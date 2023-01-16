ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orleans County, NY

13 WHAM

Light snow and rain in the forecast this weekend

A weak area of low pressure is help produce some light snow and flurries in the area Friday evening. Expect this to continue and slowly taper off early Saturday morning. We can use the snow! Two thirds into the new month and Rochester has had a measly 3.1" of snow ranking 6th LEAST SNOWY all time 20 days into a new year.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

A little icy Thursday morning in WNY

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - It looks like another chance for a light icy glaze is on the way. You may remember Tuesday morning's weather was icy across the region and it looks like tomorrow morning's weather could be similar. A storm system will be moving into the Great Lakes from...
ROCHESTER, NY
cnycentral.com

Several districts close, plan early dismissal Thursday as winter weather returns

Syracuse, N.Y. — CLICK HERE For up-to-the-minute closings. UPDATED THURSDAY, JAN 19 AT 10:45 A.M. Camden Central Schools: Middle/HS closing at 11:30 a.m. ; Elementary closing at 12:30 p.m. Canastota Central Schools: Dismissing early; 4-12 Early Dismissal at 10:45 a.m.; Pre-K -3 Early Dismissal at 11:45 a.m. Herkimer Central...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Watch for freezing rain, slippery roads today in Central NY; alert issued

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A storm system moving into Central New York today could bring freezing rain and slippery roads into the afternoon. “Precipitation (will) begin as a wintry mix including freezing rain,” the National Weather Service said in issuing a winter weather advisory. “Precipitation will change to rain as warmer air moves in, but glazing may continue a little longer as ground temperatures will lag behind air temperatures.”
SYRACUSE, NY
News 8 WROC

Missing Penfield teen found

UPDATE ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Shawn Hill has been found and is in good health, officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said just before 7:30 p.m. ORIGINAL ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in helping locate a 14-year-old missing juvenile. Shawn Hill is 5’9 and 180 […]
PENFIELD, NY
wnypapers.com

New GO Car Wash outlet opens in Niagara County

It’s time to make your car look and feel as good as new. Colorado-based business GO Car Wash opened its seventh location in Western New York on 2706 Military Road, Niagara Falls. Filings from the Niagara County Clerk’s office on Dec. 20 show that San Diego-based commercial real estate...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Icy roads causing car accidents on Thruway, other Central NY roads, 911 callers report

Freezing rain across Central New York is causing numerous minor car accidents this morning, with several reported on the New York State Thruway, according to 911 dispatches. The Onondaga County 911 Center has reported nearly three dozen car accidents on roads, mostly minor, as of 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. Several were reported as rollovers or vehicles in a ditch. Dispatches include several accidents on the Thruway in the Liverpool area.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Researching Devil's Rock in Genesee County

Did you know there is an unusual rock formation just outside Batavia? Daybreak Kevin O'Neill checked it out. It's easy to spot, and looks out of place in the Genesee County countryside. Likely several million years old, it’s a 10-foot tall mushroom-shaped glacial deposit. The unique shape has sparked...
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Major Fire Burns Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep in Cortland

A major fire erupted at Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep on Route 281 in Cortland early Friday morning. Around 3am, the Cortlandville Fire Department responded to the dealership to heavy smoke and flames coming from the auto repair area, located in the rear of the building. The volume of the fire forced firefighters to fight the fire from only the outside of the building.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
News 8 WROC

Gas restored to hundreds in Steuben County after outage

UPDATE: The Steuben County Office of Emergency Management has issued a statement regarding a natural gas service outage Monday night that affected hundreds of residents. The release is as follows: Natural gas service has been restored to more than 444 services in the Town of Wayne,Tyrone (Schuyler County) and Barrington (Yates County) with the remaining […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

NYSEG and RG&E launch electric and gas bill relief for customers

No action needed by customers with past-due bills; NYSEG and RG&E will automatically credit accounts as part of extended program. Recognizing that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused continued financial hardship for residents and businesses, New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) and Rochester Gas & Electric (RG&E) have launched the next phase of the statewide program that provides additional relief to residential and small-business customers.
ROCHESTER, NY

