Nebraska State

agupdate.com

Two passions collide for Nebraska native Bob Wirz

Bob Wirz has two theme songs throughout life: “Take Me out to the Ballgame” and “There is No Place like Nebraska.”. Growing up in the Nebraska Sandhills in the 1940s and 50s, Wirz is familiar with small town living and the beauty of Nebraska. In 2022, he published a book called “My Nebraska” as a tribute to his home state. His book is filled with memories and pictures as a love letter to Nebraska.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Call for more “climate-smart” crops in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A group of doctors is calling on Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen to phase out factory farming and increase support for crops that require little water instead. The group, called Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, is putting up billboards in Lincoln and the governor’s hometown, Columbus, Nebraska....
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Snowfall totals, road conditions for Nebraska, Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday into Thursday morning. Norfolk and Omaha had a similar amount of moisture for the event — one spot had all snow, Omaha ... not so much. Small changes were the difference between a little and a lot...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Weekend Snow In S.E. Nebraska Forecast

The Omaha Office of the National Weather Service says another round of light snow will move into South Central and Southeast Nebraska on Saturday. An inch or two is possible generally south of Interstate 80;. They say the Omaha/Council Bluffs Metro area has only about a 20% chance of getting...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

I-80 now open between Grand Island & Wyoming border

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation has reopened I-80 between Grand Island and the Wyoming border. It had been closed since Wednesday afternoon following significant snowfall in multiple locations. The Nebraska State Patrol said the continued closure was because of impassable conditions in those areas. NDOT is...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Gloomy and cool Friday afternoon

The Iowa GOP is looking to change what can be purchased with SNAP benefits. The Regal Cinemas in North Omaha is one of 39 across the country shutting down. An Omaha educator was awarded with what many call the Oscar of teaching. La Vista man arrested for parole violation. Updated:...
OMAHA, NE
K92.3

Hy-Vee Shoppers, Look Out For The Store’s Latest Recall

If you have shopped at Hy-Vee recently, you may want to check your fridge for this recall. The Iowa-based grocer has announced a voluntary recall for two of its mealtime options. The recalled entrees were distributed to Hy-Vee grocers, Fast and Fresh stores, and Dollar Fresh Markets across its eight-state...
IOWA STATE
albionnewsonline.com

Hilary Maricle of Albion appointed Nebraska’s Deputy Director of Agriculture

Hilary Maricle of Albion has been appointed Nebraska’s Deputy Director of Agriculture. Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) Director Sherry Vinton announced Maricle’s hiring for the position of deputy director on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Maricle, who has extensive experience and education in agriculture, agribusiness, natural resources, and leadership, began her position at NDA that same day.
ALBION, NE
iheart.com

Central Nebraska Sees Two Feet of Snow, Much Less in Omaha

OMAHA, Nebraska -- A winter storm that leaves close to two feet of snow in Central and North Central Nebraska brings just an inch or two in the Omaha metro area. The National Weather Service says Eppley Airfield reports about an inch of snow at midnight, while Millard sees two inches. There's and inch-and-a-half of snow in Gretna and Elkhorn. Lincoln gets just over an inch of snow.
OMAHA, NE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Nebraska history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Nebraska using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NEBRASKA STATE
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

NBC Nebraska Area Basketball Power Rankings Top Five (Jan 18 to Jan 24)

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Our NBC Nebraska Scottsbluff Area Basketball Power Rankings consists of local teams from Nebraska or Wyoming based on record, power points, and a small panel of votes. Every Wednesday the top five released for the boys and girls. NBC Nebraska Scottsbluff Girls Top Five. 1 Bridgeport...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
MaxPreps

High school basketball: Nebraska's 10 toughest schedules

Some Nebraska high school boys basketball teams have taken to heart the cliché, "You've got to beat the best to be the best." And while plenty of programs have met that theory with great success, some have not. As we dove into our Nebraska high school boys basketball rankings...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Meteorologist: Additional two to four inches of snow possible Wednesday

SIDNEY - The latest winter storm to strike the Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming closed roads and forced schools to change class schedules Wednesday. Interstate 80 and Highway 30 were closed from Grand Island, Neb. to Cheyenne, Wyo. Wednesday afternoon. In Colorado, I-76 was closed in both directions...
NEBRASKA STATE

