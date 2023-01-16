Read full article on original website
Major discount grocery store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersBradenton, FL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Plan To Fire Multiple CoachesOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida LawMalinda FuscoFlorida State
3 Tampa Parents Respond to School Board's Vote on Transgender Student Bathroom RestrictionsMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
On this day: Snow fell in Tampa Bay 46 years ago
The Tampa Bay area is no stranger to the occasional cold snap, but it usually comes without the snowfall expected farther north.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Festival of tall ships coming to St. Petersburg waterfront this spring
TAMPA, Fla. — A flotilla of a half-dozen tall ships, including a replica of the iconic Santa Maria, will sail into the St. Petersburg waterfront for a festival onshore and off March 30-April 2. Tall Ships America, a nonprofit dedicated to maritime heritage and youth education, is bringing its...
floridaing.com
Clearwater Beach Vs Siesta Key Beach
Ah, the great debate of Clearwater Beach vs Siesta Key Beach! Every year, beach-goers from around the world flock to Florida’s Gulf Coast for an opportunity to experience the unparalleled beauty and relaxation that these two iconic beaches have to offer. But which one is truly better?. After careful...
luxury-houses.net
For Sale at $22 Million, This Awe Inspiring Estate in Sarasota, Florida is Truly An Island Paradise on World Famous Siesta Key
3799 Flamingo Avenue Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 3799 Flamingo Avenue, Sarasota, Florida is an island paradise and strategically located to provide quick access to Sarasota’s shopping, dining, and world-renowned attractions, designed for entertaining and a relaxed island lifestyle. This Home in Sarasota offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 8,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3799 Flamingo Avenue, please contact Joel Schemmel (Phone: 941-587-4894) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
10NEWS
It only warms up from here: Tampa officially passes the coldest time of year
TAMPA, Fla. — The coldest part of "winter" is now behind us in Tampa. As the days get longer and the sun gets stronger, our average high and low temperatures start to climb. January is typically the coldest month of the year. From January 13-18, our average high and low reach their lowest point — a high of 71 degrees and a low of 52 degrees.
businessobserverfl.com
St. Petersburg native leads Swedish builder's parks projects
While it may seem like hyperbole to say this, the reality is that as the next several generations of Tampa Bay residents visit area parks in the coming years, and reap the benefits of growth in the area, they’ll have one company in particular to thank for the work.
Longboat Observer
Red tide status in Sarasota, Manatee counties
The map below lists current data on the presence of Karenia brevis, the organism that creates algae blooms known as red tide, at beaches across Sarasota and Manatee counties. Click the top left button in the map below to view the sidebar or to go to a specific location. Each data point lists the date the status was last updated. View the map in a separate tab here.
Best Day Trips And Scenic Drives Around Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay area of Florida is a beautiful place to live, and there are lots of scenic drives and wonderful day trips you can take around the region. Here are some of the best. Courtney Campbell Causeway The Courtney Campbell Causeway crosses almost ten
floridapolitics.com
Sarasota lawyer becomes first woman to lead Shumaker
Prior to her promotion, Jennifer Compton served as vice chair for two years. Jennifer B. Compton will become the first woman to lead the Shumaker law firm, a national firm with offices in Florida, Ohio, North Carolina and South Carolina, according to the firm. Shumaker promoted the Sarasota lawyer to...
‘It’s a bad sight’: Rep. Steube hospitalized after 25-foot fall at Sarasota home
Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) is recovering in the hospital after falling from a ladder at his home in Sarasota on Wednesday.
10NEWS
DeSantis: Southwest Florida teachers, schools to receive $1M in hurricane relief
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida teachers and schools impacted by Hurricane Ian will receive $1 million from the Florida Disaster Fund, Governor Ron DeSantis announced during a news conference Thursday morning. The governor said the money would be spread across Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee and Sarasota counties. He...
Bay area mobile home community hit with 2 unexpected price hikes
A double whammy! Residents at a Tampa Bay area mobile home community are getting hit with two unexpected price hikes. They turned to 8 On Your Side, asking how to challenge the charges.
10NEWS
Children's Gasparilla Parade forecast: Peeks of sun amid rain chances
TAMPA, Fla. — One of the biggest yearly events for the Tampa Bay area is fast approaching. We're talking about Gasparilla!. And this coming weekend kicks off the season with the Children's Gasparilla Parade down Bayshore Boulevard, starting at 3 p.m. Saturday. This family-friendly (and alcohol-free) event is all...
luxury-houses.net
This $3.2 Million Private Sanctuary in Bradenton, Florida is Perfectly Positioned Amongst A Natural Setting
20706 79th Ave East Home in Bradenton, Florida for Sale. 20706 79th Ave East, Bradenton, Florida is a gorgeous custom-built home situated on 7.65 acres and was built in 2014 by Denny Yoder of Yoder Homes and combines exquisite design with quality and comfort to meet all that is needed to live the Florida lifestyle. This Home in Bradenton offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 20706 79th Ave East, please contact Chris Baylis (Phone: 941-735-4713) at Michael Saunders & Company for full support and perfect service.
Longboat Observer
Environmental lands purchase moves forward in East County
After Manatee County’s Environmental Lands Management and Acquisition Committee was given its first dedicated funding source through the Parks Projects Referendum overwhelmingly passed by the voters in 2020, its staff has been working to find the right properties to buy. In 2023, voters should finally see how that funding...
Florida Rep. Greg Steube hurt after accident at Sarasota home
Florida Rep. Greg Steube was hurt after an accident at his Sarasota home on Wednesday afternoon.
The Moxy Hotel moves forward in St. Petersburg 🏩
The Moxy hotel is making moves.
995qyk.com
Pinellas County Island Named Top Trending Travel Destination For 2023
TripAdvisor just released the top trending travel destinations for 2023. On the list was one small Florida town that’s closer to home than you think. Tierra Verde secured the #5 spot on the list for trending travel destination. If you’re looking to book a quick getaway, consider this cute island community for a staycation.
luxury-houses.net
A Stunning Waterfront Home with A One of A Kind Beautiful Open Waterfront Location Asks $6 Million in Tierra Verde, Florida
940 Monte Cristo Boulevard Home in Tierra Verde, Florida for Sale. 940 Monte Cristo Boulevard, Tierra Verde, Florida is a magnificent estate with spectacular and rare views of the Gulf of Mexico and Shell Key preserve, has been upgraded to a superior level of quality and finish, with extraordinary materials, craftsmanship and updates too numerous to mention. This Home in Tierra Verde offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 940 Monte Cristo Boulevard, please contact Nancy Westphal (Phone: 727-234-5995) at Smith & Associates Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
amisun.com
34216 zip code named second most expensive in Florida
ANNA MARIA – The city at the north end of Anna Maria Island is known for its white sand beaches, high-quality dining and shopping, cultural events and charming homes, but a Jan. 13 article in the Wall Street Journal is a reminder that it comes at a price – a very high price.
