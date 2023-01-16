Jayden Lewis Narrows Recruitment

Head coach Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks made the latest cut for 2024 cornerback Jayden Lewis.

The South Carolina Gamecocks have been quietly stockpiling talent in the defensive secondary, a unit that coach Torrian Gray has maximized in terms of production over his first two seasons in Columbia.

Defensive back prospects like Braydon Lee, TyShun White, Omillio Agard, Kelvin Hunter, and plenty of others are targets on South Carolina's 2024 recruiting board, but another prospect to keep an eye on is Alabama native Jayden Lewis.

Multiple recruiting service websites consider Lewis one of the best at his position, evidenced by the offers he's received from the likes of Auburn, Florida State, Penn State, and multiple other programs, including other SEC programs.

As mentioned before, the early national signing day period and the ability to take official visits during the summer have sped up the recruiting process for an abundance of high school players. It appears that's the case with Jayden, as he announced his top 6 contenders on Twitter Monday afternoon, which included the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Gamecocks have a couple of important connections here, as tight end coach Jody Wright is from the state of Alabama. South Carolina also recently signed Kamron Sandlin, who was both a star quarterback and teammate of Lewis' at Anniston High School this past season.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest .