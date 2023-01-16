Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Resident At Lillian Cooper Apts Utica Seeks Attorney After Complaining About Codes Violations to Government.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Memphis Rapper Arrested in Utica Ny Known for Hit Song with Newboyz.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Joseph Putrello Is the New Jadakiss of Utica Ny in the Coffee Game.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Lillian Cooper Apts Utica New York Reports Unhealthy Living Conditions Again.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Rapper Known for Hit Song with Ben J Of Newboyz Arrested in Utica Ny with Stolen Firearm from Memphis.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Related
WKTV
Local libraries help individuals keep track of their blood pressure
UTICA, N.Y -- The Utica Public Library and the Jervis Public Library in Rome joined the American Heart Association and Mohawk Valley Partnership in an effort to Combat Heart Disease and make it easier for individuals to keep track of their blood pressure. The American Heart Association will provide each...
WKTV
American Heart Association of Mohawk Valley given Health Equity Award
UTICA, NY - The American Heart Association in the Mohawk Valley was awarded a Health Equity Award of $30,000 by Excellus BlueCross Blue Shield, to support Improving Hypertension Rates in Herkimer County. “High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is one of the American Heart Association’s priority issues to drive...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Utica, NY
Located at the foothills of the Adirondack Mountains on the Mohawk River, the City of Utica in New York is home to world-class attractions. Nicknamed the Handshake City, it's the county seat of Oneida County, with a population of 65,283 as of the 2020 census. The area was first inhabited...
wxhc.com
Cortland JCPenny Now Last in Central NY; Oswego Location to Close
Once a great in Central New York, JCPenny is closing its second to last location in the Central New York area. The company has recently announced that the Oswego location will close their doors by May of this year. The last remaining location for CNY will be in Cortlandville on...
WKTV
MVHS hosting hiring event at Wynn Hospital Construction Offices on Tuesday
UTICA, N.Y. -- A hiring event is being hosted by the Mohawk Valley Health System, on Jan. 24 from 2-6 p.m. at the Wynn Hospital Construction Offices, located at 210 Lafayette Street. Interviews will be held for a variety of positions including Registered Nurses, Certified Nurse Assistants, Patient Care Technicians...
WKTV
Utica Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours to be held in February
UTICA, N.Y. -- M&T bank will be hosting the Utica Chamber of Commerce' Business After Hours on Feb. 15. at their Genesee Street location. Guests at the event will be able to network while enjoying door prizes, live music, local food, drinks and art created by Yajaira Munoz. The cost...
Syracuse school coping with student’s killing looked to do more for family. Teachers started fundraiser
Syracuse, N.Y. — Teachers and classmates reeling from the killing of Blodgett Middle schooler Brexialee Torres-Ortiz on a Syracuse street did what they could this week to cope. They made collages and wrote letters to decorate her locker. They delivered balloons and stuffed animals to a vigil outside her...
cnycentral.com
School staff announce service in memory of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz to be held Sunday
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse City School District spokesperson has shared on behalf of staff members at Syracuse STEM at Blodgett Middle School that a service will be held Sunday in honor of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, an 11-year-old 6th grader at the school who was killed in a drive-by shooting Monday night on the southside of Syracuse.
Look Inside Creepy 2nd Floor of the Old JCPenny in Sangertown Square Mall
You remember shopping here all the time growing up... but what does it look like now?. What was once "the spot" to go shopping in the Sangertown Square Mall, is now barren and abandoned in the mall. Well, at least the upstairs is. As part of their nationwide downsizing, JCPenny's...
WKTV
ESDA offering STEM activities and certifications to local schools
ROME, N.Y. -- EOS/ESD Association, Inc. (ESDA) will be offering STEM Education activities and Technology Certifications to local schools. The association is reaching out to the local community in an effort to work with individuals who need and want training in the technology field. Their team is working to attract future generations to professions in this field.
WKTV
Utica center renamed for Patrick Johnson
Patrick Johnson, tireless community advocate and champion of children, would have been 61 years old today. He passed away from cancer in October. His work in the community lives on, and, as of today, the building where much of it is being done, bears his name.
Major Retailer Closing Last Central New York Store After Nearly 50 Years
It's the end of an era. A major retailer is closing its last store in Central New York after nearly 50 years in business. JC Penney is closing the Oswego store that opened in 1977. The doors will shut for a final time in May. Liquidation sales will begin in February, according to Syracuse.com.
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in all of New York State
We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking for a restaurant that takes that saying seriously, look no further than this tiny roadside shack located in Upstate New York.
WKTV
Ilion mayor speaks on RemArms plans to move production line
RemArms has announced a plan to move a production line from Ilion to Georgia. Ilion Mayor John Stephens says he has reached out to the company for more information to no avail. RemArms moving Centerfire Model 700 line from Ilion plant to Georgia facility. Remington Arms employees in Ilion were...
Two restaurants fail health inspection: January 1 – January 7
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of January 1 to January 7. Two food service’s failed their inspection: Denny’s Denny’s had 7 violations, one in critical condition. Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods The inspector found the […]
A baby cries, worker finds tiny girl in a blanket abandoned on floor at Salt City Market
Syracuse, N.Y. — Salt City Market was bustling Wednesday afternoon with workers in food stalls, prepping food and preparing meals as customers were eating and enjoying cocktails nearby. Suddenly, a baby crying was heard by some. A market worker found a tiny baby alone on the floor of a...
WKTV
Construction at the Utica Zoo
If you haven’t been to the Utica Zoo lately, don’t be surprised to see a lot of hardhats. That’s because there’s a lot of construction and renovations going on.
cnyhomepage.com
Debate over new Stewart’s Shops location in South Utica
UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – In August of 2022 convenience store and gas chain Stewart’s Shops applied to build a new location at 2634 Genesee Street in Utica. “Since then, there have been appearances at the scenic historic preservation commission and the zoning board of appeals the zoning board of appeals did render favorable decisions in each of the variances that were requested we are optimistic with a site plan that is appropriately zoned and dimensionally meets the requirements that we will be considered for a vote,” said Chuck Marshall, Land Development and Permitting at Stewart’s Shops.
WKTV
Electrifying seminar held at Harts Hill Inn Wednesday
WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- Amid ongoing state plans to phase out gas, oil and propane heating equipment by 2030, the Homebuilders and Remodelers Association of the Mohawk Valley, hosted a seminar to discuss impending changes and impacts. Representatives from the State Builders Association, Oneida County Planning, The Realtors Association and codes...
WKTV
The votes are in for proposed Stewart's location in South Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- Stewart's officials met once again with the Utica Scenic and Historic Preservation Commission and the public tonight, regarding their proposed Genesee Street location, where the Raspberries Cafe used to be. There were two separate votes at the meeting, both were passed 3-2. One was for a special...
Comments / 1