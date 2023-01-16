Read full article on original website
VIDEO: French Bulldog reunited with family after 2 years thanks to microchip
DUBLIN, IRELAND (WBOY) — A French Bulldog who was stolen from her family in Ireland more than two years ago, has been reunited with her owners. An adorable video shows the Bulldog, Baya, being handed to her family in an emotional exchange on Jan 14. According to the Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DCPCA), Baya was found in a busy street in Dublin, and when they checked her microchip, they discovered that she was listed as “lost/stolen” two years prior from a family located more than 125 miles away.
KOME Asian Buffet & Bar opens in Star City
KOME Asian Buffet and Bar held a soft opening to friends and family Wednesday night.
First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She brought Blue with her and talked about how many dogs are at the humane society. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 -...
Local hospital to implement AI to detect cancer
WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital is the first in the state to implement artificial intelligence to detect colorectal cancer.
This ‘Clarksbird’ can sing the Harry Potter theme song
A Clarksburg resident is the proud owner of a common type of bird with a unique repertoire of songs.
Wheeling business to close indoor facility
An Ohio Valley business will be closing its indoor facility. Tripp’s Fun Zone, located in the Elm Grove Terrace Shopping Center, announced on it’s Facebook page that they will now focus on party rentals. The business said they are coming up on the end of their lease and attendance and private parties have dropped since […]
Man wanted in connection with W.Va. missing teen arrested in Ohio
FRESNO, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man wanted on charges in Lincoln County has been arrested in Ohio by US Marshals. Officials say Dustin Daugherty, 39, of Fresno, Ohio was in Fresno, Ohio. Daugherty is being held at Coshocton County Jail while he awaits extradition to West Virginia. Daugherty is...
West Virginia bill would allow motorist to not use a helmet when riding a motorcycle
A Marshall County delegate is the lead sponsor on a bill that would get rid of helmets on motorcycles. The bill, 2887, was introduced on Friday and is currently sent to the house of Technology and Infrastructure. The bill says it would appeal the code of West Virginia, 1931, relating to safety equipment and requirements […]
Sunset Ellis Restaurant hiring ahead of reopening
A historic restaurant in Harrison County is looking to hire several positions to prepare for its reopening.
Shadowy Figure at Moundsville Penitentiary Finally Caught on Camera
This paranormal tourist really got their money's worth!
Belmont County Ohio man allegedly stabbed victim in the back of the neck
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) A 37-year-old Tiltonsville man remains in the Belmont County Jail after an alleged stabbing incident on Sunday. Authorities say Calen Antonacci faces charges of burglary and felonious assault. They say it stemmed from an incident inside the victim’s home on Farmington Road in Colerain, in which the victim was allegedly stabbed […]
Fake Money Seen at Local Businesses
The New Philadelphia police reported the use of fake $100 bills being used with these specific ones looking more realistic than the last ones being circulated. A male using these bills at two separate businesses is described as wearing a black or blue hooded sweatshirt with yellow sleeves and a white and red baseball cap. He also wore a camo mask over his face.
City of Clarksburg looking to make these changes to downtown parking
Clarksburg has released the first draft of its downtown Parking Study, including some of the changes that the city is looking to make.
Wheeling woman, Ohio man admit to trafficking fentanyl, forfeit more than $200,000
WHEELING, W.Va. – A Cleveland man and a Wheeling woman pled guilty Tuesday to fentanyl trafficking charges, admitting that they conspired to distribute significant quantities of the lethal drug, according to The United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of West Virginia. Solomon Eli Watters, 27, of Cleveland, and...
One person dead in Dillonvale crash
DILLIONVALE, Ohio (WTRF) Officials have confirmed that one person is dead following a crash in Dillonvale. The call came in a little after 2 PM Wednesday afternoon. No names were given out. An official release is expected later this morning. Stay with 7News as more details become available.
Strussion home searched with high-tech equipment
BELMONT, Ohio (WTRF) – Back in September of 2021, Tom and Angela Strussion were found murdered inside of their Belmont County home. Since then, their families have gone to great lengths for answers, such as rewards and even billboards throughout the city. They are taking the search one step further and they say they are […]
West Virginia plant has contractors evacuated, Route 2 back open
UPDATE: Route 2 is back open in both directions. A local plant in West Virginia had contractors evacuated on Wednesday. Officials say contractors were evacuated, per their normal protocol, at the Blue Racer Midstream in Marshall County, located at 14786 Energy Highway in Proctor. A hot oil line ruptured inside the plant and created steam […]
Camera installed at busy, dangerous Harrison County intersection
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Steps are being taken to change one of Harrison County’s busiest and most dangerous intersections. The intersection of Rt. 50, Lodgeville Rd., and Emily Dr. is a common site for wrecks, and police say it’s often difficult to determine who’s at fault. But that should be getting easier.
At home in Harrison County
CADIZ—When Robert Cochran was 32 years old, he emigrated to what would, nearly ten years later, become Harrison County. The year was 1803, and Cadiz was recently established. Cochran bought 80 acres of land about a mile outside of town for $200. There, according to the book “Historical Collections of Harrison County,” he built “a cabin of poles, daubed inside and out with mud, having a stick chimney, puncheon floor, clap-board roof, and clap-board door.” In the winter, he was joined by his friend John Maholm. They would have their meals together and then head out to each work on their own, clearing the land.
Identify of Man who Broke into Harrison County Home and Shot Individual Released; Held at NCWVRJ
A Fairmont man has been charged after officers said he broke into a Gypsy man’s home and shot him on Monday. Deputies were dispatched to a home on First Street in Gypsy around 3:15 on Monday in reference to a burglary, according to a criminal complaint. The victim told...
