13 WHAM
Light snow and rain in the forecast this weekend
A weak area of low pressure is help produce some light snow and flurries in the area Friday evening. Expect this to continue and slowly taper off early Saturday morning. We can use the snow! Two thirds into the new month and Rochester has had a measly 3.1" of snow ranking 6th LEAST SNOWY all time 20 days into a new year.
13 WHAM
A little icy Thursday morning in WNY
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - It looks like another chance for a light icy glaze is on the way. You may remember Tuesday morning's weather was icy across the region and it looks like tomorrow morning's weather could be similar. A storm system will be moving into the Great Lakes from...
Nasty Weather Leads To Winter Weather Advisory For New York
This morning will be sloppy when it comes to the commute around town. Another round of rain mixing with freezing rain and heavy winds has led to another Winter Weather Advisory being issued for parts of New York. The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued the Winter Weather Advisory.
cnycentral.com
Several districts close, plan early dismissal Thursday as winter weather returns
Syracuse, N.Y. — CLICK HERE For up-to-the-minute closings. UPDATED THURSDAY, JAN 19 AT 10:45 A.M. Camden Central Schools: Middle/HS closing at 11:30 a.m. ; Elementary closing at 12:30 p.m. Canastota Central Schools: Dismissing early; 4-12 Early Dismissal at 10:45 a.m.; Pre-K -3 Early Dismissal at 11:45 a.m. Herkimer Central...
A trio of storms could bring ice, heavy snow to Upstate NY
Update: Some schools are sending students home early today to beat the approach of freezing rain and icy roads. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Winter weather is returning to Upstate New York, with a trio of storms on the horizon that could bring ice on Thursday and heavy snow next week. Thursday...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Tracking a few systems with a stronger one possible late Sunday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Cloudy and damp day is ahead with a few light showers and steady temperatures near 40. Thursday will bring another round of mixed precipitation as the parade of storms will continue to impact our region. A mixed bag of snow, sleet, and rain will arrive around 9 a.m. on Thursday and transition to all rain after midday.
Watch for freezing rain, slippery roads today in Central NY; alert issued
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A storm system moving into Central New York today could bring freezing rain and slippery roads into the afternoon. “Precipitation (will) begin as a wintry mix including freezing rain,” the National Weather Service said in issuing a winter weather advisory. “Precipitation will change to rain as warmer air moves in, but glazing may continue a little longer as ground temperatures will lag behind air temperatures.”
Weather Warning: Freezing Rain, Hazardous Driving For Parts Of WNY
The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Western New York. The commute this morning could be dangerous due to hazardous road conditions caused by the wintry weather. Just before 10 pm yesterday, Monday, January 16, 2023, the NWS Buffalo issued the advisory at 9:40 pm.
Cloudy and spotty showers today. Then another system headed to WNY tomorrow
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Skies will be gray today with perhaps a few showers. Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 30s. The next system we are watching is currently moving through the great plains and will arrive here tomorrow bringing another round of rain. This system looks stronger and will see higher rain totals with it.
Missing Penfield teen found
UPDATE ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Shawn Hill has been found and is in good health, officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said just before 7:30 p.m. ORIGINAL ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in helping locate a 14-year-old missing juvenile. Shawn Hill is 5’9 and 180 […]
Water main break causes significant flooding in Buffalo
A water main break is causing significant flooding on Seneca Street and James P. Coppola Sr. Boulevard in Buffalo.
wnypapers.com
New GO Car Wash outlet opens in Niagara County
It’s time to make your car look and feel as good as new. Colorado-based business GO Car Wash opened its seventh location in Western New York on 2706 Military Road, Niagara Falls. Filings from the Niagara County Clerk’s office on Dec. 20 show that San Diego-based commercial real estate...
Icy roads causing car accidents on Thruway, other Central NY roads, 911 callers report
Freezing rain across Central New York is causing numerous minor car accidents this morning, with several reported on the New York State Thruway, according to 911 dispatches. The Onondaga County 911 Center has reported nearly three dozen car accidents on roads, mostly minor, as of 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. Several were reported as rollovers or vehicles in a ditch. Dispatches include several accidents on the Thruway in the Liverpool area.
Researching Devil's Rock in Genesee County
Did you know there is an unusual rock formation just outside Batavia? Daybreak Kevin O'Neill checked it out. It's easy to spot, and looks out of place in the Genesee County countryside. Likely several million years old, it’s a 10-foot tall mushroom-shaped glacial deposit. The unique shape has sparked...
wxhc.com
Major Fire Burns Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep in Cortland
A major fire erupted at Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep on Route 281 in Cortland early Friday morning. Around 3am, the Cortlandville Fire Department responded to the dealership to heavy smoke and flames coming from the auto repair area, located in the rear of the building. The volume of the fire forced firefighters to fight the fire from only the outside of the building.
Gas restored to hundreds in Steuben County after outage
UPDATE: The Steuben County Office of Emergency Management has issued a statement regarding a natural gas service outage Monday night that affected hundreds of residents. The release is as follows: Natural gas service has been restored to more than 444 services in the Town of Wayne,Tyrone (Schuyler County) and Barrington (Yates County) with the remaining […]
3 more blizzard-related deaths confirmed; total dead in WNY now stands at 47
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Medical Examiner's office has confirmed three more blizzard-related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths because of the storm to 47. Forty-six of the deaths were in Erie County, mostly in Buffalo, and one death was in Niagara County. Erie County Executive Mark...
13 WHAM
Man accused of threatening Monroe County executive also wanted in 4 other counties
Rochester, N.Y. — Raymond Girard, 34, is wanted for crimes in at least five different counties. 13WHAM has learned about the new evidence discovered by police in the days leading up to his arrest earlier this month. New York State Police received a tip earlier this month that Girard...
wnypapers.com
NYSEG and RG&E launch electric and gas bill relief for customers
No action needed by customers with past-due bills; NYSEG and RG&E will automatically credit accounts as part of extended program. Recognizing that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused continued financial hardship for residents and businesses, New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) and Rochester Gas & Electric (RG&E) have launched the next phase of the statewide program that provides additional relief to residential and small-business customers.
