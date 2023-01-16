ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, OH

Fundraiser in honor of fallen Clark Co. deputies raises $13K for ‘critical’ safety equipment

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ywZHT_0kGgaA6d00

CLARK COUNTY — A fundraiser in honor of two fallen Clark County deputies has allowed the department to buy new equipment to help keep their deputies safe.

Starting in October, Brandeberry Winery held its “Hero in Blue” fundraiser to honor Deputy Suzanne Hopper and Deputy Matthew Yates who were both shot and killed in the line of duty.

For each “Hero in Blue” bottle sold Brandeberry donated $4 to Clark County law enforcement so they could buy new equipment.

Brandeberry was able to donate more than $13,000, according to a release.

Clark County Sheriff’s Office said this along with funds from Clark County Deputy Lodge #209 and Yates’ wife Tracy allowed the department to purchase new critical safety equipment for its uniform patrol division.

The sheriff’s office said they will provide more information about the equipment and fundraiser during a press conference Wednesday.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
WHIO Dayton

‘Kills people everywhere he goes;’ Man sentenced for multi-state killing spree, local murder

BUTLER TWP. — A South African man was sentenced to prison Friday after being convicted for the murder of a fourth victim in a multi‐state crime spree. On February 19, 2011, Muziwokuthula S. Madonda, 45, fatally shot 25‐year‐old Zenzele Davis Mdadane in the area of 10100 Frederick Pike in Butler Township, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Change of plea hearing postponed for man accused of killing woman in her Park Layne house in 2021

CLARK COUNTY — A change of plea hearing has been postponed for a Clark County man accused of killing his estranged girlfriend in her Park Layne home. The hearing for Noel Coles Jr., 49, which was scheduled for Friday morning, was canceled due to a power outage at the courthouse, according to Clark County Prosecutor Dan Driscoll. It is unknown when it will be rescheduled.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

‘I’m scared for our citizens;’ Dayton police, commissioners discuss ways to crack down on hooning

DAYTON — Dayton City Commissioners are weighing in and working with police to develop new options to crack down on dangerous driving and hooning. Overnight on Sunday, dozens of cars could be seen blocking the area of East Third and South Jefferson Streets while some did donuts in the intersection. Everyone working, living or playing downtown could hear and see the street takeover.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Butler Township police respond to arrest video

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Butler Township Police Department responded after a video surfaced of an incident involving two of the department’s officers. According to the Butler Township Police Department, a bystander recorded video of an incident on January 16 where officers allegedly used force to arrest an individual. This incident is now under investigation […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

‘We’re going to solve this problem;’ State reps preparing to present bill cracking down on ‘hooning’

TROTWOOD — The city of Trotwood is calling on lawmakers to increase punishments for drivers who are caught “hooning,” drifting and drag racing on city streets. Mayor Mary McDonald and other city officials were joined by State Representatives Phil Plummer (R-Dayton) and Andre White (R-Kettering) Friday to discuss the needs for changes in state laws. This came less than a week after a group of people were seen doing donuts and drifting at six locations in Montgomery County, including Downtown Dayton.
TROTWOOD, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. deputies involved in chase

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a short pursuit on Tuesday afternoon. According to initial reports from the sheriff’s office, deputies attempted a traffic stop along Cox Road near Massieville Road shortly after 12 p.m. The driver, however, refused to stop...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Columbus woman facing federal charges in connection to kidnapping infant twins

COLUMBUS — A Columbus woman accused of stealing a car and twin 5-month-old boys last month is now facing federal charges. Nalah Jackson, 24, was taken into custody in Indianapolis Dec. 21, three days after police said she stole a 2010 Honda Accord with twins Kason and Ky’air Thomas inside. The car was left running outside of Donatos Pizza in the Short North area of Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man found dead at Dayton drive-thru identified

DAYTON — The man found dead at a Dayton drive-thru over the weekend has been identified. Marc Giles-Sims, 34, of Dayton, was identified as the person found near the Fortune Drive Thru, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Dayton Police responded to the 3500 block of West...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
108K+
Followers
152K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy