SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Greater Sioux Falls Outdoor Show has everything you need to cure your cabin fever this weekend. The Outdoor Show is taking place at the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds and features a large selection of campers, RV’s, motor-homes, boats, pontoons, motorcycles and ATV’s. There will also be fishing equipment sales, plus information and product booths. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $9, free for children 12 and under.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 7 HOURS AGO