Chick-fil-A hatches first Westchester location
Chick-fil-A’s quest for chicken sandwich dominance has reached Yonkers, where the fast food chain is set to open its first Westchester County location. The city’s planning board approved the eatery’s proposal for 2205 Central Park Avenue last week, the Daily Voice reported. Situated at the intersection of Route 100 and 10 Roxbury Drive, the restaurant is expected to include both a drive-thru and outdoor seating.
NYC civil service jobs: Here are the exams slated to open through March
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re looking to join the New York City workforce, you can apply to take civil service exams each month. It’s one of the largest local government employers anywhere, with a wide range of positions available and benefits available. More than 80% of civil service positions in the city are called “competitive class,” jobs that require you to take an exam to qualify.
I Got the Dreaded Red Light Camera Ticket
I knew it was coming. Everyone else I know got at least one. It comes. In an envelope with the words highlighted ATTENTION REQUIRED in Vomit blue, the return address is Red Light Camera Traffic Safety Program!. It came right after New Years, a time people are just finishing opening...
Inform, Educate, Act: MHS OCRA Students Aim to Combat Wage Theft
On January 9th, Lea Barry-Thouez, Jack Master and Benjamin Kulish, three Mamaroneck High School seniors in the Original Civic Research and Action (OCRA) program spoke with the Larchmont-Mamaroneck Local Summit about their continuing efforts to combat wage theft through increasing awareness and educating employers and workers. This was the third program sponsored by The Local Summit highlighting the work of MHS OCRA program students. Prior programs featuring OCRA students were “Right to Counsel in Eviction Proceedings”, and “Increasing Voter Participation in Local Elections.”
Get Ready for Girl Scout Cookies, Westchester!
Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson, Inc. (GSHH) is kicking off the countdown to its 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season in the Hudson Valley, which begins on Friday, February 10, 2023, as Girl Scouts and their troops rally their communities to support the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls. Every box of cookies sold provides invaluable experiences for Girl Scouts such as service projects, troop travel, and summer camp for girls across the country.
Bronx council member calls for investment to shorten public transportation waiting times
Bronx Council Member Amanda Farias said New Yorkers should not have to rely on an unreliable service.
Housing Lottery Launches 221 East 117th Street in East Harlem, Manhattan
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 221 East 117th Street, a six-story residential development in Manhattan’s East Harlem neighborhood. Designed by ARC Architecture + Design Studio and developed by Roy Moussaeiff, the new building yields 12 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are four affordable units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $77,143 to $156,130.
On This Day in Yonkers History…
By Mary Hoar, City of Yonkers Historian, President Emerita Yonkers Historical Society, recipient of the 2004 Key to History, and President Untermyer Performing Arts Council. January 23, 1929: County Judge Fred Close signed an order to allow Dominick Rovielo of Oak Street to attend his wife’s funeral if he was manacled to a deputy sheriff. Rovielo was in County Jail awaiting trial on a charge of first-degree robbery.
Flea Market NYC: Where To Find The Best Secondhand Shops
A flea market NYC is a great place to find bargains in the Big Apple. There are flea markets scattered across the city, and many of them are near major tourist attractions like the tallest buildings in NYC. Some NYC flea markets are indoors while others are only outdoors. Certain...
Last Chance to Apply for Emergency Rental Assistance
Time is ticking for eligible New Yorkers to apply for temporary protection from eviction. ERAP provides significant economic relief to low and moderate-income Rockland County households that experienced financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic and were at risk of homelessness. The program provides rental arrears, temporary rental assistance, and utility arrears.
A lottery opens for 57 apartments for seniors in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 57 newly constructed apartments at 414 63rd St. in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. Only households where at least one member is 62 years of age or older are eligible to apply for this housing lottery. Eligible applicants must also qualify for Section...
MISDEMEANOR MENTAL HEALTH COURT LAUNCHES IN WESTCHESTER COUNTY
Helps Further District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah’s goal to increase diversion, treatment and rehabilitation as a tool to reduce violence and mass incarceration. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah joined advocates and government partners in announcing today’s launch of the Westchester Misdemeanor Wellness Court (WMWC), which will offer eligible individuals community-based mental health treatment and services as an alternative to conventional prosecution.
11 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations
Over the past few months, 11 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
5 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each sold in NYC, Long Island, Orange County
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five lucky lottery players across New York bought Powerball tickets worth $50,000 for Wednesday’s drawing. The third-prize winning tickets each had four matching numbers and the Powerball. Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were 6-15-22-42-47, with a Powerball of 26. Lottery officials said the $50,000 tickets were bought at: Players can securely check […]
Harlem truck depot developer celebrates grand opening
NEW YORK - Harlem has become home to Manhattan's newest truck depot. Last year, developers fought and failed to build mixed-income apartments on the 145th Street site.Big rigs squeezed into spaces Wednesday under the awning of an old gas station, with a second lot for smaller trucks standing by on the corner at Malcolm X Boulevard. Developer Bruce Teitelbaum acknowledges neighbors' concerns about the effect of exhaust on kids with asthma."Our original plan was to do exactly what you see going on today," Teitelbaum said. "That was six, seven years ago, but we said that we weren't going to do...
The Yonkers Housing Authority Announces New Hire
Danielle Brown Joins Yonkers Housing Authority as Assistant Leased Housing Director . The Yonkers Authority has announced a new hire for its organization. Danielle Brown, pictured above, has been named Assistant Leased Housing Director. Brown joins the YHA with an extensive background managing real estate. She has over 30 years of...
Westchester County Student Nearly Died In School In New York State
Quick-acting school nurses are being credited with saving the life of a Hudson Valley student who appeared to be overdosing at school. School nurses from Lower Hudson Valley appear to have saved the life of a student who was overdosing on fentanyl. Westchester County, New York Student Saved By School...
Beware of New Car Tap Accident Scam
A Yonkers senior reported to the Yonkers Police Department the following disturbing scam:. In a parking lot, the car of an older senior was slightly hit from behind, more like a hard tap. He got out to investigate the damage and a fellow near his stopped car knocked him down to the ground. The assailant then reached into his car and grabbed the purse of that driver’s wife, knocked him down again, and ran off. The car that had tapped his bumper immediately drove off.
Norwalk man sells food truck to open soul food restaurant in Bridgeport on his birthday
On his 26th birthday Thursday, Tyre Holman opened his first restaurant on Main Street in Bridgeport - appropriately named Everybody Eatz.
Spirit of giving continues after the holidays thanks to Bronx nonprofit
Bronx residents lined up to receive resources such as health screenings, winter coats, mobile phones, care packages and even Narcan kits.
