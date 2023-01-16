Read full article on original website
Johnny Depp Was Reportedly By Jeff Beck’s Bedside When Rock Legend Died
Actor and musician Johnny Depp was reportedly by guitar legend Jeff Beck's bedside when the rocker died on Tuesday (Jan. 10) at the age of 78 after suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis. According to PEOPLE, Depp (who spent time on the road with Beck last year in support of their collaborative...
35 Important Rock + Metal Albums Turning 20 in 2023
The early 2000s were a great period for rock and metal music, with variations and subgenres sprouting up everywhere and music lovers ravenously supporting the latest releases from a wealth of veteran and emerging acts. In this list, we're taking you back 20 years to 2003 to showcase some of the amazing music that was issued and has stood the test of time.
Brian May Reveals Which Jeff Beck Song He Considers ‘Most Beautiful Bit of Guitar Music Ever Recorded’
Queen's Brian May is considered a guitar hero to many, but for him, Jeff Beck was his hero despite only being a few years older. Like many, May is reflecting on Jeff Beck's life and legacy as one of the premiere musicians in rock after the guitar great's death on Tuesday. In the midst of a lengthy commentary, May also shares the Beck song that he feels is possibly "the most beautiful bit of guitar music ever recorded."
Limp Bizkit Covering Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ Is a Lot Better Than You’d Think
Limp Bizkit have a history of covering Metallica's iconic "Master of Puppets" at their live shows stretching all the way back to the '90s. And, wouldn't you know it, the Fred Durst-led nu-metal band's version is a lot better than one might initially think!. Don't believe us? Just keep reading…
What Sammy Duet Is Able to Do in Goatwhore That the Band Couldn’t Have Early in Their Career
Goatwhore guitarist Sammy Duet was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio program. The group released Angels Hung From the Arches of Heaven last year, marking their first new record in five years and a lot of that was thanks to being able to record in a manner not previously afforded to Goatwhore.
Charlie Benante Names ‘The Best Thrash Record’ Ever and It’s Not What You Might Think
Considering that the ‘Big 4’ of thrash metal are Metallica, Megadeth, Anthrax and Slayer, you’d probably say that one of them created the subgenre’s greatest record, right? Well, Anthrax’s Charlie Benante would disagree, as he feels that the “demo tape” of a certain Californian band reigns supreme.
Don’t Be Mad That Kelly Clarkson Covering Blink-182 on Her Own TV Show Rules
Everything classic is coming back around again in 2023. Take for instance, onetime American Idol winner and early 2000s darling Kelly Clarkson using her daytime talk show platform to revisit some of her favorite songs on her Kellyoke segment. This week, Clarkson showed off her pop-punk prowess taking on the Blink-182 classic, "All the Small Things," which will be back in the spotlight once again when Tom DeLonge reunites with his Blink-182 brothers on their highly anticipated reunion tour this year.
Patrick Stump Names the Two Fall Out Boy Albums That Sound Like ‘So Much (for) Stardust’
Fall Out Boy are back with new music, and there are some that have listened to the new song "Love From the Other Side" and think they have a good idea of what's to come from the band. But hold up! Fall Out Boy frontman Patrick Stump has some words of caution, before sharing the two records from the band's history that he feels most mirror the sound and spirit of what they've created for the upcoming set, So Much (for) Stardust.
Photos of Rockers With Jeff Beck
The world suffered a huge loss earlier this week when Jeff Beck's family announced that the guitarist had died at the age of 78. An outpouring of love came in from fellow musicians within the rock and metal communities, and we continue to look back on the rocker's life in celebration of his legendary career.
Dave Grohl Just Got His Own Comic Book, and It’s Awesome
2023 is quickly turning into the year of Foo Fighters! Just days after the band vowed to carry on (starting with a series of festival appearances), frontman Dave Grohl has been given his own comic book via TidalWave Productions’ Orbit: Dave Grohl. Released this past Wednesday (Jan. 11), it’s...
