kiwaradio.com
Number Of Firearms Found At Iowa Airport Checkpoints Is Up
Statewide Iowa — A spokesperson for the TSA says the number of firearms found at Iowa airport security checkpoints was up in 2022. TSA spokesperson, Jessica Mayle says 22 firearms were found in Iowa, compared to 14 in 2021. Fifteen firearms were found at the Des Moines Airport, up...
kiwaradio.com
Legislators Hear Pros And Cons Of Governor’s School Choice Bill
Des Moines, Iowa — Parents, educators, school board members, and a couple of students testified at last (Tuesday) night’s public hearing on the governor’s plan to give parents state money to cover private school expenses. Bill backer Jennifer Sulgrove told lawmakers she objected to the curriculum at...
