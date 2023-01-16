Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
100 Things to do in Sedona, ArizonaMomJunkySedona, AZ
Final Forecast: New Years to Start with a Strong Storm System Moving Across ArizonaArizona Weather ForceArizona State
Christine Brown Shares Final Video from 'Sister Wives' FilmingAMY KAPLANFlagstaff, AZ
Longstanding Local Taco Restaurant in San Fransisco is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Related
SignalsAZ
Flagstaff Point in Time Count Starts Jan 25
The annual Point in Time Count (PIT) will take place starting Jan. 25 throughout the City of Flagstaff. This count documents the number of unsheltered people experiencing homelessness at a single point in time and is conducted across the country. Local data collected during the annual PIT Count measures progress...
SignalsAZ
Cottonwood Planning & Zoning Commission Meeting
The Cottonwood Planning and Zoning Commission will be holding a meeting on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 6:00 pm at the Cottonwood City Council Chambers – 826 N. Main Street, Cottonwood, AZ 86326. The following topics will be discussed:. Consideration of a Design Review application for a storage facility...
SignalsAZ
Verde Valley Comic Expo
The Cottonwood Public Library is pleased to present the 6th Annual Verde Valley Comic Expo on Saturday, March 25th!. The Verde Valley Comic Expo is a one-day, 7-hour event that aims to connect people of all ages with comic book artists, authors, and other comic books and pop culture-related materials that help to promote reading.
SignalsAZ
2023 SignalsAZ Snow Pic Sweepstakes
Article audio is made possible by CAST11 Prescott Podcast Network. A Talking Glass Media production. Snow is here in the highlands of central and northern Arizona! Some folks still don’t even know it snows in our beautiful state. Let’s “show the snow” of Arizona to the world in the 2023 SignalsAZ Snow Pic Sweepstakes.
SignalsAZ
Barbara Polk Family Visitation Center Remodel Complete
In order to better meet the needs of parents seeking reunification with their children in foster care, Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation recently completed a remodel of its Barbara Polk Family Visitation Center. There are over 300 foster children in Yavapai County. Quite often, once a child is removed from...
SignalsAZ
Weekend Events for Prescott Valley and Beyond for Jan 20, 21, and 22
Article audio is made possible by CAST11 Prescott Podcast Network. A Talking Glass Media production. Here are the top weekend events happening in Northern Arizona and beyond! Be sure to check out the SignalsAZ events calendar, brought to you by Desert Financial Credit Union for great things in your community.
SignalsAZ
Embrace Romance at the Cottonwood Sip, Sample, and Stroll
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with your gal pals or have a great date night at the Cottonwood Sip, Sample, and Stroll event on February 14, 2023, in charming Old Town Cottonwood. Enjoy samples of drinks and appetizers as you stroll down charming Old Town Cottonwood! Kickoff the fun at Old...
SignalsAZ
Flagstaff on Two-Hour Delayed Start on Jan 20
All City of Flagstaff non-essential facilities will operate on a two-hour delayed start on Friday, Jan. 20 due to inclement weather and poor road conditions. The City urges all residents to delay travel if possible. For an overview of the opening times of various City facilities, please visit flagstaff.az.gov/4801/Delayed-Start. The...
KTAR.com
Snowstorm shuts down schools, roads, offices in Arizona high country
PHOENIX – Snow blowing across Arizona high country forced closure of roads, schools and city government offices and the region is bracing for more. Between 6-8 inches of snow fell overnight in Flagstaff and another 3-5 inches could fall Tuesday, the Nation Weather Service office said. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 11 p.m.
SignalsAZ
Weekend Weather for Jan 19 thru Jan 23
Article audio is made possible by CAST11 Prescott Podcast Network. A Talking Glass Media production. Will we see more snow? Check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt.
SignalsAZ
More Snow Expected Jan 19-20, 2023
The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona put out a notice on January 18th that more snow is expected to arrive with the next storm system rolling through Arizona on January 19th through 20th. With the storm system, a Winter Weather Advisory has been put in place from January 19 at 8:00 pm MST to January 20 at 2:00 pm MST.
kjzz.org
Arizona is having a surprisingly wet winter — and it's actually helping the drought
For the last week, we’ve seen heavy rains in the Valley and mountains of snow in the high country. In Phoenix, rainfall is already above average with 1.23 inches of rain this month. And up north in Flagstaff, snowpack is two feet above normal. As Arizona faces historic drought...
KGUN 9
Storm dumps nearly 20 inches of snow on northern Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a winter storm dumped up to nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with the Flagstaff area getting between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall. With more snow expected Monday, Northern Arizona University announced it was canceling...
Fronteras Desk
Winter storm leaves parts of northern AZ in more than foot of snow
A winter snowstorm that blanketed parts of northern Arizona with more than a foot of snow, and it’s not over yet. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that wasn’t expected to expire until late Tuesday night, and flurries were still falling across Flagstaff earlier in the day.
fox10phoenix.com
Winter storm still bringing rain to Phoenix area, snow to Flagstaff
Arizonans are still experiencing active winter weather, as a storm continues to bring rain and snow to various parts of the state. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports from Flagstaff, while FOX 10's Linda William reports from Phoenix.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: More snow in northern Arizona, rain in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A slick start to our Sunday as we experienced rain in the Valley and impressive mountain snowfall. Most locations here in the Valley ended up for about .10″ to .20″ of rain. Heavy snowfall up north brought 17.4″ of snow in Flagstaff and made for some very slick roads. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning through Tuesday. The first wave of moisture has pretty much moved east of us today, there are still a few lingering showers down around Tucson.
Northern Arizona residents concerned over mountain lions
MUNDS PARK, Ariz. — Several animals have been attacked and killed in a Northern Arizona community, and neighbors believe a mountain lion and her two cubs are to blame. There have been several videos posted over the past few months online showing the animals walking through people's yards. While they've become the talk of the town, Martin Zeigler, who has lived in Munds Park for nearly a decade, said they are causing trouble.
prescottenews.com
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Suspects
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying three suspects who shoplifted from Fry’s Grocery Store, located at 3100 N Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. On December 31, 2022, at approximately 7:20PM, three unknown adults entered the store and filled a shopping cart with about...
Atlas Obscura
The Arizona Cattle Ranch Hiding 10,000 Year-Old Petroglyphs
As a small child in the 1940s, Brantley Baird lived in Show Low, Arizona, a town over a mile above sea level in the White Mountains. He and his brother rode their horses—bareback—to the one-room schoolhouse each day, tying up the animals to wait outside until school finished. It was an extreme place to live, Baird remembers: “The snow would get up around the horse’s belly in winter.”
Comments / 0