Utica, NY

WKTV

Local libraries help individuals keep track of their blood pressure

UTICA, N.Y -- The Utica Public Library and the Jervis Public Library in Rome joined the American Heart Association and Mohawk Valley Partnership in an effort to Combat Heart Disease and make it easier for individuals to keep track of their blood pressure. The American Heart Association will provide each...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

American Heart Association of Mohawk Valley given Health Equity Award

UTICA, NY - The American Heart Association in the Mohawk Valley was awarded a Health Equity Award of $30,000 by Excellus BlueCross Blue Shield, to support Improving Hypertension Rates in Herkimer County. “High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is one of the American Heart Association’s priority issues to drive...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Utica, NY

Located at the foothills of the Adirondack Mountains on the Mohawk River, the City of Utica in New York is home to world-class attractions. Nicknamed the Handshake City, it's the county seat of Oneida County, with a population of 65,283 as of the 2020 census. The area was first inhabited...
UTICA, NY
wxhc.com

Cortland JCPenny Now Last in Central NY; Oswego Location to Close

Once a great in Central New York, JCPenny is closing its second to last location in the Central New York area. The company has recently announced that the Oswego location will close their doors by May of this year. The last remaining location for CNY will be in Cortlandville on...
CORTLAND, NY
WKTV

MVHS hosting hiring event at Wynn Hospital Construction Offices on Tuesday

UTICA, N.Y. -- A hiring event is being hosted by the Mohawk Valley Health System, on Jan. 24 from 2-6 p.m. at the Wynn Hospital Construction Offices, located at 210 Lafayette Street. Interviews will be held for a variety of positions including Registered Nurses, Certified Nurse Assistants, Patient Care Technicians...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Utica Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours to be held in February

UTICA, N.Y. -- M&T bank will be hosting the Utica Chamber of Commerce' Business After Hours on Feb. 15. at their Genesee Street location. Guests at the event will be able to network while enjoying door prizes, live music, local food, drinks and art created by Yajaira Munoz. The cost...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

ESDA offering STEM activities and certifications to local schools

ROME, N.Y. -- EOS/ESD Association, Inc. (ESDA) will be offering STEM Education activities and Technology Certifications to local schools. The association is reaching out to the local community in an effort to work with individuals who need and want training in the technology field. Their team is working to attract future generations to professions in this field.
ROME, NY
WKTV

Utica center renamed for Patrick Johnson

Patrick Johnson, tireless community advocate and champion of children, would have been 61 years old today. He passed away from cancer in October. His work in the community lives on, and, as of today, the building where much of it is being done, bears his name.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Ilion mayor speaks on RemArms plans to move production line

RemArms has announced a plan to move a production line from Ilion to Georgia. Ilion Mayor John Stephens says he has reached out to the company for more information to no avail. RemArms moving Centerfire Model 700 line from Ilion plant to Georgia facility. Remington Arms employees in Ilion were...
ILION, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Two restaurants fail health inspection: January 1 – January 7

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of January 1 to January 7. Two food service’s failed their inspection: Denny’s Denny’s had 7 violations, one in critical condition. Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods The inspector found the […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Construction at the Utica Zoo

If you haven’t been to the Utica Zoo lately, don’t be surprised to see a lot of hardhats. That’s because there’s a lot of construction and renovations going on.
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Debate over new Stewart’s Shops location in South Utica

UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – In August of 2022 convenience store and gas chain Stewart’s Shops applied to build a new location at 2634 Genesee Street in Utica. “Since then, there have been appearances at the scenic historic preservation commission and the zoning board of appeals the zoning board of appeals did render favorable decisions in each of the variances that were requested we are optimistic with a site plan that is appropriately zoned and dimensionally meets the requirements that we will be considered for a vote,” said Chuck Marshall, Land Development and Permitting at Stewart’s Shops.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Electrifying seminar held at Harts Hill Inn Wednesday

WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- Amid ongoing state plans to phase out gas, oil and propane heating equipment by 2030, the Homebuilders and Remodelers Association of the Mohawk Valley, hosted a seminar to discuss impending changes and impacts. Representatives from the State Builders Association, Oneida County Planning, The Realtors Association and codes...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

The votes are in for proposed Stewart's location in South Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- Stewart's officials met once again with the Utica Scenic and Historic Preservation Commission and the public tonight, regarding their proposed Genesee Street location, where the Raspberries Cafe used to be. There were two separate votes at the meeting, both were passed 3-2. One was for a special...
UTICA, NY

