Woodland, WA

thereflector.com

In loving memory of Kathy J. Leyva: Feb, 7, 1953 - Dec. 30, 2022

A celebration of life for former Battle Ground Public Schools teacher Kathy Leyva has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in the gymnasium of the district’s Glenwood Heights Primary School, 9716 NE 134th St., Vancouver. Mrs. Leyva, who taught third- and fourth-grade classes at Glenwood Heights...
VANCOUVER, WA
thereflector.com

In loving memory of Anita Joy Correy: 1938-2022

Anita Joy Correy, 84, of Battle Ground, passed away peacefully on Dec. 8, 2022. Anita was born in Seattle on July 2, 1938, to Heinrich (Henry) and Emma Tarrach. She grew up on Beacon Hill in Seattle, graduated from Cleveland High School and attended Central Washington State College in Ellensburg. While attending college, she met her husband, James T. Correy.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
thereflector.com

In loving memory of Clinton ‘Pete’ Hutchison: 1925-2022

Lifelong Ridgefield resident Clinton “Pete” Edward Hutchison died peacefully in his home Dec. 13, 2022. He was 97. Pete was born in his parents' Ridgefield farmhouse to John and Otillia (Tillie) Hutchison on May 9, 1925. He grew up farming and attended Lambert and Ridgefield schools. He graduated...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
earnthenecklace.com

Nikki Torres Leaving KATU: Where Is the Portland Weather Anchor Going?

Since the pandemic, Nikki Torres has covered the weather in Portland, Oregon, and formed a bond with the KATU ABC 2 community. Now the young journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Nikki Torres announced to her social media followers that she was leaving KATU News. Naturally, regular viewers of #NikkiNeedsToKnow want to know where she is going next and if she will remain in Portland. They also want to know if she will return to weather forecasting soon. So find out what Nikki Torres said about her departure from KATU ABC 2 here.
PORTLAND, OR
The Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego closes George Rogers Park pickleball courts

During an occasionally contentious meeting — which began with the raising of “Please Save Our Courts” signs and rounds of applause following pro-pickleball testimony and ended with an onlooker yelling “We’ll see you in court!” — the Lake Oswego City Council voted to convert the George Rogers Park pickleball courts to tennis while it examines the possibility for play at the Westlake Park tennis courts.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
OREGON STATE
thereflector.com

In loving memory of Paula Stephenson: Dec. 14, 1933 - Jan. 14, 2023

Paula Gabrielle Stephenson was born on Dec. 14, 1933, to Henry and Pearl Rotschy. She lived almost all of her life in the Yacolt area. She married her husband of 48 years, Ward Stephenson, on April 17, 1955, and they lived happily together until his passing in 2003. Paula left...
YACOLT, WA
Travel the Oregon Coast and More

Which Oregon Coast Beach Has Seashells

Are you looking for a way to explore the beauty of the Oregon coast? Finding Seashells is a great way to go!. Seashell Hunting offers a unique and exciting way to explore the Oregon coast and its diverse marine life. From the rugged cliffs of the north to the sandy beaches of the south, the Oregon coast is home to an array of unique shells.
CANNON BEACH, OR
focushillsboro.com

Man Riding Raft Washed Out To Sea Off The Coast Of Oregon

Man Riding Raft: On Monday, search workers from the Coast Guard and the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office were looking for a man who they believe was washed out to sea. At 8:57 this morning, a guy was pushed out to sea on a tiny inflatable raft by the outgoing tide, and his raft tipped over near the opening of the bay, which ejected him into the water. The man was swept out to sea by the outgoing tide.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Police find missing Salem teen with special needs in Lincoln City

SALEM, Ore. — A Salem teenager with special needs who went missing Monday night, was found safe Tuesday on the Oregon coast. Officers said the teenager was found in Lincoln City and is being brought back to his parents. Salem Police officials thanked all those who helped with the...
SALEM, OR

