Mount Airy News
SCHS club making difference for citizens
Leaders of the Surry Central High School Interact Club include, from left, Lily O’Neal, vice president; Kaylin Moody, secretary and social media coordinator; Katie O’Neal, president; Dafne Salgado-Perez, treasurer; and Audra Johnson, adviser. Teens sometimes are labeled as self-absorbed and having bad attitudes, but such assessments are unfair...
Mount Airy News
Mosley named Citizen of the Year
Dr. Teri Mosley gives a brief talk to the audience Thursday shortly after being named the Citizen of the Year, while Traci Haynes George, who presented her with the award, holds a cell phone so Mosley’s son can watch and listen to his mom. A long-time educator, school board...
Mount Airy News
Water vote sparks mention of Flat Rock School fire
Commissioner Tom Koch mentions the disastrous Flat Rock School fire in 1957 en route to he and fellow city officials voting for a project to improve suppression capabilities for Franklin Elementary. Memories of a tragic fire near Mount Airy were evoked before the city commissioners voted unanimously to join with...
Mount Airy News
Search warrant sheds light on child’s death
Jodi Ann and Joseph Wilson have been charged with murder in the death of their four-year old son Skyler. Their next court appearance with be Feb. 2 in Surry County. Jodi and Joseph Wilson are listed as the doctor and front desk staff member of Affordable Wellness located at 693 W. Pine St. in Mount Airy. This sign was found on the business’s front door Monday and calls to the main line Wednesday continued to ring until the system asked for a voicemail password.
Mount Airy News
Seniors lead Mount Airy to NW1A Title
Mount Airy’s Alex Cox is recognized as part of the Granite Bears’ Senior Night for wrestling. Mount Airy’s Avery Poindexter is recognized as part of the Granite Bears’ Senior Night for wrestling. Cory Smith | The News. Mount Airy’s Traven Thompson is recognized as part of...
