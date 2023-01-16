Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignment
Friday in Portland: Delays expected on MAX lines after train, vehicle collide in SW Portland
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this week
Wednesday in Portland: Families of 2 victims in 2017 MAX stabbings sue TriMet, Portland police
Portland representative introduced numerous bills to make Narcan more accessible
thereflector.com
In loving memory of Kathy J. Leyva: Feb, 7, 1953 - Dec. 30, 2022
A celebration of life for former Battle Ground Public Schools teacher Kathy Leyva has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in the gymnasium of the district’s Glenwood Heights Primary School, 9716 NE 134th St., Vancouver. Mrs. Leyva, who taught third- and fourth-grade classes at Glenwood Heights...
thereflector.com
In loving memory of Anita Joy Correy: 1938-2022
Anita Joy Correy, 84, of Battle Ground, passed away peacefully on Dec. 8, 2022. Anita was born in Seattle on July 2, 1938, to Heinrich (Henry) and Emma Tarrach. She grew up on Beacon Hill in Seattle, graduated from Cleveland High School and attended Central Washington State College in Ellensburg. While attending college, she met her husband, James T. Correy.
thereflector.com
In loving memory of Clinton ‘Pete’ Hutchison: 1925-2022
Lifelong Ridgefield resident Clinton “Pete” Edward Hutchison died peacefully in his home Dec. 13, 2022. He was 97. Pete was born in his parents' Ridgefield farmhouse to John and Otillia (Tillie) Hutchison on May 9, 1925. He grew up farming and attended Lambert and Ridgefield schools. He graduated...
earnthenecklace.com
Nikki Torres Leaving KATU: Where Is the Portland Weather Anchor Going?
Since the pandemic, Nikki Torres has covered the weather in Portland, Oregon, and formed a bond with the KATU ABC 2 community. Now the young journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Nikki Torres announced to her social media followers that she was leaving KATU News. Naturally, regular viewers of #NikkiNeedsToKnow want to know where she is going next and if she will remain in Portland. They also want to know if she will return to weather forecasting soon. So find out what Nikki Torres said about her departure from KATU ABC 2 here.
The Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego closes George Rogers Park pickleball courts
During an occasionally contentious meeting — which began with the raising of “Please Save Our Courts” signs and rounds of applause following pro-pickleball testimony and ended with an onlooker yelling “We’ll see you in court!” — the Lake Oswego City Council voted to convert the George Rogers Park pickleball courts to tennis while it examines the possibility for play at the Westlake Park tennis courts.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
A 5 p.m. sunset is just around the corner for Portland
It’s been nearly a month since the winter solstice and whether you’ve noticed it or not, the days are getting longer.
thereflector.com
In loving memory of Paula Stephenson: Dec. 14, 1933 - Jan. 14, 2023
Paula Gabrielle Stephenson was born on Dec. 14, 1933, to Henry and Pearl Rotschy. She lived almost all of her life in the Yacolt area. She married her husband of 48 years, Ward Stephenson, on April 17, 1955, and they lived happily together until his passing in 2003. Paula left...
KDRV
Student and deputy treated for fentanyl exposure after incident at Oregon middle school
WILLAMINA, Ore. - Authorities say a student and a deputy were treated at a hospital after they likely were exposed to fentanyl at a western Oregon middle school. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office says one of their deputies went to Willamina Middle School Tuesday southwest of Portland and was asked to help check a bathroom for a suspicious odor.
kptv.com
Body found in Columbia River in 1998 identified 24 years later using forensic genealogy
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A body that was found in the Columbia River 24 years ago has been identified thanks to forensic genealogy, the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office announced Tuesday. The body of an unidentified man was found on Oct. 26, 1998 in the Columbia River near...
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this week
A popular retail store recently announced that it would be closing another one of its store locations in Oregon this week. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 22, 2023, the popular clothing retailer J. Crew will be closing another one of its Oregon store locations in Portland, according to local reports.
Washington County quarantine in place to prevent spread of invasive insect
The Oregon Department of Agriculture issued a temporary emerald ash borer quarantine in Washington County in December to help prevent the spread of the invasive insect.
Viral TikTok video leads to outpouring of support for dog injured in Hazel Dell attack
HAZEL DELL, Wash. — Tenny Creek Neighborhood Park in the Hazel Dell area of Clark County is a special place for Dan and Maryorie. "I run through here on a daily basis, almost," Dan said. "I've walked my dogs here almost every day. I work from home and love taking them through this beautiful park."
Is there mail on MLK Day 2023? Are Portland parking meters free today?
Most governmental services are closed Monday, Jan. 16, in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday. U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon: Closed. Oregon and Washington state offices: Closed. Oregon and Washington state courts: Closed. Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas and Clark county offices, city of Portland...
Which Oregon Coast Beach Has Seashells
Are you looking for a way to explore the beauty of the Oregon coast? Finding Seashells is a great way to go!. Seashell Hunting offers a unique and exciting way to explore the Oregon coast and its diverse marine life. From the rugged cliffs of the north to the sandy beaches of the south, the Oregon coast is home to an array of unique shells.
Big waves, surging king tides to swamp Oregon, Washington beaches
The last king tides of the season are forecast to periodically flood the Pacific Northwest’s low-lying shores between Jan. 20 and Jan. 22.
focushillsboro.com
Man Riding Raft Washed Out To Sea Off The Coast Of Oregon
Man Riding Raft: On Monday, search workers from the Coast Guard and the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office were looking for a man who they believe was washed out to sea. At 8:57 this morning, a guy was pushed out to sea on a tiny inflatable raft by the outgoing tide, and his raft tipped over near the opening of the bay, which ejected him into the water. The man was swept out to sea by the outgoing tide.
KVAL
Police find missing Salem teen with special needs in Lincoln City
SALEM, Ore. — A Salem teenager with special needs who went missing Monday night, was found safe Tuesday on the Oregon coast. Officers said the teenager was found in Lincoln City and is being brought back to his parents. Salem Police officials thanked all those who helped with the...
kptv.com
Car crashes into Barnes & Noble at Llyod Center sending glass flying through store
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A car crashed into the Barnes & Noble bookstore at the Lloyd Center in Portland on Wednesday night. Videos shared with FOX 12 showed glass from a shattered window spread across the store’s interior. Employees put up tape to prevent customers from walking in the area.
2023 Oregon home design trends: Smart, stylish spaces to entertain, store stuff
Designers and tastemakers around the world rang out their New Year trends, from the Pantone Color Institute declaring deep pinkish red Viva Magenta the 2023 color of the year to Architectural Digest promoting crafted, homemade objects that express a personal touch. What will continue to be popular in the Portland...
