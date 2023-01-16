Read full article on original website
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Taylor Sheridan: 11 Facts About The Yellowstone Creator's Transformation Into A TV Icon
There is a world somewhere out there, in some alternate dimension, where Taylor Sheridan never left Texas to become an actor. Or maybe, one where he left Texas to become an actor but never dreamed of writing his own scripts. Or maybe, one where he wrote the hard-hitting screenplays for "Sicario," "Hell or High Water," and "Wind River" but never branched out into television — meaning, he never co-created the hit Paramount Network series "Yellowstone" and never built a miniature television empire, got inducted into the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame, or returned to his home state as owner of one of its most famous cattle ranches.
Freddie Prinze Jr. Defends Wife Sarah Michelle Gellar Over Buffy The Vampire Slayer Drama
Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar were a part of a pretty elite group of young actors in the late '90s and early '00s. In addition to rising to fame around the same time, the two also co-starred in a number of movies together. They played members of the doomed friend group at the center of the slasher flick "I Know What You Did Last Summer," and then took on the roles of Fred and Daphne in the live-action movies "Scooby-Doo" and "Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed." Gellar even had a cameo in Prinze Jr.'s rom-com breakout, "She's All That." Of course, their most notable collaboration is their real-life marriage of over two decades.
David Crosby's Acting Credits Included Two Memorable '90s Blockbusters
On January 19, 2023, the music world lost a true legend with the death of David Crosby at the age of 81. According to a statement from his wife, Crosby's death comes as a result of an unspecified illness. "His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly," she wrote, requesting privacy during the family's time of mourning (via Variety). Crosby's fans around the world will more than likely do the same in the coming weeks, honoring his life and legacy.
New Amsterdam Fans Are Divided Over Iggy And Martin's Second Chance At Romance
This article contains spoilers for the series finale of "New Amsterdam" One of the most compelling aspects of NBC's "New Amsterdam" was the romances that evolved over its five-season run. All of the show's couples ran the gamut from strong and supportive to complicated and even toxic at times. For many, the romance between psychiatrists Dr. Ignatius "Iggy" Frome (Tyler Labine) and Dr. Martin McIntyre (Mike Doyle) was a realistic depiction of a loving partnership that is not without its challenges. But despite their ups and downs, both mental health professionals managed to cherish their strong bond and friendship with one another even when the romantic side of things sometimes faltered.
NCIS' David McCallum Feels Like The Show 'Doesn't Quite Make Sense Any More'
If you've spent any amount of time in front of a television, chances are you're well aware of "NCIS." Created by Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill, the program began way back in September 2003 and swiftly became a standout title in the crime procedural realm. Many viewers have maintained their interest in the exploits of those employed at the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, which has resulted in an impressive small-screen run for the series. It's up to a whopping 20 seasons and is careening toward the 500-episode mark.
Dennis Quaid Entering The Taylor Sheridan Universe For 1883 Spinoff Bass Reeves
Even before Taylor Sheridan launched his wildly successful "Yellowstone" franchise at the Paramount Network, he's long been interested in the myth of the American West, perhaps best exemplified in his screenplays for 2016's "Hell or High Water" and 2017's "Wind River." With his "Yellowstone" prequels "1883" and "1923," Sheridan has been able to examine that myth through a historical lens, even if it means uncovering some ugly truths.
Gilmore Girls Fans Praise Lulu And Kirk For Being Perhaps The Healthiest Couple On The Show
Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Luke (Scott Patterson). Rory (Alexis Bledel) and Dean (Jared Padalecki). Rory and Jess (Milo Ventimiglia). Sookie (Melissa McCarthy) and Jackson (Jackson Douglas). These are just a few of the romantic relationships that "Gilmore Girls" fans watched evolve over the show's seven seasons. The popular series follows Lorelai Gilmore, a single mom raising her teenage daughter, Rory, in the small town of Stars Hollow. Each spends the series navigating work, school, friendships, family, and love. While the show is known for depicting small-town life, complete with town meetings and knit-a-thons, it's also known for big romantic moments. This includes Max's (Scott Cohen) gift of one thousand yellow daisies, Lorelai and Luke's first kiss, and Dean's surprise Chilton visit that ends with Rory shouting, "Because I love you, you idiot!"
Leonard Nimoy Credits An Unlikely Partner For The Star Trek Craze
If you say the name Leonard Nimoy, the logical but lovable Spock invariably comes to mind, especially for die-hard "Star Trek" devotees, aka Trekkies. Nimoy and Spock are quintessentially linked to science fiction, and both are household names now thanks to the success of the "Trek" franchise. However, until he won the role of Spock, Nimoy was just another struggling actor lumbering from job to job, telling CBS Sunday Morning in 2005, "I hadn't had a job that lasted longer than two weeks in 15 years."
The Avatar Ride At Walt Disney World Contained The Way Of Water Easter Eggs All Along
James Cameron has been planning his "Avatar" universe for quite some time, so it's probably not surprising to learn that some of the "Avatar" spin-offs already in existence have easter eggs that hint about the franchise's future. One of those places? "Avatar: Flight of Passage," a ride that opened in...
