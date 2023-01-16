ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belfast, ME

WGME

Teens arrested following car thefts in Rockland

ROCKLAND (WGME) -- Take out your keys and lock your car. It's simple advice, but it could save you a lot of trouble. Police say that might have prevented four of five recent car thefts in Rockland. Officers arrested two teens for theft. One of them is also accused of...
ROCKLAND, ME
WGME

Maine man accused of kidnapping woman outside Bangor Target held on $20,000 bail

BANGOR (WGME) -- A Maine man, who has been charged with kidnapping after allegedly taking a woman from a Target parking lot in Bangor, appeared in court on Tuesday. Colby Cooper, 21, of Brewer is accused of kidnapping, domestic violence assault, and other charges after police said he forced a woman into a U-Haul rental van outside Target.
BANGOR, ME
WGME

Someone stole an $8K bear statue from UMaine

(BDN) -- The University of Maine Police Department is on the hunt for a bear statue stolen from campus last fall. Since at least November, police have been seeking a copper bear statue, valued at $8,000, stolen from the Buchanan Alumni House on Nov. 23, 2022, according to a UMaine police Facebook post.
ORONO, ME
WGME

Industry man arrested after standoff with police

INDUSTRY (WGME) – Authorities say an Industry man was arrested Wednesday after a standoff with police. The incident began around 9:40 a.m. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a home on Taylor Road for a report about a woman who had been assaulted. Deputies say...
INDUSTRY, ME
WGME

Search continues for missing Maine teen

HOWLAND (WGME) -- The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office says they are still searching for a missing Howland teen, but don’t believe she is in immediate danger. Deputies say 17-year-old Krystal Bursey was last seen about 1 p.m. Saturday in Howland. Krystal reportedly told her family she was walking to...
HOWLAND, ME
WGME

Bangor woman killed in murder-suicide remembered as a caring friend

BANGOR (BDN) -- Ariah Jacques of Bangor, who died last week in a murder-suicide, was especially kind and caring, loved music, animals and watching movies, and had dreams of being a mother one day, according to her best friend of six years. Taleesha Lewis-Belote, 24, of Bangor met Jacques, 24,...
BANGOR, ME
WGME

Maine girl seeks unicorn permit

LAMOINE (BDN) -- A Lamoine girl recently wrote to the town for a peculiar request. The girl, 5-year-old Brielle Hamor, wrote asking if it would be possible to keep a unicorn at her home, the Ellsworth American reported. Hamor asked that if she was allowed to keep a unicorn, that...
ELLSWORTH, ME
WGME

Maine considers adding passenger rail service between Portland and Bangor

The MaineDOT says they are conducting a study to see if there is a demand for a passenger rail service between Portland and Bangor. The MaineDOT, in partnership with the cities of Augusta and Bangor, are conducting a study to assess the demand and viability for a new or enhanced transit service. This would include a passenger rail service between Portland and Bangor as well as an inter-city bus service.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Indian pizza is coming to Skowhegan

SKOWHEGAN (BDN) -- The owners of a convenience store and supermarket in central Maine are expanding with a restaurant serving authentic Indian cuisine, including what could be the state’s first Indian pizza. Mike and Sunny Patel are cousins and business partners hailing from Gujarat, a state along the western...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
WGME

Neighbors hope to stop quarry from opening in Winthrop

WINTRHOP (WGME)-- A quarry controversy is brewing in Winthrop, where a company out of Lewiston has applied for a permit to blast, drill, mine, crush and transport tons of sand and gravel. The company is hoping to mine crushed stone on as many as 10 acres of land, but about...
WINTHROP, ME

