Car theft in New Jersey continues to...
NJ top news stories for Friday
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. ⬛ Should you have the right to buy a gas stove in New Jersey?. Some NJ lawmakers are worried the state could try to ban gas stoves and appliances after a report links gas stoves with higher asthma rates. ⬛...
Alligator dumped in NJ finds a home at Cape May Zoo
An alligator found in a plastic container dumped in an empty lot in Neptune Township on Sunday is headed for a safe and warm home in South Jersey at the Cape May Zoo. The 3-foot-long gator, thought to be a juvenile based on his length, was found by a neighbor described as a good Samaritan who found the container next to his home and called the Monmouth County SPCA. They brought the alligator to their shelter and put him in a climate-controlled tank more favorable to the temperature an alligator prefers.
Evesham, NJ, Police: Son Beat His 75-year-old Mother With a Landscaping Rock
Authorities in Burlington County say a 43-year-old man is facing charges after he beat his mother with a landscaping rock, critically injuring her. The incident happened Monday at a home on Woodlake Drive in Marlton. At the scene, officers with the Evesham Township Police Department located an unconscious 75-year-old woman...
Man Accused of Taking ‘Upskirting’ Videos at Wine Shop in Union County and Around NJ
WESTFIELD, NJ — A Red Bank man is accused of taking “upskirting” videos at a wine and liquor store in Westfield and other locations around the state, authorities announced Tuesday. Christopher W. Cox, 33, is accused of surreptitiously filming women and girls from below using a cell phone placed in a grocery basket, duffel bag or other means of conveyance, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said in a statement Tuesday. One of the videos was taken shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 at the ShopRite Wines & Spirits on South Avenue East in Westfield, Santiago said. Cox was charged late last...
fox29.com
Police: Elderly New Jersey woman beaten unconscious by son with a landscaping rock
MARLTON, N.J. - Evesham Township police are investigating the assault of an elderly woman that left her critically injured in Evesham Township. On Monday, officers with the Evesham Police Department say they responded to the first block of Woodlake Drive in Marlton for report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers...
NJ looks to mandate practice hours for young drivers
🚘 Practice hours are required to obtain a permit, but not a license. 🚘 Forty-seven states require a certain number of supervised driving hours. 🚘 NJ lawmakers want to require that minors log dozens of hours behind the wheel. That newly licensed driver in the next lane...
Top NJ news stories for Thursday
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. ⬛ George Santos accused of scamming disabled NJ veteran. US Navy Vet from NJ claims George Santos left his sick dog to die. ⬛ Report: NJ man kept girlfriend's body in garbage bag for 5 months. David Gibson, of Trenton,...
Monmouth County town files lawsuit against New Jersey for vehicle thefts
MIDDLETOWN — Frustrated by the continuing epidemic of automobile thefts in New Jersey, and what they consider to be little action to stop it, officials in Monmouth County are getting a little more serious in their attempt to get the attention of state leaders. Outside the municipal police department...
These are the 50 biggest retailers in America: 2 are based in NJ
New Jersey is home to many businesses, both big and small. With so many people living in The Garden State, it shouldn't be surprising that many retailers want a presence here. But did you know that New Jersey is home to not one, but two of the 50 biggest retailers in America? One of them shares the name of the town it's based in, and the other is in a class of its own.
Party’s over? NJ-based retailer files for bankruptcy protection
🎈 All Party City stores — 27 in NJ — remain open. 🎈 Chapter 11 filing follows big NJ company turmoil with Bed, Bath and Beyond. New Jersey-based Party City Holdco has filed for bankruptcy protection — while assuring customers that its stores remained open.
Mullica woman wanted for stealing truck from Gloucester County dealership
A Mullica Township woman allegedly stole a truck from Gloucester County dealership Tuesday, striking the lot attendant as she fled. Rita Ramminger is wanted on charges of theft by unlawful taking and assault by auto. Westville police posted a picture of the suspect taken from surveillance Tuesday night on Facebook....
‘Go to hell’ — NJ veteran brings dead dog’s ashes on TV to rip George Santos’ lies
🔴 New Jersey veteran went on TV to back up his claims that a freshman congressman kept money meant for his dying dog. 🔴 U.S. Rep. George Santos called allegations 'shocking & insane'. 🔴 After laying out the facts, the veteran said Santos could 'go to hell'
Opinion: Florida-based real estate firm is the latest to unfairly extract wealth from Black homeowners in Philadelphia
Philadelphia boasts the highest rate of Black homeownership in the Commonwealth (47.9% vs 43.5%). Despite that reality, white rates of homeownership have always been much greater (57.3%), and the number of Black homeowners has steadily declined over the past 30 years. While this gap exists largely due to generations of historical redlining and systemic disinvestment, Black residents still face many barriers to homeownership and continued threats to keeping the homes they do own.
Congressman George Santos Accused Of Scamming NJ Veteran
A veteran from New Jersey is accusing Long Island Congressman George Santos of stealing money intended for his dying service dog.
This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey
If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
This Mercer County City Ranks In The Top 3 Best for Your Insta
There are a ton of places throughout the state of New Jersey that is worth making the drive just for a good photo moment. There are plenty of cities and beautiful towns that are the perfect backdrops for your Instagram pictures, but on a new list, this Mercer County city has been named the third most picturesque city in all of New Jersey.
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
73K+
Followers
22K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 0