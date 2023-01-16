ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

No Farms to Condos, Says Goleta

“As a farmer, the best thing you can raise is condos,” said Stuart Kasdin, riffing on the truism about the value of land in the Golden State. Kasdin is a councilmember for the City of Goleta, which just sent its revised Housing Element report to the state, well ahead of the February 15 deadline. But as a small city on the coast surrounded by the County of Santa Barbara, it’s waging another battle to save nearby agricultural lands and open spaces.
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

South Coast Deli on Chapala Closing Its Doors

South Coast Deli on Chapala Street in Santa Barbara is closing its doors. The go-to local lunch spot recently lost its lease at 1436 Chapala Street and has scheduled the deli’s final day of operations for Friday, January 20. “It’s out of our hands,” said general manager Richy Gonzales....
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Announcing Call for Poet Laureate Applications

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture, in partnership with the City of Santa Barbara, is seeking applications for the position of Santa Barbara Poet Laureate for the 2023-2025 term. Deadline to submit applications is 5 p.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023. For more information about the application and selection process, visit www.sbac.ca.gov/poet-laureate.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Women’s March Returns to Santa Barbara This Sunday

This Sunday, January 22, would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision that recognized and protected the constitutional right to abortion in the United States. Instead, it marks nearly seven months since the decision was overturned in June 2022. Women’s rights activists in...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Americana Intimacy: Edie Carey and Megan Burtt at Santa Barbara’s SOhO

A show so intimate that it feels as if the lyrics are directed at and for you. Storytelling in the form of guitar-strumming and that classic Americana sound. Forget the strobe lights, backup dancers, and endless costume changes: Edie Carey and Megan Burtt bring their sound from stools and acoustic guitars, singing directly for their fans. And isn’t that what music is all about?
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Did the Steel Curtains Help Montecito?

Success, like beauty, lies squarely in the eye of the beholder. In the case of the six steel nets strung across Montecito creeks designed to prevent another deadly debris flow, the answer will remain decidedly undecided for the time being. “I don’t know that we know,” said county supervisor Das Williams — whose district includes Montecito — of the steel nets’ impact during last week’s torrential downpours. “But it seems like it was somewhere between successful and very successful.”
MONTECITO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Power Trio on Beethoven Mountain, at the Santa Barbara Granada

Beethoven-ia, as delivered by the masters, will descend upon the Granada next week. The esteemed Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s concert, on Wednesday (January 25) fills half its program with Beethoven, including the Symphony No. 8. Two nights later (Friday, January 27) in the same grand venue, the genuine classical music “super-trio” of Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax and Leonidas Kavakos brings on an all-Beethoven program, including a special arrangement of the Symphony No. 4.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

The Riviera Ridge School Invites SB to Celebrate Innovation with Annual Maker Fair

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA. (January 2023) – The entire Santa Barbara Community is invited to The Riviera Ridge School’s mountain-view campus on Saturday, January 21st from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm for their fifth annual Maker Fair. Current and prospective families, as well as the general public, are encouraged to put on their thinking caps and explore the 21 different booths throughout the school. Each booth will ask a scientific question that guests solve with a short and exciting hands-on project.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Casting a Wide Net

Meet Alexandra Goldberg, new host and producer of The Indy podcast. What kinds of stories are you excited to tell for the Indy?. Audio storytelling is a wonderful news platform because a podcast can truly capture the essence of a conversation or the natural sounds of a place. I’m most excited to use this medium to really dive into the human-interest aspect of news, getting in-depth interviews about local politics and community activism in the central coast. I’m a major foodie, I love to travel and am really into music, so I can’t wait to dive into Santa Barbara arts and culture as well! It’s most important for me to cover what you want to hear, so chat with me at podcast@independent.com.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Sewage Spill Closes Montecito’s Fernald Point and Miramar Beaches

A beach closure has been issued in Montecito due to a spill of untreated sewage. The Santa Barbara Public Health Department issued the “BEACH CLOSED” notice on Tuesday, January 17, for Miramar Beach and Fernald Point Beach. The spill involved a release of approximately 5,760 gallons of sewage...
MONTECITO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Post-Operatic Garden of Idealistic Delights

Acclaimed Mezzo-Soprano Joyce DiDonato Returns to Santa Barbara with her Ambitious, Multimedia, Multi-Period Concept Work EDEN. In the life and career trajectory of an operatic singer — even those with a reputation for adventurous repertoire — parameters of the profession are, by definition, fairly narrow. There will be operas. There will be recitals. There may be crossover projects and other specialty items in the margins. End of story, more or less.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Several Arrested in Connection to Early December Homicide Near Stearns Wharf

Four men have been arrested this Thursday, January 19, in connection to the early December shooting death of Camarillo resident Robert Dion Gutierrez near Stearns Wharf, according to a statement released by Santa Barbara Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale. Guiterrez was reportedly shot near the intersection of Cabrillo Boulevard...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Homeowners and Renters May Apply for Storm Assistance

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Monterey, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties have been added to the major federal disaster declaration for California’s severe storms and flooding, meaning residents who had damage or losses from the storms may now apply for FEMA disaster assistance. President Biden approved an emergency...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Museum of Art Sued over Nazi-Looted Drawing

The heirs of a Jewish cabaret singer and art collector killed during World War II have sued the Santa Barbara Museum of Art over possession of a prized drawing they say was robbed from their late relative by Hitler’s Third Reich. “The Nazi regime stole the artwork from [Fritz]...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

