agupdate.com
Two passions collide for Nebraska native Bob Wirz
Bob Wirz has two theme songs throughout life: “Take Me out to the Ballgame” and “There is No Place like Nebraska.”. Growing up in the Nebraska Sandhills in the 1940s and 50s, Wirz is familiar with small town living and the beauty of Nebraska. In 2022, he published a book called “My Nebraska” as a tribute to his home state. His book is filled with memories and pictures as a love letter to Nebraska.
WOWT
Theme for Nebraska’s 154th annual State Fair announced as ‘Whatever Your Flavor’
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Fair will return for its 154th year this August with a new theme. The State Fair announced Friday that this year’s theme is “Whatever Your Flavor.”. “Everyone loves fair food, whether it’s the traditional funnel cake or something more exotic,...
WOWT
Call for more “climate-smart” crops in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A group of doctors is calling on Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen to phase out factory farming and increase support for crops that require little water instead. The group, called Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, is putting up billboards in Lincoln and the governor’s hometown, Columbus, Nebraska....
KETV.com
Snowfall totals, road conditions for Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday into Thursday morning. Norfolk and Omaha had a similar amount of moisture for the event — one spot had all snow, Omaha ... not so much. Small changes were the difference between a little and a lot...
doniphanherald.com
Snow and rain that fell across Nebraska is good news for the drought, but more is needed
From border to border, Nebraska set records this week for precipitation — the latest in a wave of storms that are expected to help the state's drought conditions. Still, significantly more moisture is needed to dig the state — and the region — out of its deep hole.
iheart.com
Weekend Snow In S.E. Nebraska Forecast
The Omaha Office of the National Weather Service says another round of light snow will move into South Central and Southeast Nebraska on Saturday. An inch or two is possible generally south of Interstate 80;. They say the Omaha/Council Bluffs Metro area has only about a 20% chance of getting...
WOWT
I-80 now open between Grand Island & Wyoming border
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation has reopened I-80 between Grand Island and the Wyoming border. It had been closed since Wednesday afternoon following significant snowfall in multiple locations. The Nebraska State Patrol said the continued closure was because of impassable conditions in those areas. NDOT is...
WOWT
Gloomy and cool Friday afternoon
The Iowa GOP is looking to change what can be purchased with SNAP benefits. The Regal Cinemas in North Omaha is one of 39 across the country shutting down. An Omaha educator was awarded with what many call the Oscar of teaching. La Vista man arrested for parole violation. Updated:...
Postal Disruptions in Nebraska as USPS Closes 21 Post Offices
The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has announced the temporary closure of 21 post offices in Nebraska due to a major snowstorm in the state. This closure will cause postal disruptions for certain customers in different parts of Nebraska.
Hy-Vee Shoppers, Look Out For The Store’s Latest Recall
If you have shopped at Hy-Vee recently, you may want to check your fridge for this recall. The Iowa-based grocer has announced a voluntary recall for two of its mealtime options. The recalled entrees were distributed to Hy-Vee grocers, Fast and Fresh stores, and Dollar Fresh Markets across its eight-state...
albionnewsonline.com
Hilary Maricle of Albion appointed Nebraska’s Deputy Director of Agriculture
Hilary Maricle of Albion has been appointed Nebraska’s Deputy Director of Agriculture. Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) Director Sherry Vinton announced Maricle’s hiring for the position of deputy director on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Maricle, who has extensive experience and education in agriculture, agribusiness, natural resources, and leadership, began her position at NDA that same day.
iheart.com
Central Nebraska Sees Two Feet of Snow, Much Less in Omaha
OMAHA, Nebraska -- A winter storm that leaves close to two feet of snow in Central and North Central Nebraska brings just an inch or two in the Omaha metro area. The National Weather Service says Eppley Airfield reports about an inch of snow at midnight, while Millard sees two inches. There's and inch-and-a-half of snow in Gretna and Elkhorn. Lincoln gets just over an inch of snow.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Nebraska history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Nebraska using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
NBC Nebraska Area Basketball Power Rankings Top Five (Jan 18 to Jan 24)
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Our NBC Nebraska Scottsbluff Area Basketball Power Rankings consists of local teams from Nebraska or Wyoming based on record, power points, and a small panel of votes. Every Wednesday the top five released for the boys and girls. NBC Nebraska Scottsbluff Girls Top Five. 1 Bridgeport...
Recall alert posted in 8 states including Kansas due to wheat allergen
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hy-Vee Inc. posted a recall alert for several states including Kansas for two varieties of its Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen. Nola Davis, a spokeswoman for Hy-Vee, reports that the recall impacts Hy-Vee stores across its eight-state region which include: Kansas, Iowa, […]
MaxPreps
High school basketball: Nebraska's 10 toughest schedules
Some Nebraska high school boys basketball teams have taken to heart the cliché, "You've got to beat the best to be the best." And while plenty of programs have met that theory with great success, some have not. As we dove into our Nebraska high school boys basketball rankings...
News Channel Nebraska
Meteorologist: Additional two to four inches of snow possible Wednesday
SIDNEY - The latest winter storm to strike the Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming closed roads and forced schools to change class schedules Wednesday. Interstate 80 and Highway 30 were closed from Grand Island, Neb. to Cheyenne, Wyo. Wednesday afternoon. In Colorado, I-76 was closed in both directions...
WOWT
Nebraska State Patrol assists more than 400 drivers during winter weather
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (WOWT) - Hundreds of drivers needed help from the Nebraska State Patrol this week due to inclement weather. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, troopers responded to more than 400 weather-related incidents during the recent winter storm that blanketed much of the state in snow and ice.
doniphanherald.com
Celebrity bowhunting couple sentenced for conspiring to illegally obtain wildlife in Nebraska
A celebrity bowhunting couple have been sentenced in federal court in Omaha for conspiring to violate the Lacey Act, which prohibits the trafficking of wildlife. The case against Josh Bowmar, 32, Sarah Bowmar, 33, and Bowmar Bowhunting LLC of Ankeny, Iowa, was related to the largest known case of poaching in Nebraska.
