Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Maria, Sisquoc & Montecito Local Assistance Centers Open Select Days This Week
(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Another Local Assistance Center (LAC) has been added to the schedule. The most recent addition is in Santa Maria on Monday afternoon. This is in addition to the LACs open this Saturday, Jan. 21 in Sisquoc and Montecito. In coordination with local, state and federal...
Santa Barbara Independent
No Farms to Condos, Says Goleta
“As a farmer, the best thing you can raise is condos,” said Stuart Kasdin, riffing on the truism about the value of land in the Golden State. Kasdin is a councilmember for the City of Goleta, which just sent its revised Housing Element report to the state, well ahead of the February 15 deadline. But as a small city on the coast surrounded by the County of Santa Barbara, it’s waging another battle to save nearby agricultural lands and open spaces.
Santa Barbara Independent
South Coast Deli on Chapala Closing Its Doors
South Coast Deli on Chapala Street in Santa Barbara is closing its doors. The go-to local lunch spot recently lost its lease at 1436 Chapala Street and has scheduled the deli’s final day of operations for Friday, January 20. “It’s out of our hands,” said general manager Richy Gonzales....
Santa Barbara Independent
Announcing Call for Poet Laureate Applications
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture, in partnership with the City of Santa Barbara, is seeking applications for the position of Santa Barbara Poet Laureate for the 2023-2025 term. Deadline to submit applications is 5 p.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023. For more information about the application and selection process, visit www.sbac.ca.gov/poet-laureate.
Santa Barbara Independent
Women’s March Returns to Santa Barbara This Sunday
This Sunday, January 22, would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision that recognized and protected the constitutional right to abortion in the United States. Instead, it marks nearly seven months since the decision was overturned in June 2022. Women’s rights activists in...
Santa Barbara Independent
Americana Intimacy: Edie Carey and Megan Burtt at Santa Barbara’s SOhO
A show so intimate that it feels as if the lyrics are directed at and for you. Storytelling in the form of guitar-strumming and that classic Americana sound. Forget the strobe lights, backup dancers, and endless costume changes: Edie Carey and Megan Burtt bring their sound from stools and acoustic guitars, singing directly for their fans. And isn’t that what music is all about?
Santa Barbara Independent
World Dance for Humanity Pays Tribute to Late David Crosby in Santa Barbara
World Dance for Humanity, the charitable troupe that has raised funds for Ukraine and will lead the Women’s March procession this Sunday, appeared at last night’s Rock the Block Party with a tribute to the late David Crosby. Yesterday, the iconic songwriter passed away at age 81. Read...
Santa Barbara Independent
Did the Steel Curtains Help Montecito?
Success, like beauty, lies squarely in the eye of the beholder. In the case of the six steel nets strung across Montecito creeks designed to prevent another deadly debris flow, the answer will remain decidedly undecided for the time being. “I don’t know that we know,” said county supervisor Das Williams — whose district includes Montecito — of the steel nets’ impact during last week’s torrential downpours. “But it seems like it was somewhere between successful and very successful.”
Santa Barbara Independent
Power Trio on Beethoven Mountain, at the Santa Barbara Granada
Beethoven-ia, as delivered by the masters, will descend upon the Granada next week. The esteemed Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s concert, on Wednesday (January 25) fills half its program with Beethoven, including the Symphony No. 8. Two nights later (Friday, January 27) in the same grand venue, the genuine classical music “super-trio” of Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax and Leonidas Kavakos brings on an all-Beethoven program, including a special arrangement of the Symphony No. 4.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Riviera Ridge School Invites SB to Celebrate Innovation with Annual Maker Fair
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA. (January 2023) – The entire Santa Barbara Community is invited to The Riviera Ridge School’s mountain-view campus on Saturday, January 21st from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm for their fifth annual Maker Fair. Current and prospective families, as well as the general public, are encouraged to put on their thinking caps and explore the 21 different booths throughout the school. Each booth will ask a scientific question that guests solve with a short and exciting hands-on project.