Will ‘The Last of Us’ Propel Depeche Mode Like ‘Stranger Things’ Did Kate Bush + Metallica?
Video game fanatics were ecstatic when HBO announced that the network was creating a television show-adaptation of the beloved game The Last of Us, and the very first episode premiered Jan. 15. After the way Stranger Things propelled Kate Bush and Metallica songs last summer, will music featured in The Last of Us also have a viral moment?
Legendary Guitarist Jeff Beck Has Died at 78
The rock world has lost an immense talent as legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Jeff Beck died Tuesday (Jan. 10) at the age of 78. The news was confirmed by Beck's publicist, who issued a statement that reads, "On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss."
Plain White T’s Singer Surprises Cancer Patient Named Delilah
Plain White T's frontman Tom Higgenson used the band's signature song, "Hey There Delilah," to surprise and delight a young cancer patient named Delilah. As seen in a video shared by the long-running pop-punk act, the hit 2006 love song gets hand-delivered to Delilah in her hospital room by Higgenson with an acoustic guitar. The captions explain that Delilah, an 8-year-old who's been battling cancer for the last four years, loves the charming track that put the rock band on the map.
Hayley Williams Addresses Emo Nostalgia and Fat Mike’s Past Comments About Her
In a new interview, lead singer Hayley Williams pressed back on the emo nostalgia craze and suggested that the early punk scene she came up in wasn't all it was cracked up to be. Remembering the era from what she experienced, the Paramore vocalist also discussed suggestive onstage comments that...
Why Anthrax’s Scott Ian Says More ‘Big 4’ Shows Won’t Happen Until At Least 2025
Yesterday (Jan. 14), Loudwire wrote about Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante’s love for Exodus (who’ll be supporting them on the second leg of Anthrax’s 40th anniversary North American tour). Logically, those upcoming concerts have led fans to wonder about the ‘Big 4’ of thrash metal reuniting on stage. According to Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian, that’s unlikely to happen for a few more years, if at all.
Mark Tremonti Gets Real About Potential Creed Reunion, Is ‘Sure’ It Will Happen
The former members of Creed have been talking about the possibility of the band reuniting for a few years now, but in a new interview, Mark Tremonti stated that he's sure that it's going to happen at some point. After the dissolution of Creed in 2004, Tremonti, bassist Brian Marshall...
M. Shadows Reveals Best Song for Someone Just Getting Into Avenged Sevenfold
Avenged Sevenfold have a loyal fanbase that have supported them throughout the years, but even now there are still new fans coming into the fold discovering the group for the first time. As part of Revolver's ongoing "Point of Entry" series, frontman M. Shadows revealed the song he feels best serves as an introduction to first-time listeners, and it's one you definitely might expect - "Hail to the King."
KISS’ Gene Simmons Likes Death Metal + We Can’t Believe It!
KISS' Gene Simmons is touting the band's love of a variety of genres within a new feature for Goldmine sharing love for the 10 Albums That Changed His Life. In fact, within the list itself, he proclaims that there's a love for death metal in the band. The declaration came...
Bruce Gowers, Director of Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Video, Dies at 82
Bruce Gowers, renowned film director who worked on Queen's legendary video for "Bohemian Rhapsody" and many others, has died at 82. Gowers originally started directing videos in his home country of England, but after Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" bolstered his career and notoriety, he relocated to the U.S. in the '70s. He directed several more Queen videos, and also worked with The Rolling Stones, Genesis, Alice Cooper, Journey, Kansas, Styx, Rush, Michael Jackson, Prince, Santana, KISS, REO Speedwagon and many others.
Try Not to Laugh Challenge – David Lee Roth’s Isolated Vocals From Van Halen’s ‘Runnin’ With the Devil’
It's not that David Lee Roth's vocals on Van Halen staple "Runnin' With the Devil" aren't and haven't always been amazing, but you've never heard them quite like this. You can blame song saboteur There I Ruined It for this new audio crime scene. There I Ruined It plays with...
