ourmshome.com
Prep hoops: Region 7-6A shaping up as OS, D’Iberville sweep games
The regular season race in Region 7-6A became a bit more clear on one side of the basketball Tuesday night, but it also became a bit more cloudy on the other side. There were a pair of important showdowns in the league, and both ended in sweeps as home-standing Ocean Springs swept a pair of games from Pascagoula while D’Iberville went on the road and took a pair of games from arch-rival St. Martin.
ourmshome.com
Prep Hoops: Top-ranked Biloxi falls; Starting 5 in the “Southern 6” excels
A pair of highly-ranked boys teams from the “Southern Six” traveled to the Jackson area and took part in holiday tourneys on Martin Luther King Day Monday. But neither Biloxi nor Pascagoula fared very well. The top-ranked Indians headed to Clinton to face Raymond High at A.E. Wood...
ourmshome.com
Pascagoula Hosts Superheroes vs. Villains Adult Dodgeball Tourney
Remember the old days running around in your cape, protecting the neighborhood from evil forces lurking within the shadows? Or the days spent besting your classmates at dodgeball in a physical education class on an elementary school playground or gymnasium? Now’s your chance to combine the two into one epic event and the best part is — it’s geared toward adults.
WLOX
From float to foot; Knight family now uses new bridge over Parker’s Lake
VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) -It’s a typical Wednesday morning for the Knight family. Husband Brian says goodbye to his wife Rebekah and son McCulloch as he and Molly, Madison and Mackenzie head off to work and school. If you remember, nine months ago they used a creative and unique way...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg celebrates city hall’s 100th anniversary
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Thursday, at 10 a.m., Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker released a video proclamation declaring the 100th anniversary of the Hattiesburg City Hall building, located at 200 Forrest Street in downtown Hattiesburg. To commemorate the occasion, content featuring the history of the building will be shared across...
WLOX
Moss Point parks and recreation work to develop city parks, sports tourism
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s going to cost a bit more to eat out in Moss Point. The city passed a referendum to add 2% to restaurant bills, but tax revenue will go toward development in the city’s parks. Community facelifts are happening in the River City.
It may not be a billion dollars, but one lucky Mississippi Lottery player has ended up with $30,000. Is it you?
Although nobody in the Magnolia State won the recent $1.35 billion Mega Millions, one lucky Mississippi Lottery player will soon walk away with $30,000. Mississippi Lottery officials report that one $30,000 winning ticket from the Tuesday, Jan. 17, Mega Millions drawing was purchased at a Circle K in Ocean Springs.
wxxv25.com
Motorcyclist, bicyclist killed in collision on Highway 90 in Pascagoula
Pascagoula Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened last night. Police say a motorcycle was travelling at a high rate of speed and collided with a bicyclist who was crossing Highway 90 near Chico Road in front of Wendy’s restaurant. Both riders were thrown from their bikes and...
WLOX
Jackson County leaders push for radar speed detection after years of unanswered requests
Bay St. Louis Police Department faces Reticent Warrior Training. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Those officers will also be learning tactical rifle skills around old cars that...
WDAM-TV
Jeep runs off Hwy 11, rolls into woodline in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver suffered minor injuries after a single-vehicle collision off Highway 11 near Moselle Monday night. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Moselle, Southwest and South Jones volunteer fire departments responded to the scene at approximately 5:30 p.m. Upon arrival,...
WDAM-TV
City of Hattiesburg, St. James Wright VFW Post 5397 reach agreement
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An agreement between the City of Hattiesburg and St. James Wright VFW Post 5397 has been reached concerning acts of violence that have taken place around the property located on 108 Mobile Street. According to the agreed order recovered from Forrest County Chancery Court, the parties...
Mobile tied for 1st with Jackson, Miss. for shortest life expectancy in nation: Report
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A report published by Money Geek has named Mobile as having one of the shortest life expectancy rates in the country. The report claims that Jackson, Miss. and Mobile, Ala. are tied for having the shortest life expectancy rate, with Birmingham and Montgomery trailing closely behind. “Jackson, Mississippi and Mobile, Alabama, […]
WLOX
Bicyclist, motorcyclist both killed in Hwy 90 crash
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people died in a tragic crash on Hwy 90 in Pascagoula Wednesday night. It happened around 6 p.m. and involved a person on a bicycle and one on a motorcycle. Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed down Hwy 90...
Magnolia Soap & Bath Company to host grand opening in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Magnolia Soap and Bath Company will soon host a grand opening at its new location in Hattiesburg. Pine Belt News reported the grand opening of the store will be on Friday, January 20 and Saturday, January 21 at 3705 Hardy Street Suite 20. The store will have giveaways and door prizes […]
WLOX
Former Jackson County supervisor Frank Leach remembered for his heart
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Folks in Jackson County are remembering former supervisor Frank Leach who died Monday night. Leach was a two-term Jackson County supervisor, who was elected in 1999 and served until 2007. He spent more than 30 years as a certified public accountant before retiring in 2021.
Hattiesburg and VFW reach agreement order on restrictions
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Hattiesburg reached an agreement with the St. James Wright VFW Post 5397 after the city filed a temporary restraining order almost a month ago. According to Pine Belt News, Hattiesburg leaders filed a temporary restraining order against the VFW Post on Mobile Street following two shootings at the […]
WLOX
HAPPENING TONIGHT: Road closures next step in Gulfport Tramway project
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The next major step is happening this week in Gulfport’s Highway 90 Tramway project. Crews will be installing tub girders beginning Thursday night. They are large metal spans that will connect to pylons on the north and south side of the roadway. Mississippi Department of...
WDAM-TV
Police ask for help locating runaway teenager in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in the Hub City are asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teenager. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 15-year-old Damonte Miller, of Hattiesburg, ran away from his home on Myrtle Street on Jan. 12, 2023. Family members have told police that he left home after an argument.
WLOX
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Crash on I-10 in Gulfport cleared after creating congestion
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A crash early Wednesday morning in Gulfport is cleared after creating congestion on I-10. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the crash happened just past the Highway 49 exit (34A) before the Canal Road exit in the westbound lane. Westbound traffic was backed up in the area for about an hour.
WLOX
MLK Coastwide parade strolls through Biloxi, ends with Battle of the Bands
It’s a chilly but beautiful Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and the perfect time for a parade. Battle of the Bands brings MLK Coastwide parade to its conclusion. It’s a chilly but beautiful Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and the perfect time for a parade. Picayune MLK parade...
