Ewing Township, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

Saudi national arrested in theft of NJ school bus

🚌 An empty school bus was stolen from Livingston public schools on Tuesday. 🚌 'Concerning leads' got the FBI involved but they have released few details. 🚌 A Saudi national acting alone was arrested in Pennsylvania onThursday. A Saudi national was arrested in Pennsylvania and charged in...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

‘Good Samaritan’ who found alligator outside NJ house was in on ‘scam’

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The "good Samaritan" who found a baby alligator in a plastic tub Sunday night was part of a fake story concocted to help a friend get rid of the gator. Monmouth County Executive Director Ross Licitra said that when Savion Mendez of East Orange was evicted from his apartment, he and his 3-foot alligator moved to a friend's home at the Twinbrook Apartment Complex in Ocean Township.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ top news stories for Friday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. ⬛ Should you have the right to buy a gas stove in New Jersey?. Some NJ lawmakers are worried the state could try to ban gas stoves and appliances after a report links gas stoves with higher asthma rates. ⬛...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Alligator dumped in NJ finds a home at Cape May Zoo

An alligator found in a plastic container dumped in an empty lot in Neptune Township on Sunday is headed for a safe and warm home in South Jersey at the Cape May Zoo. The 3-foot-long gator, thought to be a juvenile based on his length, was found by a neighbor described as a good Samaritan who found the container next to his home and called the Monmouth County SPCA. They brought the alligator to their shelter and put him in a climate-controlled tank more favorable to the temperature an alligator prefers.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Man Accused of Taking ‘Upskirting’ Videos at Wine Shop in Union County and Around NJ

WESTFIELD, NJ — A Red Bank man is accused of taking “upskirting” videos at a wine and liquor store in Westfield and other locations around the state, authorities announced Tuesday. Christopher W. Cox, 33, is accused of surreptitiously filming women and girls from below using a cell phone placed in a grocery basket, duffel bag or other means of conveyance, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said in a statement Tuesday. One of the videos was taken shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 at the ShopRite Wines & Spirits on South Avenue East in Westfield, Santiago said. Cox was charged late last...
WESTFIELD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ looks to mandate practice hours for young drivers

🚘 Practice hours are required to obtain a permit, but not a license. 🚘 Forty-seven states require a certain number of supervised driving hours. 🚘 NJ lawmakers want to require that minors log dozens of hours behind the wheel. That newly licensed driver in the next lane...
New Jersey 101.5

Top NJ news stories for Thursday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. ⬛ George Santos accused of scamming disabled NJ veteran. US Navy Vet from NJ claims George Santos left his sick dog to die. ⬛ Report: NJ man kept girlfriend's body in garbage bag for 5 months. David Gibson, of Trenton,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

These are the 50 biggest retailers in America: 2 are based in NJ

New Jersey is home to many businesses, both big and small. With so many people living in The Garden State, it shouldn't be surprising that many retailers want a presence here. But did you know that New Jersey is home to not one, but two of the 50 biggest retailers in America? One of them shares the name of the town it's based in, and the other is in a class of its own.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WHYY

Opinion: Florida-based real estate firm is the latest to unfairly extract wealth from Black homeowners in Philadelphia

Philadelphia boasts the highest rate of Black homeownership in the Commonwealth (47.9% vs 43.5%). Despite that reality, white rates of homeownership have always been much greater (57.3%), and the number of Black homeowners has steadily declined over the past 30 years. While this gap exists largely due to generations of historical redlining and systemic disinvestment, Black residents still face many barriers to homeownership and continued threats to keeping the homes they do own.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey

If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

