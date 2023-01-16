Traditionally, animal shelters, including DACC, responded to the plight of homeless animals by admitting them into care and making best efforts to reunite lost pets with their owners or place homeless pets with new families. This was a reactive approach where we did our best to address the needs after they were presented. However the overwhelming number of animals presented in this model strained limited resources and created greater hurdles to overcome.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO