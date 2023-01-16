Bob Wirz has two theme songs throughout life: “Take Me out to the Ballgame” and “There is No Place like Nebraska.”. Growing up in the Nebraska Sandhills in the 1940s and 50s, Wirz is familiar with small town living and the beauty of Nebraska. In 2022, he published a book called “My Nebraska” as a tribute to his home state. His book is filled with memories and pictures as a love letter to Nebraska.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO