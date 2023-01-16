ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pascagoula, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ourmshome.com

Prep hoops: Region 7-6A shaping up as OS, D’Iberville sweep games

The regular season race in Region 7-6A became a bit more clear on one side of the basketball Tuesday night, but it also became a bit more cloudy on the other side. There were a pair of important showdowns in the league, and both ended in sweeps as home-standing Ocean Springs swept a pair of games from Pascagoula while D’Iberville went on the road and took a pair of games from arch-rival St. Martin.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
ourmshome.com

Pascagoula Hosts Superheroes vs. Villains Adult Dodgeball Tourney

Remember the old days running around in your cape, protecting the neighborhood from evil forces lurking within the shadows? Or the days spent besting your classmates at dodgeball in a physical education class on an elementary school playground or gymnasium? Now’s your chance to combine the two into one epic event and the best part is — it’s geared toward adults.
PASCAGOULA, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg celebrates city hall’s 100th anniversary

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Thursday, at 10 a.m., Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker released a video proclamation declaring the 100th anniversary of the Hattiesburg City Hall building, located at 200 Forrest Street in downtown Hattiesburg. To commemorate the occasion, content featuring the history of the building will be shared across...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Jeep runs off Hwy 11, rolls into woodline in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver suffered minor injuries after a single-vehicle collision off Highway 11 near Moselle Monday night. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Moselle, Southwest and South Jones volunteer fire departments responded to the scene at approximately 5:30 p.m. Upon arrival,...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

City of Hattiesburg, St. James Wright VFW Post 5397 reach agreement

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An agreement between the City of Hattiesburg and St. James Wright VFW Post 5397 has been reached concerning acts of violence that have taken place around the property located on 108 Mobile Street. According to the agreed order recovered from Forrest County Chancery Court, the parties...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLOX

Bicyclist, motorcyclist both killed in Hwy 90 crash

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people died in a tragic crash on Hwy 90 in Pascagoula Wednesday night. It happened around 6 p.m. and involved a person on a bicycle and one on a motorcycle. Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed down Hwy 90...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg and VFW reach agreement order on restrictions

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Hattiesburg reached an agreement with the St. James Wright VFW Post 5397 after the city filed a temporary restraining order almost a month ago. According to Pine Belt News, Hattiesburg leaders filed a temporary restraining order against the VFW Post on Mobile Street following two shootings at the […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLOX

HAPPENING TONIGHT: Road closures next step in Gulfport Tramway project

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The next major step is happening this week in Gulfport’s Highway 90 Tramway project. Crews will be installing tub girders beginning Thursday night. They are large metal spans that will connect to pylons on the north and south side of the roadway. Mississippi Department of...
GULFPORT, MS
WDAM-TV

Police ask for help locating runaway teenager in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in the Hub City are asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teenager. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 15-year-old Damonte Miller, of Hattiesburg, ran away from his home on Myrtle Street on Jan. 12, 2023. Family members have told police that he left home after an argument.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLOX

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Crash on I-10 in Gulfport cleared after creating congestion

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A crash early Wednesday morning in Gulfport is cleared after creating congestion on I-10. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the crash happened just past the Highway 49 exit (34A) before the Canal Road exit in the westbound lane. Westbound traffic was backed up in the area for about an hour.
GULFPORT, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy