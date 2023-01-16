ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday COVID Roundup: Los Angeles County Enters Low Community Level

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 25 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,184 new cases countywide and 37 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 35,104, county case totals to 3,665,365 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 97,473 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 538.
EBT Cardholders Quality for Discount Metrolink Tickets

To promote transit equity Metrolink now offers the Low-income Fare Discount Program which provides eligible train riders across Southern California more affordable access to work, school and anywhere else they need to be. EBT cardholders qualify for 50% off any Metrolink ticket or pass. Tickets are only available for purchase...
Northbound I-5 Reduced to One Lane Friday Night

The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that northbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to only one lane from 9 p.m. Friday to about 7 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20-21, as Caltrans prepares to open an additional lane at a landslide at Castaic in northern Los Angeles County. I-5 normally has...
County Health Officer Issues Cold Weather Warning

The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Affected areas include:. –Mount Wilson – Thursday, Jan. 19 to Monday, Jan. 24. –Santa Clarita...
Marcia Mayeda | Keeping Pets, Families Together

Traditionally, animal shelters, including DACC, responded to the plight of homeless animals by admitting them into care and making best efforts to reunite lost pets with their owners or place homeless pets with new families. This was a reactive approach where we did our best to address the needs after they were presented. However the overwhelming number of animals presented in this model strained limited resources and created greater hurdles to overcome.
