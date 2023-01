No. 3 LSU returns home to host Arkansas in its first rematch of the Southeastern Conference season at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Peter Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers (18-0) are one of three teams tied for the conference lead at 6-0 and sophomore forward Angel Reese will try to gain a share of school history. She’s in pursuit of her a school-record 19th double-double, previously established by former All-American Sylvia Fowles.

