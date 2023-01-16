Read full article on original website
WGME
Teens arrested following car thefts in Rockland
ROCKLAND (WGME) -- Take out your keys and lock your car. It's simple advice, but it could save you a lot of trouble. Police say that might have prevented four of five recent car thefts in Rockland. Officers arrested two teens for theft. One of them is also accused of...
WGME
Maine man accused of kidnapping woman outside Bangor Target held on $20,000 bail
BANGOR (WGME) -- A Maine man, who has been charged with kidnapping after allegedly taking a woman from a Target parking lot in Bangor, appeared in court on Tuesday. Colby Cooper, 21, of Brewer is accused of kidnapping, domestic violence assault, and other charges after police said he forced a woman into a U-Haul rental van outside Target.
WGME
Winslow man arrested for allegedly stabbing stranger multiple times in broad daylight
WINSLOW (WGME) – Police have arrested a Winslow man after a stabbing in broad daylight Wednesday morning. Schools were in lockout for hours because of the incident, along with town offices. "I thought this was a safe neighborhood," said Anna Good, who lives near where the stabbing happened. Police...
WGME
Someone stole an $8K bear statue from UMaine
(BDN) -- The University of Maine Police Department is on the hunt for a bear statue stolen from campus last fall. Since at least November, police have been seeking a copper bear statue, valued at $8,000, stolen from the Buchanan Alumni House on Nov. 23, 2022, according to a UMaine police Facebook post.
WGME
Industry man arrested after standoff with police
INDUSTRY (WGME) – Authorities say an Industry man was arrested Wednesday after a standoff with police. The incident began around 9:40 a.m. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a home on Taylor Road for a report about a woman who had been assaulted. Deputies say...
WGME
Search continues for missing Maine teen
HOWLAND (WGME) -- The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office says they are still searching for a missing Howland teen, but don’t believe she is in immediate danger. Deputies say 17-year-old Krystal Bursey was last seen about 1 p.m. Saturday in Howland. Krystal reportedly told her family she was walking to...
WGME
Bangor woman killed in murder-suicide remembered as a caring friend
BANGOR (BDN) -- Ariah Jacques of Bangor, who died last week in a murder-suicide, was especially kind and caring, loved music, animals and watching movies, and had dreams of being a mother one day, according to her best friend of six years. Taleesha Lewis-Belote, 24, of Bangor met Jacques, 24,...
WGME
Tractors, vehicle and equipment destroyed in barn fire at Common Ground Country Fair site
A barn where equipment was stored by the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association (MOFGA) burned down Saturday night, according to the Bangor Daily News (BDN). BDN reports the fire destroyed three tractors, a car and tools that were stored at the facility. Unity Fire Chief Blaine Parsons confirmed to...
WGME
Maine girl seeks unicorn permit
LAMOINE (BDN) -- A Lamoine girl recently wrote to the town for a peculiar request. The girl, 5-year-old Brielle Hamor, wrote asking if it would be possible to keep a unicorn at her home, the Ellsworth American reported. Hamor asked that if she was allowed to keep a unicorn, that...
WGME
Maine considers adding passenger rail service between Portland and Bangor
The MaineDOT says they are conducting a study to see if there is a demand for a passenger rail service between Portland and Bangor. The MaineDOT, in partnership with the cities of Augusta and Bangor, are conducting a study to assess the demand and viability for a new or enhanced transit service. This would include a passenger rail service between Portland and Bangor as well as an inter-city bus service.
WGME
Indian pizza is coming to Skowhegan
SKOWHEGAN (BDN) -- The owners of a convenience store and supermarket in central Maine are expanding with a restaurant serving authentic Indian cuisine, including what could be the state’s first Indian pizza. Mike and Sunny Patel are cousins and business partners hailing from Gujarat, a state along the western...
WGME
Brunswick Regal Cinemas part of dozens of movie theater locations closing
BRUNSWICK (WGME) - The last credits are set to roll at a movie theater in Brunswick. Regal Cinemas announced this week they will be closing 39 theaters across the country, including the one on Gurnet Road. Their parent company, Cineworld, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in September. In a filing,...
WGME
Neighbors hope to stop quarry from opening in Winthrop
WINTRHOP (WGME)-- A quarry controversy is brewing in Winthrop, where a company out of Lewiston has applied for a permit to blast, drill, mine, crush and transport tons of sand and gravel. The company is hoping to mine crushed stone on as many as 10 acres of land, but about...
