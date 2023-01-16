Read full article on original website
WKRC
Reward offered for second suspect wanted in Clermont County murder
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The Clermont County Sheriff's Office says there is a second suspect in the murder of a woman in Batavia Township but they need to find him. There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Jaydon Pierce. Pierce was a passenger in...
WKRC
Clermont County judge sets bond at $4 million for man charged in deadly shooting
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A Clermont County judge sets bond at $4 million for a suspect in a deadly shooting. Ryan Vest is charged with aggravated murder in the death of 39-year-old Casey Moss. His arrest Wednesday on Route 32 in Union Township was caught on camera. Moss was...
WKRC
Man accused of spying on woman in bathroom stall at Clermont County restaurant
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A man pleaded not guilty to spying on a woman in the women's restroom at a Miami Township business. Lamont Cottingham is accused of going into the restroom at the IHOP and standing on the toilet in one stall to look at a woman in the next stall on Jan. 15.
Officials: Bodies found in Mexico are of missing Butler Co. man’s fiancée, her family
The bodies of a missing Butler County man’s fiancee and two members of her family have been identified, according to officials at the Houston consulate to Mexico. A third body found in the area — a man’s — has not been positively identified yet, according to the Zacatecas State Prosecutor’s Office, according to our news partners at WCPO.
WKRC
Police search for red light runner who caused crash
LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - Loveland Police are looking for the driver who ran a red light, causing a crash and then took off. Police say the black car driving on Elm Street ran the red light at West Loveland Avenue at about 11:20 p.m. on Jan. 19, causing the other driver to hit the black car.
WKRC
Woman charged with setting West Price Hill home on fire
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman was arrested on three arson charges. Police say 34-year-old Ashley Brogden purposely set fire to a home in West Price Hill on Dec. 19. Two people were inside the Manuel Street when it caught fire. Investigators say eyewitness testimony, cell phone records, and security...
Officer who hit woman in McDonald's dispute placed on leave
DAYTON, Ohio — (AP) — An Ohio police officer has been put on administrative leave after video showed him punching a Black woman several times as she was taken into custody following a dispute at a McDonald’s over extra cheese on a Big Mac. The incident, captured...
Fox 19
Sheriff IDs woman shot to death in Clermont County, releases motive
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office identified a woman shot to death inside a vehicle late Tuesday as Casey Hamblin Moss, 39. “The investigation has revealed that this was not a random act of violence. This incident stemmed from a drug transaction, a dispute over money, which led to a chase and inevitably the shooting incident....” Chief Deputy Chris Stratton wrote in a news release.
Fox 19
Man charged with shooting wife, sheriff’s deputy out of jail after ‘screw up’
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A man accused of attempted murder is out of jail after he was unlawfully moved to a state prison without a bail hearing or an approved custody transfer, according to his defense attorney. Gregory Guilfoyle, 31, of Brookville, allegedly shot his wife, took their 24-month-old...
WKRC
Viewers react strongly to Local 12 story on developmentally disabled woman's alleged abuse
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - The reaction has been strong to Local 12's story on a lawsuit brought by a father who claims his developmentally disabled daughter was abused and attacked at local care facilities, especially regarding the allegation someone at the facility slit the woman's throat. There have been dozens...
WKRC
Former CPD officer apologizes, avoids jail time for charges related to his investigations
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati Police officer who pleaded guilty to dereliction of duty charges will not spend any time in jail. A judge sentenced Christopher Schroder to five years of probation, 500 hours of community service and he'll have to pay fines. He apologized and told the judge his actions were not intentional.
WKRC
76-year-old woman pretended to be mother for nearly 50 years to collect VA benefits
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati woman must repay the money she illegally obtained by pretending to be her deceased mother, a judge ruled Thursday. According to court documents, 76-year-old Irene Ferrin was receiving widow's benefits from the Veterans Administration in her mother's name. Her mother died in January 1973. Ferrin...
‘Life upended over a piece of cheese;’ Woman shown in video being punched by officer speaks out
BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Correction: A previous version of this story stated that both officers involved were on administrative leave, this is incorrect. Both officers are under an internal investigation but only Sgt. Todd Stanley is on administrative leave. A woman shown in a video on social media being punched...
UPDATE: 18-year-old killed in crash involving semi on US-68 in Clinton County
CLINTON COUNTY — UPDATE: @ 11:15 a.m. One person is dead after a crash on US-68 in Clinton County Thursday morning. The crash happened on US-68 near mile marker 19 in Union Township around 5:30 a.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. According to OSHP, a pick-up truck driven...
‘This was brutal’: Woman, attorney speak after police altercation over McDonald’s order
Hancock ordered a Big Mac with extra cheese from the McDonald's in Butler Township January 16. When the sandwich didn't have the extra cheese she ordered and paid for, she drove to the McDonald's to get the order done correctly.
Butler Township police respond to arrest video
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Butler Township Police Department responded after a video surfaced of an incident involving two of the department’s officers. According to the Butler Township Police Department, a bystander recorded video of an incident on January 16 where officers allegedly used force to arrest an individual. This incident is now under investigation […]
Fox 19
1 dead in Clermont County shooting, sheriff says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A person is dead Tuesday night from a shooting in Batavia Township. It happened on Magnolia Drive, which is located off Amelia-Olive Branch Road about a mile and a half north of OH-125. Reports of the shooting surfaced around 6:55 p.m. A Clermont County Sheriff’s Office detective...
WCPO
Hamilton County judge orders new trial for man convicted in 2010 murder
CINCINNATI — There will be a new trial after a Hamilton County judge threw out the murder conviction of an inmate who has been in prison for more than 12 years. In 2010, a jury convicted Marcus Sapp of shooting and killing Andrew Cunningham, but new filings from Sapp's lawyers claim Cincinnati police made an "egregious error." Some of the statements in new court documents include, "never disclosed to the defense team" and "presenting witnesses who flat-out lied."
Inmate death under investigation at Montgomery County Jail
DAYTON — The death of a Montgomery County Jail inmate is under investigation. On Friday, an inmate reported that he had fallen and injured himself, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. That inmate, only described as a 52-year-old man being held on drug charges, was treated by jail staff and then taken to a local hospital.
WKRC
Hamilton man missing in Mexico: Van matching description of vehicle he was in located
ZACATECAS, Mexico (WKRC) - A van matching the description of the vehicle a Hamilton architect and his fiancee were believed to have been in when they disappeared has been located in Mexico. Jose Gutierrez has been missing since Christmas. He was in Mexico visiting his fiancée Daniela Pichardo, who still...