Austin Butler Had A Whole Lot Of Shakin' Going On During The First Elvis Concert Scene
It's no secret that Austin Butler, who played Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's biopic, "Elvis," knocked his hip-shakin' performance out of the park. The actor took home the 2023 Golden Globe for best actor in a drama motion picture and received rave reviews from critics. The New York Times gushed that Butler "captures the smoldering physicality of Elvis the performer, as well as the playfulness and vulnerability that drove the crowds wild."
Sons Of Anarchy's Ron Perlman Found Himself Needing To Lie Down After Some Of The Show's Shocking Scenes
"Sons of Anarchy" is a show that thrived not only on complex, morally questionable characters but on pure shock value. Throughout its seven-season run, it never shied away from (often gruesomely) killing off main characters or going in unexpected directions. "Sons of Anarchy" focused on Jackson "Jax" Teller (Charlie Hunnam), the vice president of SAMCRO, a motorcycle club and criminal gang. The show deals with his growing disillusion with this life of crime and a desire to take the club in a more legal and legitimate direction.
What Is Night Court's Yakov Smirnoff Up To Now?
During the '80s, many classic sitcoms filled the airwaves with concepts both traditional, such as "Cheers" and "Full House," and the offbeat, such as "Alf" and "Small Wonder." Then there was the hybrid comedy between these two styles, "Night Court," which aired on NBC from 1984-1992. The series was a legal sitcom where the proceedings took place at dark, and this was an open invitation for oddball characters. The show was led by Harry Anderson as Judge Harold Stone, with Markie Post (Christine Sullivan) as a public defender and John Larroquette as prosecutor Daniel Fielding. Larroquette went on to win four consecutive Primetime Emmy Awards for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for his performance.
Why Finn Wolfhard Is Ultimately Glad Stranger Things Is Wrapping After Season 5
"Stranger Things" has launched many young careers. Season 1 focused on such a young cast with the main group, as most of the kids cast to play the characters were unknown before the Netflix series took off. Now that the series has four seasons under its belt and most of the kids have grown up to be well-known and recognizable faces in Hollywood; some have even emerged as A-listers.
Sylvester Stallone Was Stunned At The Difficulty Of Filming For TV During Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone hasn't done a lot of work in television. The action star did an episode of "Kojak" and an episode of "Police Story" early in his career (the latter, appropriately, as a character named Rocky), in 2002 he voiced Paul Revere on "Liberty's Kids," and in 2005 he did two episodes of "Las Vegas" as "Frank the Repairman." Aside from those brief appearances, "Tulsa King" marks the actor's very first foray into television.
Vikings: Valhalla Showrunner Jeb Stuart Explains How Season 2's Increased Diversity Reflects Viking Culture - Exclusive
When it comes to historical fiction, people love to use various time periods as an excuse for a lack of on-screen diversity, claiming it wouldn't make sense for a certain religion, race, or sexual orientation to exist in a certain place or time. Yet those assertions are incorrect more often than not. Virtually nowhere in history was devoid of different races (via Mythcreants). Conquerors are the ones who write the history books, and their biases are evident in how whitewashed history is.
It Appears Russell Crowe May Not Be Joining Gladiator 2 After All
When Ridley Scott's "Gladiator" came out in 2000, it surpassed critics' and viewers' expectations. The film earned more than $460 million worldwide and garnered five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Russell Crowe. "Gladiator" also turned out to be one of Scott's biggest movies of all time. Everyone...
Filming Pants-Less On Ghosts Is Surprisingly Comforting For Asher Grodman
CBS continues to impress with each addition to its already-packed lineup. "Ghosts," which premiered in 2021, was an instant success for the network, earning it multiple season renewals. The series is a remake of a popular British show of the same name, following a couple that inherits a haunted house, causing their ghostly but comedic adventures to begin.
Eddie Murphy Thought He Was Going To Die Filming Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley
When it comes to making movies, Eddie Murphy is no Tom Cruise — and he doesn't care who knows it. The recent Cecil B. DeMille Award-winner spoke to Entertainment Tonight after the 2023 Golden Globes and admitted that there were times when he was on set of his much-anticipated new movie, "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley," and thought he was going to keel over and die while doing his stunts. "It was so, so hard," Murphy said. "I did 'Beverly Hills Cop' (1984) when I was 21. I'm 61. So ... playing a character you played when you was 21, it's just physical, an action movie. It was just really, really hard."
The Witcher's Anya Chalotra Gained More Body Confidence Through Playing Yennefer
Although Netflix's "The Witcher" is currently facing some hardships due to Geralt of Rivia himself, Henry Cavill, leaving the show, it's still one of the most popular series Netflix has ever done. "The Witcher" is based on a book series of the same name and a video game adaptation based on the books. Much of the series' success came from how much fans loved Cavill's portrayal of Geralt, but he can't be the only one credited with bringing the show to life in a big way.
