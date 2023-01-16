Fundraiser in honor of fallen Clark Co. deputies raises $13K for ‘critical’ safety equipment

CLARK COUNTY — A fundraiser in honor of two fallen Clark County deputies has allowed the department to buy new equipment to help keep their deputies safe.

Starting in October, Brandeberry Winery held its “Hero in Blue” fundraiser to honor Deputy Suzanne Hopper and Deputy Matthew Yates who were both shot and killed in the line of duty.

For each “Hero in Blue” bottle sold Brandeberry donated $4 to Clark County law enforcement so they could buy new equipment.

Brandeberry was able to donate more than $13,000, according to a release.

Clark County Sheriff’s Office said this along with funds from Clark County Deputy Lodge #209 and Yates’ wife Tracy allowed the department to purchase new critical safety equipment for its uniform patrol division.

The sheriff’s office said they will provide more information about the equipment and fundraiser during a press conference Wednesday.

