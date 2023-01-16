All it takes is one play, one yard or even one good or bad decision to change the course of a football game. Along with those outliers are key matchups that determine when they happen and the effect they have when they do happen. These matchups are the ones that teams plan for. Play-calling is adjusted for certain defensive or offensive schemes, and individual players are targeted on both sides of the ball and given the tasked label of "shut down" or "slow down." And with just two wins away from making the Super Bowl, the final eight teams in the NFL Divisional round know what they need to do on both sides of the ball to get just one game closer to Arizona.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO