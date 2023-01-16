ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

therealdeal.com

Chick-fil-A hatches first Westchester location

Chick-fil-A’s quest for chicken sandwich dominance has reached Yonkers, where the fast food chain is set to open its first Westchester County location. The city’s planning board approved the eatery’s proposal for 2205 Central Park Avenue last week, the Daily Voice reported. Situated at the intersection of Route 100 and 10 Roxbury Drive, the restaurant is expected to include both a drive-thru and outdoor seating.
YONKERS, NY
pix11.com

2 dead in Westchester County plane crash: officials

Two people were killed when a small plane crashed in Westchester County Thursday evening, officials said. 2 dead in Westchester County plane crash: officials. Two people were killed when a small plane crashed in Westchester County Thursday evening, officials said. Giant glowing lantern lights up Garment District. The Garment District...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

On This Day in Yonkers History…

By Mary Hoar, City of Yonkers Historian, President Emerita Yonkers Historical Society, recipient of the 2004 Key to History, and President Untermyer Performing Arts Council. January 23, 1929: County Judge Fred Close signed an order to allow Dominick Rovielo of Oak Street to attend his wife’s funeral if he was manacled to a deputy sheriff. Rovielo was in County Jail awaiting trial on a charge of first-degree robbery.
YONKERS, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

What was Jimmy Doing in Newburgh New York

As we like to say when it comes to celebrity sightings in the Hudson Valley, You never know who you are going to bump into and it can often be in the most unexpected places. This week (January 18, 2023) a main cast member from the Paramount TV series Yellowstone was spotted in one of the area's most popular shops for antiques and upcycle finds. Let's just say that this character was way off the Ranch. To be exact 26 hours and over 1700 miles from the famous 6666 Ranch in Gutherie Texas. That's where "Jimmy" is living during season 5 of Yellowstone which is currently on the mid-season break which could be why he had the time to come to New York.
NEWBURGH, NY
PIX11

5 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each sold in NYC, Long Island, Orange County

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five lucky lottery players across New York bought Powerball tickets worth $50,000 for Wednesday’s drawing.  The third-prize winning tickets each had four matching numbers and the Powerball.  Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were 6-15-22-42-47, with a Powerball of 26. Lottery officials said the $50,000 tickets were bought at: Players can securely check […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
riverdalepress.com

‘Little cathedral’ in the Bronx begins final farewell

Abigail Nehring is covering housing for The Riverdale Press through Report For America, a national program from The GroundTruth Project that places emerging journalists in local newsrooms to report under-covered issues and communities. If you want to see more stories like this from Abigail, please make your tax-deductible donation today...
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches 221 East 117th Street in East Harlem, Manhattan

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 221 East 117th Street, a six-story residential development in Manhattan’s East Harlem neighborhood. Designed by ARC Architecture + Design Studio and developed by Roy Moussaeiff, the new building yields 12 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are four affordable units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $77,143 to $156,130.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC civil service jobs: Here are the exams slated to open through March

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re looking to join the New York City workforce, you can apply to take civil service exams each month. It’s one of the largest local government employers anywhere, with a wide range of positions available and benefits available. More than 80% of civil service positions in the city are called “competitive class,” jobs that require you to take an exam to qualify.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
homedit.com

Flea Market NYC: Where To Find The Best Secondhand Shops

A flea market NYC is a great place to find bargains in the Big Apple. There are flea markets scattered across the city, and many of them are near major tourist attractions like the tallest buildings in NYC. Some NYC flea markets are indoors while others are only outdoors. Certain...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Crowd-Pleasing Healthy Burger Joint Opens In Hudson Valley

A mouth-watering, crowd-pleasing burger joint from New York City has finally opened up a location in the Mid-Hudson Valley!. Bareburger has officially opened up a location in the Mid-Hudson Region. Brooklyn, New York Burger Joint Opens Orange County, New York Location. Bareburger started cooking up healthy burgers at Sputnik, a...
BROOKLYN, NY
yonkerstimes.com

I Got the Dreaded Red Light Camera Ticket

I knew it was coming. Everyone else I know got at least one. It comes. In an envelope with the words highlighted ATTENTION REQUIRED in Vomit blue, the return address is Red Light Camera Traffic Safety Program!. It came right after New Years, a time people are just finishing opening...
YONKERS, NY
CBS New York

Metro-North train clips vehicle in Westchester County

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- An investigation is underway after a Metro-North train clipped a vehicle in Westchester County.It happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on the Harlem line between North White Plains and Southeast.There were no reported injuries, but there were delays up to 80 minutes.Metro-North now says Harlem line service is operating close to on time.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Student, 13, busted with revolver and fake gun at Bronx school: NYPD

FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 13-year-old student was busted with a .22 caliber revolver and a fake gun at a Bronx public school Thursday morning, police said. The boy was taken into custody after school safety agents found the teen with the weapons at MS363, the Academy for Personal Leadership and Excellence, on East […]
BRONX, NY
Gothamist

Boogie Down dolphins frolic in Bronx River

A school of dolphins seen off the coast of Long Island in 2018. According to the parks department, the aquatic mammals' presence is a sign that efforts to restore some New York waterways — like the Bronx River — are working. The city parks department says the sighting is actually a good thing – and a sign that the waterway is a healthy habitat. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

New York’s Climate Plan will Boost Economy & Quality of Life

The most recent reports by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, prepared and reviewed by thousands of scientists and experts from 195 countries, spell a grim climate prognosis after decades of inaction by governments due in large part to the well-documented campaigns of denial, doubt, and delay by the fossil-fuel industry and its abettors. Meanwhile, climate deterioration marked by worsening fires, floods, droughts, and storms such as hurricane Ida that devastated Yonkers has tracked even worse than scientists’ predictions. Barring immediate concerted efforts, our world could be unrecognizable by the end of the century.
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

'Dream Estate' Listed At $4.995M In Mahwah

A property described as a “dream estate” in Mahwah is for sale for nearly $5M.The 2010-built 15,000-square-foot mansion at 15 Farmstead Rd. in Mahwah sits on 3.6 acres and has six bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and a lower level “like no other,” the listing reads.Luxury features include a custom bar with …
MAHWAH, NJ
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg Announces Indictment in Multi-Million Dollar Cash Payroll Insurance Fraud

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. today announced the indictment of JUAN ESCOBAR, 46, and his drywall and carpentry companies for defrauding the New York State Insurance Fund (“NYSIF”) of nearly $3 million in insurance premium payments. The defendants are charged in a New York Supreme Court indictment with Conspiracy, Insurance Fraud and Falsifying Business Records. [1]
MANHATTAN, NY

