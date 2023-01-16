ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q97.9

Sushi and Tacos Under One Roof in Bridgton, Maine

Weird combination? Maybe. Perfect combination? Definitely. Elevation Sushi and Tacos is the brainchild of Kim Morton, Mike Perez, and their son-in-law John Dexter. All three moved from Los Angeles to Maine several years ago. What they really missed from California was sushi and street tacos. So Kim who is a schoolteacher and had owned a restaurant got together with Mike and John and opened Elevation Sushi and Tacos.
BRIDGTON, ME
Q97.9

Here Are 25 Stores That Mainers Want to Come to Their Towns

Yes, there are many places to shop in Maine. With outlets in Kittery and Freeport, there are people out shopping daily. However, the outlets are not the only stores that Maine residents go to on a daily basis. Obviously, there are malls and other local stores, like grocery stores and...
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

An Iconic Maine Restaurant Is Now For Sale

It could be the end of an era for a legendary Maine dining spot that features the "World's Largest Lobster Roll"!. Many years ago, I was working at a radio station in Bath. During the summer that I lived there, I would ride my mountain bike across the Sagadahoc Bridge, into Woolwich, and I would occasionally pedal over to a place called, Taste of Maine.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine snowfall totals for Jan 20, 2023

A storm pushing through Maine and New Hampshire on Friday brought several inches of snow throughout both states. Where you live made a huge difference in how much snow fell. Check out some of the snowfall totals as of Friday afternoon from the National Weather Service and our Total Weather Spotters. Many of these were reported during the storm and are not the final measurement.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Some of the Funniest Street Names in Maine

Growing up my best friend lived on Chicken Dinner Road. Being a kid, it never really hit me how funny and unusual that is. I don't know how that street got its name, but some 50 years later...if you find yourself in super rural southern Idaho, you'll see that Chicken Dinner Road still exists.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Red states are banning abortion. Maine could become a refuge

Gov. Janet Mills and Democratic legislative leaders this week previewed a slate of priority abortion bills that expand and further safeguard access to the procedure. The governor, Democratic Senate President Troy Jackson and House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross each described the proposals as a check against the unrelenting anti-abortion forces that factored in the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last year to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that had prohibited states from banning the procedure for nearly 50 years. Among the proposals is one that would waive Maine’s current abortion restriction after fetal viability — about 24 weeks — if approved by a medical professional.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

A Look at Maine’s 20 Least Populated Towns Based on 1920 Census Records

Who doesn't love some good old-fashioned Maine history? Well, thanks to this new invention called the "Internet," I managed to luck into a fun document to peruse. I stumbled upon some old Census data, which ended up being rather significant. The form is the official 1920 Census Bulletin for every county and town in Maine. It's a fascinating look at where Mainers called home and how different those pockets look today.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Q97.9

Portland, ME
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy