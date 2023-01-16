ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

floridaing.com

Clearwater Beach Vs Siesta Key Beach

Ah, the great debate of Clearwater Beach vs Siesta Key Beach! Every year, beach-goers from around the world flock to Florida’s Gulf Coast for an opportunity to experience the unparalleled beauty and relaxation that these two iconic beaches have to offer. But which one is truly better?. After careful...
CLEARWATER, FL
luxury-houses.net

For Sale at $22 Million, This Awe Inspiring Estate in Sarasota, Florida is Truly An Island Paradise on World Famous Siesta Key

3799 Flamingo Avenue Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 3799 Flamingo Avenue, Sarasota, Florida is an island paradise and strategically located to provide quick access to Sarasota’s shopping, dining, and world-renowned attractions, designed for entertaining and a relaxed island lifestyle. This Home in Sarasota offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 8,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3799 Flamingo Avenue, please contact Joel Schemmel (Phone: 941-587-4894) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
SARASOTA, FL
10NEWS

It only warms up from here: Tampa officially passes the coldest time of year

TAMPA, Fla. — The coldest part of "winter" is now behind us in Tampa. As the days get longer and the sun gets stronger, our average high and low temperatures start to climb. January is typically the coldest month of the year. From January 13-18, our average high and low reach their lowest point — a high of 71 degrees and a low of 52 degrees.
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

Red tide status in Sarasota, Manatee counties

The map below lists current data on the presence of Karenia brevis, the organism that creates algae blooms known as red tide, at beaches across Sarasota and Manatee counties. Click the top left button in the map below to view the sidebar or to go to a specific location. Each data point lists the date the status was last updated. View the map in a separate tab here.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Sarasota lawyer becomes first woman to lead Shumaker

Prior to her promotion, Jennifer Compton served as vice chair for two years. Jennifer B. Compton will become the first woman to lead the Shumaker law firm, a national firm with offices in Florida, Ohio, North Carolina and South Carolina, according to the firm. Shumaker promoted the Sarasota lawyer to...
SARASOTA, FL
10NEWS

Children's Gasparilla Parade forecast: Peeks of sun amid rain chances

TAMPA, Fla. — One of the biggest yearly events for the Tampa Bay area is fast approaching. We're talking about Gasparilla!. And this coming weekend kicks off the season with the Children's Gasparilla Parade down Bayshore Boulevard, starting at 3 p.m. Saturday. This family-friendly (and alcohol-free) event is all...
TAMPA, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $3.2 Million Private Sanctuary in Bradenton, Florida is Perfectly Positioned Amongst A Natural Setting

20706 79th Ave East Home in Bradenton, Florida for Sale. 20706 79th Ave East, Bradenton, Florida is a gorgeous custom-built home situated on 7.65 acres and was built in 2014 by Denny Yoder of Yoder Homes and combines exquisite design with quality and comfort to meet all that is needed to live the Florida lifestyle. This Home in Bradenton offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 20706 79th Ave East, please contact Chris Baylis (Phone: 941-735-4713) at Michael Saunders & Company for full support and perfect service.
BRADENTON, FL
Longboat Observer

Environmental lands purchase moves forward in East County

After Manatee County’s Environmental Lands Management and Acquisition Committee was given its first dedicated funding source through the Parks Projects Referendum overwhelmingly passed by the voters in 2020, its staff has been working to find the right properties to buy. In 2023, voters should finally see how that funding...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

Pinellas County Island Named Top Trending Travel Destination For 2023

TripAdvisor just released the top trending travel destinations for 2023. On the list was one small Florida town that’s closer to home than you think. Tierra Verde secured the #5 spot on the list for trending travel destination. If you’re looking to book a quick getaway, consider this cute island community for a staycation.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

A Stunning Waterfront Home with A One of A Kind Beautiful Open Waterfront Location Asks $6 Million in Tierra Verde, Florida

940 Monte Cristo Boulevard Home in Tierra Verde, Florida for Sale. 940 Monte Cristo Boulevard, Tierra Verde, Florida is a magnificent estate with spectacular and rare views of the Gulf of Mexico and Shell Key preserve, has been upgraded to a superior level of quality and finish, with extraordinary materials, craftsmanship and updates too numerous to mention. This Home in Tierra Verde offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 940 Monte Cristo Boulevard, please contact Nancy Westphal (Phone: 727-234-5995) at Smith & Associates Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
TIERRA VERDE, FL
amisun.com

34216 zip code named second most expensive in Florida

ANNA MARIA – The city at the north end of Anna Maria Island is known for its white sand beaches, high-quality dining and shopping, cultural events and charming homes, but a Jan. 13 article in the Wall Street Journal is a reminder that it comes at a price – a very high price.
ANNA MARIA, FL

