2 Pizza Places Named Best in the Entire U.S. Are Both in Portland, Maine
We've already got a lot going for us but this just levelled our state up. Pizza is an iconic food staple that has been practiced to perfection and served for decades. The world is full of different ways to make a pie and in my opinion, they're all delicious, but Maine has stood out in the Pizza world.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Maine Father & Son Cash-in Their Savings & Quit Their Jobs to Pursue Food Truck Dream
Get for ready for a real life story of the power of love, food, and family. Also make sure to have your tissue's handy. Dreams are attainable and that's exactly what this local story shows us all. Imagine this. One Maine man asked his father who was living in Connecticut,...
The Oldest Ski Area In Maine Is Also The Cheapest In The State
When you think of ski resorts in the State of Maine, there are a few that immediate come to mind. Probably the first two you thought of were Sunday River and Sugarloaf, right? Some of the other ski areas that come to mind might be Lost Valley in Auburn and Black Rock in Mars Hill.
Sushi and Tacos Under One Roof in Bridgton, Maine
Weird combination? Maybe. Perfect combination? Definitely. Elevation Sushi and Tacos is the brainchild of Kim Morton, Mike Perez, and their son-in-law John Dexter. All three moved from Los Angeles to Maine several years ago. What they really missed from California was sushi and street tacos. So Kim who is a schoolteacher and had owned a restaurant got together with Mike and John and opened Elevation Sushi and Tacos.
The Iconic Taste Of Maine Restaurant is Up For Sale & The Asking Price is Pretty Hefty!
Whether you know the place from the giant red lobster on the roof, the raincoat-clad fishermen checking his traps or their delectable and mouth-watering dishes, Maine's iconic seafood restaurant, The Taste of Maine, is now up for sale. Located on Route 1 in the beautiful Maine town of Woolwich, the...
Here Are 25 Stores That Mainers Want to Come to Their Towns
Yes, there are many places to shop in Maine. With outlets in Kittery and Freeport, there are people out shopping daily. However, the outlets are not the only stores that Maine residents go to on a daily basis. Obviously, there are malls and other local stores, like grocery stores and...
An Iconic Maine Restaurant Is Now For Sale
It could be the end of an era for a legendary Maine dining spot that features the "World's Largest Lobster Roll"!. Many years ago, I was working at a radio station in Bath. During the summer that I lived there, I would ride my mountain bike across the Sagadahoc Bridge, into Woolwich, and I would occasionally pedal over to a place called, Taste of Maine.
3 Snowstorms in The Next 6 Days For Central Maine? Charlie Lopresti at WGME 13 Says YES!
We all have to admit, it has been a pretty mild winter so far for most of us here in Vacationland, right? I mean, it's not even just the small amount of snow that we've received so far, but the temperatures have been pretty mild as well. It looks, however,...
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in the State of Maine
Even if you didn’t buy the $1.3 billion Meg Millions ticket sold in Maine, it's exciting to be a part of lottery history. It was the first for the state and the second largest payout ever. There have been some big winners in the state over the years. Nothing...
Hope Costco Opens in Maine in 2023? You’ll Likely Have to Wait Longer
Mainers have been waiting, some may say patiently, for the first-ever Costco to open in Maine. I mean we have Sam's Club and BJ's Wholesale Club, but we want another store to buy things in bulk. After issues with the number and sizing of parking spaces, Costco's plan to open...
WMTW
Maine snowfall totals for Jan 20, 2023
A storm pushing through Maine and New Hampshire on Friday brought several inches of snow throughout both states. Where you live made a huge difference in how much snow fell. Check out some of the snowfall totals as of Friday afternoon from the National Weather Service and our Total Weather Spotters. Many of these were reported during the storm and are not the final measurement.
Did You See Augusta, Maine Featured on Jeopardy Last Night? Here Was The Answer!
If you blinked you might have missed it, but Augusta, Maine was featured in a question, errr answer, last night on the hit TV game show, Jeopardy!!. I just happen to catch a post in my Facebook newsfeed from the Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce about it and, lo and behold, the answer had everything to do with out local chamber.
I Met An Extremely Talented Mainer in The Bathroom At a Local Bar
This Wednesday, I went to Mainely Brews in Downtown Waterville to enjoy my friend Ashley and Rob Burnell sing for open mic night but while I was there, something truly awesome happened. Many times when we're out and about, we meet all sorts of enticing people but I wasn't expecting...
Some of the Funniest Street Names in Maine
Growing up my best friend lived on Chicken Dinner Road. Being a kid, it never really hit me how funny and unusual that is. I don't know how that street got its name, but some 50 years later...if you find yourself in super rural southern Idaho, you'll see that Chicken Dinner Road still exists.
mainepublic.org
Red states are banning abortion. Maine could become a refuge
Gov. Janet Mills and Democratic legislative leaders this week previewed a slate of priority abortion bills that expand and further safeguard access to the procedure. The governor, Democratic Senate President Troy Jackson and House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross each described the proposals as a check against the unrelenting anti-abortion forces that factored in the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last year to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that had prohibited states from banning the procedure for nearly 50 years. Among the proposals is one that would waive Maine’s current abortion restriction after fetal viability — about 24 weeks — if approved by a medical professional.
A Look at Maine’s 20 Least Populated Towns Based on 1920 Census Records
Who doesn't love some good old-fashioned Maine history? Well, thanks to this new invention called the "Internet," I managed to luck into a fun document to peruse. I stumbled upon some old Census data, which ended up being rather significant. The form is the official 1920 Census Bulletin for every county and town in Maine. It's a fascinating look at where Mainers called home and how different those pockets look today.
Here’s Why Seeing This Youtuber’s Videos Of Maine Made Me Furious
As I have gotten a little older, and a little wiser, I have tried my best to always be respectful of other people. That being said, I am human, so sometimes I fail... But, I try to start every morning asking God to help me be kind to all those I encounter.
The NEWS CENTER Maine Staff Deserves All the Love and Respect for This Video
This is the coolest thing. Legitimately the coolest thing. Because this didn't have to be done at all. And in all honesty, this was probably a quick couple minutes out of a busy staff's day and wasn't a big deal for them to execute. But what it meant for the...
Get Delectable Gluten-Free Meals At These 30 Popular Maine Restaurants
Gluten-free is trending and not just because it's popular, but because it's healthier for you. I should know, a family member of mine suffers from a serious gluten allergy and I have seen the toll it takes on a person. It is refreshing and relieving that so many Maine restaurants...
