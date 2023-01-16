ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Comments / 1

Related
WBOY

VIDEO: French Bulldog reunited with family after 2 years thanks to microchip

DUBLIN, IRELAND (WBOY) — A French Bulldog who was stolen from her family in Ireland more than two years ago, has been reunited with her owners. An adorable video shows the Bulldog, Baya, being handed to her family in an emotional exchange on Jan 14. According to the Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DCPCA), Baya was found in a busy street in Dublin, and when they checked her microchip, they discovered that she was listed as “lost/stolen” two years prior from a family located more than 125 miles away.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She brought Blue with her and talked about how many dogs are at the humane society. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 -...
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling business to close indoor facility

An Ohio Valley business will be closing its indoor facility. Tripp’s Fun Zone, located in the Elm Grove Terrace Shopping Center, announced on it’s Facebook page that they will now focus on party rentals. The business said they are coming up on the end of their lease and attendance and private parties have dropped since […]
WHEELING, WV
wtuz.com

Fake Money Seen at Local Businesses

The New Philadelphia police reported the use of fake $100 bills being used with these specific ones looking more realistic than the last ones being circulated. A male using these bills at two separate businesses is described as wearing a black or blue hooded sweatshirt with yellow sleeves and a white and red baseball cap. He also wore a camo mask over his face.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
WTRF- 7News

One person dead in Dillonvale crash

DILLIONVALE, Ohio (WTRF) Officials have confirmed that one person is dead following a crash in Dillonvale. The call came in a little after 2 PM Wednesday afternoon. No names were given out. An official release is expected later this morning. Stay with 7News as more details become available.
DILLONVALE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Strussion home searched with high-tech equipment

BELMONT, Ohio (WTRF) – Back in September of 2021, Tom and Angela Strussion were found murdered inside of their Belmont County home. Since then, their families have gone to great lengths for answers, such as rewards and even billboards throughout the city. They are taking the search one step further and they say they are […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WDTV

Camera installed at busy, dangerous Harrison County intersection

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Steps are being taken to change one of Harrison County’s busiest and most dangerous intersections. The intersection of Rt. 50, Lodgeville Rd., and Emily Dr. is a common site for wrecks, and police say it’s often difficult to determine who’s at fault. But that should be getting easier.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Harrison News-Herald

At home in Harrison County

CADIZ—When Robert Cochran was 32 years old, he emigrated to what would, nearly ten years later, become Harrison County. The year was 1803, and Cadiz was recently established. Cochran bought 80 acres of land about a mile outside of town for $200. There, according to the book “Historical Collections of Harrison County,” he built “a cabin of poles, daubed inside and out with mud, having a stick chimney, puncheon floor, clap-board roof, and clap-board door.” In the winter, he was joined by his friend John Maholm. They would have their meals together and then head out to each work on their own, clearing the land.
HARRISON COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy