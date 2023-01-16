ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Crews respond to fire near Sioux Falls landfill

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a hazy start to the day for first responders as they battled a fire near the Sioux Falls landfill. Our KELOLAND News Crew was able to capture this video of the scene. A sergeant with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says that...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Major drug bust, shooting investigation, EAB spreads

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s the latest in news and weather for this Friday on First@4. Multiple people have been arrested as part of a drug bust in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Attorney General and Division of Criminal Investigations are now looking into yesterday’s deadly officer-involved shooting in Rapid City.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crash near 10th and Sycamore Ave.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police have blocked off traffic at the intersection of 10th Street and Sycamore Avenue. The crash was reported at about 9 p.m. Friday. A KELOLAND News reporter saw at least two vehicles, a pickup and a car, at the scene. Multiple police vehicles, fire department vehicles and ambulances were at the incident.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Cellular issues in Sioux Falls area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you tried calling the Sioux Falls School District Thursday or Friday and just got a long busy signal — there is a reason. Around the Sioux Falls area, people are experiencing issues with calls from cell phones not going through. Midco told...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crazy Days in Downtown Sioux Falls this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s a crazy weekend in Downtown Sioux Falls. That’s because businesses are offering discounts on items in their stores. This weekend marks downtown Crazy Days in Sioux Falls. Assistant manager at 605 Running Company, Derrick Ettel says they’re ready to offer some...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Arrests made in Sioux Falls drug ring

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple people have been arrested as part of a drug bust conducted in Sioux Falls Thursday. Court documents show seven people have been arrested and face multiple charges involving drug possession, selling drugs, guns and obstruction of law enforcement. In a court hearing, a prosecutor said police believe Bradmon Alexander, 35, and Mackenzie Zimmerman, 33, were the biggest meth and fentanyl dealers in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow totals this year compared to average years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the recent snow, Sioux Falls has already doubled all of last year’s snow. On average Sioux Falls can receive around 20 inches of snow through January 14th. At this time last year, Sioux Falls only saw around 13 and a half inches of snow. In fact, the snowstorm earlier this month surpassed last year’s total through this time. This snow season, Sioux Falls has already seen 40 inches of snow.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Former police officer sentenced; Snow cleanup in SE KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, January 19, 2023. KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know this Midday. A former Sioux Falls police officer is in federal court on Thursday, scheduled to be sentenced. The South Dakota Department of Education has released a new...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls Stride Rite closing after 35 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –The increase in online shopping has been a tough hit to small business owners for years. That combined with the supply chain challenges that came about during the pandemic has led to many stores closing their doors. “Are you looking for some new shoes today?”...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow is like money falling from the sky

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We all know college is expensive these days. A lot of students struggle to find the money to pay for it. A young Sioux Falls man has found a way to pay for his latest semester of tuition, one snowflake at a time. Every...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: January 21st

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Greater Sioux Falls Outdoor Show has everything you need to cure your cabin fever this weekend. The Outdoor Show is taking place at the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds and features a large selection of campers, RV’s, motor-homes, boats, pontoons, motorcycles and ATV’s. There will also be fishing equipment sales, plus information and product booths. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $9, free for children 12 and under.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Storm system pulling away today; Quieter weekend ahead

Crews are busy moving snow this morning in the Sioux Falls area. This short video clip was taken from our Harrisburg LIVE CAM around 6am. The snow moved in last evening and came down heavy at times. Snow reports are generally 3-5″ in the Sioux Falls area. Heavier numbers are...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

VPD: Watch for fake money being used

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The Vermillion police department is sending out a warning about fake money being used in the city. Police say a common indicator is the presence of “For Motion Picture or Product Use Only” located somewhere on the bill. Sioux Falls police have also...
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls divorce decision sent back to circuit court

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A circuit judge must take another look at how an ex-husband’s military-retirement pay should be split with the ex-wife, according to the South Dakota Supreme Court. The justices unanimously found that Circuit Judge Jon Sogn made an incorrect calculation. They ordered the Minnehaha County...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Feeding SD receives large pork donation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Feeding South Dakota got a large donation of 35,000 pounds of pork ribs from the South Dakota Farmers Union on Wednesday. That donation will help the non-profit feed those facing hunger in each of South Dakota’s 66 counties. “These are what really help...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

What causes black ice?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There is no major snowfalls in the forecast but there is another dangerous winter topic, black ice. In winter there are several things that make driving very difficult. There’s blowing snow, creating slick roadways, visibility issues, and drifting. There’s snowfall amounts, the more snow on the ground, the harder it is for smaller vehicles to get around. There’s also fog that creates visibility issues and it can also freeze to the roadways causing black ice.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

