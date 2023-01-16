ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Five Key Matchups That Could Decide the 2023 NFL Divisional Round Winners

All it takes is one play, one yard or even one good or bad decision to change the course of a football game. Along with those outliers are key matchups that determine when they happen and the effect they have when they do happen. These matchups are the ones that teams plan for. Play-calling is adjusted for certain defensive or offensive schemes, and individual players are targeted on both sides of the ball and given the tasked label of "shut down" or "slow down." And with just two wins away from making the Super Bowl, the final eight teams in the NFL Divisional round know what they need to do on both sides of the ball to get just one game closer to Arizona.
