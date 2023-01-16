ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
35 Important Rock + Metal Albums Turning 20 in 2023

The early 2000s were a great period for rock and metal music, with variations and subgenres sprouting up everywhere and music lovers ravenously supporting the latest releases from a wealth of veteran and emerging acts. In this list, we're taking you back 20 years to 2003 to showcase some of the amazing music that was issued and has stood the test of time.
Brian May Reveals Which Jeff Beck Song He Considers ‘Most Beautiful Bit of Guitar Music Ever Recorded’

Queen's Brian May is considered a guitar hero to many, but for him, Jeff Beck was his hero despite only being a few years older. Like many, May is reflecting on Jeff Beck's life and legacy as one of the premiere musicians in rock after the guitar great's death on Tuesday. In the midst of a lengthy commentary, May also shares the Beck song that he feels is possibly "the most beautiful bit of guitar music ever recorded."
Don’t Be Mad That Kelly Clarkson Covering Blink-182 on Her Own TV Show Rules

Everything classic is coming back around again in 2023. Take for instance, onetime American Idol winner and early 2000s darling Kelly Clarkson using her daytime talk show platform to revisit some of her favorite songs on her Kellyoke segment. This week, Clarkson showed off her pop-punk prowess taking on the Blink-182 classic, "All the Small Things," which will be back in the spotlight once again when Tom DeLonge reunites with his Blink-182 brothers on their highly anticipated reunion tour this year.
Patrick Stump Names the Two Fall Out Boy Albums That Sound Like ‘So Much (for) Stardust’

Fall Out Boy are back with new music, and there are some that have listened to the new song "Love From the Other Side" and think they have a good idea of what's to come from the band. But hold up! Fall Out Boy frontman Patrick Stump has some words of caution, before sharing the two records from the band's history that he feels most mirror the sound and spirit of what they've created for the upcoming set, So Much (for) Stardust.
Photos of Rockers With Jeff Beck

The world suffered a huge loss earlier this week when Jeff Beck's family announced that the guitarist had died at the age of 78. An outpouring of love came in from fellow musicians within the rock and metal communities, and we continue to look back on the rocker's life in celebration of his legendary career.
Dave Grohl Just Got His Own Comic Book, and It’s Awesome

2023 is quickly turning into the year of Foo Fighters! Just days after the band vowed to carry on (starting with a series of festival appearances), frontman Dave Grohl has been given his own comic book via TidalWave Productions’ Orbit: Dave Grohl. Released this past Wednesday (Jan. 11), it’s...
Legendary Guitarist Jeff Beck Has Died at 78

The rock world has lost an immense talent as legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Jeff Beck died Tuesday (Jan. 10) at the age of 78. The news was confirmed by Beck's publicist, who issued a statement that reads, "On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss."
Plain White T’s Singer Surprises Cancer Patient Named Delilah

Plain White T's frontman Tom Higgenson used the band's signature song, "Hey There Delilah," to surprise and delight a young cancer patient named Delilah. As seen in a video shared by the long-running pop-punk act, the hit 2006 love song gets hand-delivered to Delilah in her hospital room by Higgenson with an acoustic guitar. The captions explain that Delilah, an 8-year-old who's been battling cancer for the last four years, loves the charming track that put the rock band on the map.
Why Anthrax’s Scott Ian Says More ‘Big 4’ Shows Won’t Happen Until At Least 2025

Yesterday (Jan. 14), Loudwire wrote about Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante’s love for Exodus (who’ll be supporting them on the second leg of Anthrax’s 40th anniversary North American tour). Logically, those upcoming concerts have led fans to wonder about the ‘Big 4’ of thrash metal reuniting on stage. According to Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian, that’s unlikely to happen for a few more years, if at all.
M. Shadows Reveals Best Song for Someone Just Getting Into Avenged Sevenfold

Avenged Sevenfold have a loyal fanbase that have supported them throughout the years, but even now there are still new fans coming into the fold discovering the group for the first time. As part of Revolver's ongoing "Point of Entry" series, frontman M. Shadows revealed the song he feels best serves as an introduction to first-time listeners, and it's one you definitely might expect - "Hail to the King."
KISS’ Gene Simmons Likes Death Metal + We Can’t Believe It!

KISS' Gene Simmons is touting the band's love of a variety of genres within a new feature for Goldmine sharing love for the 10 Albums That Changed His Life. In fact, within the list itself, he proclaims that there's a love for death metal in the band. The declaration came...
Bruce Gowers, Director of Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Video, Dies at 82

Bruce Gowers, renowned film director who worked on Queen's legendary video for "Bohemian Rhapsody" and many others, has died at 82. Gowers originally started directing videos in his home country of England, but after Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" bolstered his career and notoriety, he relocated to the U.S. in the '70s. He directed several more Queen videos, and also worked with The Rolling Stones, Genesis, Alice Cooper, Journey, Kansas, Styx, Rush, Michael Jackson, Prince, Santana, KISS, REO Speedwagon and many others.