Santa Barbara Independent
Casting a Wide Net
Meet Alexandra Goldberg, new host and producer of The Indy podcast. What kinds of stories are you excited to tell for the Indy?. Audio storytelling is a wonderful news platform because a podcast can truly capture the essence of a conversation or the natural sounds of a place. I’m most excited to use this medium to really dive into the human-interest aspect of news, getting in-depth interviews about local politics and community activism in the central coast. I’m a major foodie, I love to travel and am really into music, so I can’t wait to dive into Santa Barbara arts and culture as well! It’s most important for me to cover what you want to hear, so chat with me at podcast@independent.com.
Santa Barbara Independent
Sewage Spill Closes Montecito’s Fernald Point and Miramar Beaches
A beach closure has been issued in Montecito due to a spill of untreated sewage. The Santa Barbara Public Health Department issued the “BEACH CLOSED” notice on Tuesday, January 17, for Miramar Beach and Fernald Point Beach. The spill involved a release of approximately 5,760 gallons of sewage...
Santa Barbara Independent
Post-Operatic Garden of Idealistic Delights
Acclaimed Mezzo-Soprano Joyce DiDonato Returns to Santa Barbara with her Ambitious, Multimedia, Multi-Period Concept Work EDEN. In the life and career trajectory of an operatic singer — even those with a reputation for adventurous repertoire — parameters of the profession are, by definition, fairly narrow. There will be operas. There will be recitals. There may be crossover projects and other specialty items in the margins. End of story, more or less.
Santa Barbara Independent
An Excellent Year for Movies with Santa Barbara International Film Festival
A stunner of a poster has been revealed, the movie selections have been made, and the celebs (or at least most of them) have been announced. The early verdict: The 38th edition of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) looks like another winner!. Kicking off on Wednesday, February 8,...
Santa Barbara Independent
Several Arrested in Connection to Early December Homicide Near Stearns Wharf
Four men have been arrested this Thursday, January 19, in connection to the early December shooting death of Camarillo resident Robert Dion Gutierrez near Stearns Wharf, according to a statement released by Santa Barbara Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale. Guiterrez was reportedly shot near the intersection of Cabrillo Boulevard...
Santa Barbara Independent
Homeowners and Renters May Apply for Storm Assistance
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Monterey, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties have been added to the major federal disaster declaration for California’s severe storms and flooding, meaning residents who had damage or losses from the storms may now apply for FEMA disaster assistance. President Biden approved an emergency...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Museum of Art Sued over Nazi-Looted Drawing
The heirs of a Jewish cabaret singer and art collector killed during World War II have sued the Santa Barbara Museum of Art over possession of a prized drawing they say was robbed from their late relative by Hitler’s Third Reich. “The Nazi regime stole the artwork from [Fritz]...
Santa Barbara Independent
San Marcos Girls’ Soccer Battles to Scoreless Draw With First Place Ventura
Malia Venegas and Grace Fedor combined for a clean sheet, and the San Marcos High girls’ soccer team battled to a scoreless tie with first-place Ventura on Thursday night at Warkentin Stadium. Ventura came into the match with a 14-3 overall record, including a 7-1 record in Channel League...
Santa Barbara Independent
Girls’ Basketball Roundup: San Marcos Knocks Off Oxnard Now Tied for First Place
The San Marcos High girls’ basketball team defeated first-place Oxnard 61-57 in a crucial Channel League contest on Tuesday night at the Thunderhut. Michelle Arellanes finished with a game-high 20 points and Mia Martinez-Tomatis chipped in 15 points to lead the Royals. Mariia Shytkova scored eight of her 12 points in the second half.
Santa Barbara Independent
Two Santa Barbara Schools, Police Department Receive False Bomb Threats
The Santa Barbara Police Department (SBPD) and two private schools in the city were the latest victims of a recent rash of hoax emergency calls in the area over the past several months. The Santa Barbara Police Department has received a total of four false bomb threats to the community...
