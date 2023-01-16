ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

West Virginia Attorney General blasts Biden’s final ruling on ‘stabilizing braces’

By Harper Emch
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QBfo3_0kGgY8qo00

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey blasted The Biden Administration’s release of a final rule governing “Stabilizing Braces.”

Biden administration finalizes new rule tightening regulations on gun stabilizing braces

The final rule said that when manufacturers, dealers and individuals use stabilizing braces to convert pistols into rifles with a barrel of less than 16 inches—commonly referred to as short-barreled rifles—they must comply with the laws that regulate those rifles, including the National Firearms Act (NFA).

“Biden’s gun-grabber-in-chief, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Director Steven Dettelbach, has finalized an egregious final rule turning millions of common firearms accessories into ‘short barreled rifles.’ This is a completely nonsensical regulation. We are taking a very close look at the rule and evaluating our legal options.”

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WVNS 59News Daily

The Justice Department (DOJ) said in a release on Friday that it submitted its rule to the Federal Register. The increased requirements include background checks for all transfers and additional taxation. The release states the National Firearms Act has placed certain restrictions on short-barreled rifles since the 1930s because they are easier to conceal than long-barreled rifles and have more destructive power than traditional handguns.

Attorney General Morrisey does not agree with the ruling for its potential to make it harder for certain citizens to defend themselves.

“We should not be making it harder for senior citizens and people with disabilities to defend themselves. I will continue stand up for the Second Amendment rights of all West Virginians.”

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 37

Eva Cook
4d ago

you go Morrissey keep fighting for us and our rights. your the only one that cares about our rights, freedoms. etc. keep up the good work.

Reply(6)
14
Moonshine Hillbilly
4d ago

I don't need any government telling me what I can and can't have to protect my home and my family! Build it not buy it....

Reply(5)
6
Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia bill would ban physicians from providing gender-affirming surgery to minors

A bill that would ban physicians from providing gender-affirming surgery to minors is advancing in West Virginia. West Virginia lawmakers in the House Health and Human Resources Committee greenlit the legislation after little discussion Thursday, sending it to the House Judiciary Committee. The only lawmakers who spoke at length on the bill were two of […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WVNS

WV Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation Commissioner speaks on SRJ issues

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — After eight people are treated for apparent drug overdoses at Southern Regional Jail, many are looking for answers. While the investigation into those apparent overdoses remains active, there are other instances people want answers to. Newly appointed Commissioner of West Virginia’s Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, William “Billy” K. Marshall III, […]
BEAVER, WV
WVNS

AG Morrisey joins lawsuit against V.A. abortion ruling

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joined a coalition of 17 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in support of a Texas nurse regarding abortion this week. The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court Western District of Texas Waco Division. The coalition is asking the court to grant an […]
GEORGIA STATE
WVNS

New Commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Governor Jim Justice announced the new Commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Gov. Jim Justice announced on January 19, 2023 that he has appointed William “Billy” K. Marshall III as the Commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The appointment is effective immediately. Marshall has had a […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia lawmakers rushed to ban abortion. Support for families hasn’t been as urgent

Now that abortion is banned in the state, more than 1,000 people who would have sought the procedure are expected to carry to term. Over the past two years, lawmakers have restricted, not enhanced, access to child care and government assistance for families. West Virginia lawmakers rushed to ban abortion. Support for families hasn’t been as urgent appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Sen. Tim Kaine says he will run for reelection in Virginia

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) said on Friday that he will run for reelection in 2024, delivering some much-needed relief to Democrats seeking to defend their majority next year.  “I am happy to announce that I will seek reelection in 2024 to keep delivering results for Virginia,” Kaine told reporters after attending an economic roundtable in […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

Lawmaker proposes fiddle as West Virginia state instrument

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A state lawmaker wants to see the fiddle named the official instrument of West Virginia. A resolution by Republican Del. Josh Holstein introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday states that the fiddle has “importance and significance” in “West Virginia’s history, traditions and culture.”
ARKANSAS STATE
Lootpress

New bill, if passed, would ban sanctuary cities in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates would ban sanctuary cities. House Bill 2386 would amend a bill dating back to 1931 by adding a new section requiring local entities to enforce immigration laws and ban sanctuary cities. The fine imposed upon municipalities or counties for harboring illegal immigrants would be 10,000 dollars a month.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WDTV

W.Va. state law prevents enforcement of ‘pistol brace ban’

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A federal agency is issuing a new regulation on certain adaptations to guns, but many law enforcement agencies say they aren’t going to follow the rule. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives recently signed a regulation limiting certain types of braces for pistols.
WVNS

Senate Youth West Virginians for 2023 announced

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia student representatives for 2023’s Senate Youth Program have been announced. U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Republican Co-Chair of the 2023 United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP), and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced on January 18, 2023, that high school students Alissa Morgan Davis of Huntington, W.Va. and Henry Oscar Phillips […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNS

Campus carry bill concerns

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — The Senate Judiciary Committee is advancing a campus carry bill that could impact college campuses statewide. Senate Bill 10, also called the Campus Self Defense Act, would allow students to carry a concealed handgun on campus as long as they have a current and valid concealed carry permit.This was considered by […]
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WVNS

House passes Gov. Justice proposed 50% personal income tax cut

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The largest tax cut in West Virginia state history is now one step closer to being passed. On Wednesday, January 18, 2023 the West Virginia House of Delegates voted to pass Gov. Justice’s proposal to reduce the state’s personal income tax by 50%, prompting a response from Justice. “I thank Speaker […]
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia likely to complete Dry January

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is ranked second in the list of states most likely to finish Dry January, according to a study by PriceListo. The study says they used data that showed the amount of alcohol consumption, percentage of binge drinking and cost of binge drinking in every state. The only state above […]
WISCONSIN STATE
WVNS

WVNS

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy