Bengals coach Zac Taylor confirms Jonah Williams has dislocated kneecap; status is week-to-week

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Jeff Saturday to Return as Colts Head Coach?
ESPN Insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano weigh in on the likelihood that Jeff Saturday returns as Indianapolis Colts head coach.
Bengals offensive linemen Jonah Williams and Alex Cappa won’t play at Buffalo on Sunday
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals starting offensive linemen Jonah Williams and Alex Cappa will not play in the divisional round on Sunday against Buffalo. Coach Zac Taylor ruled them out after practice on Friday, but it was an expected move after neither Williams (knee) nor Cappa (ankle) practiced during the week.
Cleveland.com
Joe Burrow and Josh Allen will shine in divisional round: Michael Niziolek
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The divisional round game in Buffalo this weekend should be a high-scoring affair and that should give both starting quarterbacks time to rack up some numbers. The over/under per DraftKings for Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen’s passing yards is 280.5 and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s is set...
Bengals coach Zac Taylor on Jonah Williams, getting ready for Buffalo and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals are inching closer to their divisional round matchup against the Bills on Sunday, and there were a few major headlines still to talk about with coach Zac Taylor at his Wednesday press conference. Here’s a transcript:. Jonah update. “I think every day is...
The Bengals’ defense has made plays all season long — don’t expect that to stop
CINCINNATI, Ohio — From Sam Hubbard’s mad dash to the end zone to the opening weeks of the season, the Bengals’ defense has made plays when it’s counted. It has bent, but not broken. It has allowed only what it could afford to, but no more.
Why the Bengals are primed for a divisional round upset vs. the Bills: Andrew Gillis prediction
CINCINNATI, Ohio — It was only a few days ago that the Bengals were up against the ropes with their season fading fast. Then defensive end Sam Hubbard took a 98-yard fumble return for a touchdown and almost single-handedly lifted the Bengals to a wild card win over the Ravens. It was one of the shining moments in franchise history.
3 NFL divisional round bets on the Chiefs, Eagles, Bills and Bengals
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- We’re on to the divisional round in the NFL and, with a little white-knuckling, squeaked out two out of three bets from last week’s wild card post. There are some intriguing games this weekend, with the real highlights coming on Sunday when two AFC powers match up in Buffalo with the Bengals coming to town and a classic matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers in Santa Clara.
A homecoming for Jim Schwartz could be exactly what Kevin Stefanski needs – Terry Pluto
BEREA, Ohio – If the Browns were going to keep Kevin Stefanski as the head coach, they needed to do something like this ... This being hiring Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator. Make that a big-time defensive coordinator with a long history of success, especially in situations that needed revival.
How Bengals WR Tyler Boyd’s years of perseverance are paying off
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd is a central figure to his teammates. He’s the longest tenured member of the Bengals’ offense and longest tenured player on the active roster not named Clark Harris or Kevin Huber. When the team is relaxing in the locker room, he’s leading the charge on the ping pong table. A leisurely game can turn into a competitive match, entertaining matchup when he gets juiced up with excitement.
Best Caesars Ohio promo code for NFL Playoffs returns this weekend
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Roll into the weekend with the latest Caesars Ohio promo code offer and go big on the NFL playoffs this weekend....
BetMGM Ohio bonus code scores wild NFL Playoffs touchdown offer
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest BetMGM Ohio bonus code offer is opening up the door on a no-brainer promo for the NFL playoffs. In...
Linebackers of all sizes welcome in new Browns DC Jim Schwartz’s defense: Takeaways
BEREA, Ohio -- Jim Schwartz isn’t too picky about the size of the guys his linebacker room. For the new Browns defensive coordinator, it’s all about intangibles at the position. “I’ve seen some 250-pound guys that didn’t have a physical presence on the field and I’ve seen some...
How Jim Schwartz, potential free agents can help Browns defense: Ashley Bastock, Randy Gurzi, Lance Reisland on Friday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. Ashley Bastock of cleveland.com and Randy Gurzi of Dawg Pound Daily join...
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo: how to score best NFL bonus this weekend
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo is landing just in time for the NFL Playoffs. There are four divisional round games...
Would DeAndre Hopkins fit with the Browns? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A lot has happened since Part 1 of the Hey, Mary Kay! podcast from earlier this week, but finally here is the long-awaited Part 2. Recorded before the Jim Schwartz hire, Mary Kay Cabot and Dan Labbe discuss a number of Browns topics brought up by our Football Insider subscribers.
DraftKings Ohio promo code for NFL Divisional Playoffs scores $200 bonus bets
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Bettors can now use the new DraftKings Ohio promo code offer to secure bonus bets for the NFL Playoffs. Whether taking...
FanDuel Ohio promo code: $200 bonus bets for Cavs Warriors, NFL weekend games
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Roll into the weekend with the latest FanDuel Ohio promo code offer and go big for the NFL Divisional Round, or...
Myles Garrett and 2 other Browns who’ll thrive in Jim Schwartz’s defense, and what must be fixed: Film Review
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jim Schwartz brings a ton of experience and stability to the Browns organization. He has been a defensive coordinator for three different teams, along with being the head coach of the Detroit Lions. More importantly, he brings Super Bowl experience and the attention to detail needed to reach that level.
Bengals vs. Bills game predictions - why it will go down to the wire: Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Bengals’ last five playoff games dating back to last season have all been decided by one score. After surviving an upset-minded Ravens team last weekend, 24-17, the Bengals head to Buffalo to face a Bills team that survived a similarly upset-minded Dolphins team, led by third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson, 34-31.
