Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Wisconsin EMS Conference makes move to Green Bay
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The new Resch Expo in Ashwaubenon is hosting another first-of-its-kind conference. Starting February 1, the Wisconsin Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Association will hold its annual conference. The four-day event is usually held in the Milwaukee area but is coming to the Green Bay area -- a...
WBAY Green Bay
Alpaca Llama Extravaganza kicks off this weekend at Farm Wisconsin
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center hosts its third annual Alpaca Llama Extravaganza on Saturday, January 21, 2023. This family-friendly event will allow guests to learn about and explore these two cousin species. In partnership with LondonDairy Alpaca Ranch and Black Frog Farm, this event allows guests the...
WBAY Green Bay
Fox Valley Tech sign transfer agreement with UWGB and UW-Oshkosh
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fox Valley Technical College signed off on a new program on Thursday, allowing allows students to fully transfer their credits to the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh and the University of Wisconsin Green Bay. “We have to get students through education faster. We’ve got to get...
WBAY Green Bay
Snow in the Green Bay area
U.W. Health reports an alarming increase in acts of self-harm and suicidal thoughts among children in Wisconsin. FVTC remodeled associate degree programs so students can transfer to UW-Green Bay and UW-Oshkosh as juniors. Powerboat driver sentenced. Updated: 5 hours ago. 21 counts for allegedly crashing his powerboat into a paddlewheel...
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Colleges agree to credits transfer
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Fox Valley Technical College announced a major addition to its programs Thursday. The school officially added associate degrees that will readily transfer to the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh and Green Bay campuses, with those students having junior status when they transfer. This has been in...
WBAY Green Bay
WBAY AT 70: A conversation with broadcasting legend Chuck Ramsay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. Each week, Action 2 News will bring you a conversation with someone...
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Scientists learn how to steer lightning
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - You can thank Benjamin Franklin for popularizing the lightning rod. He didn’t just fly a kite with a key on a string, he published instructions for using an iron rod and brass wire to protect a barn or house from lightning. But what if......
WBAY Green Bay
VIDEO: Snowy owl released into the wild
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A snowy owl was released on the shores of the Bay oF Green Bay Tuesday. The Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary released the owl after treating it for an injured wing. The owl had surgeries and did rehab work to rebuild her muscles. “She was ready...
WBAY Green Bay
‘Be Safe’ Domestic Violence Hot Line sees frequent use in first months
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The ‘Be Safe’ campaign is now entering its third month with support from new partners in the community. It aims to help victims of domestic violence connect with local resources. The hotline 920-212-SAFE has received fifty calls since the campaign began in October;...
WBAY Green Bay
Highway crews spent Wednesday preparing for snow on Thursday
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Highway and road crews were busy all day Wednesday preparing for Thursday’s winter storm. Many expect to start plowing after midnight while the snow is coming down. The hope is to clear as much as possible prior to the morning commute. Outagamie County Executive...
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: FVTC, UWGB, UWO sign transfer agreement
21 counts for allegedly crashing his powerboat into a paddlewheel cruise boat last July. Most of the snow turns to slush - but that might freeze over. Road crews will have an easier time blowing the last round of snow as it’ll be light and scattered. FIRST ALERT FORECAST:...
WBAY Green Bay
Packers, Bellin Health donating AEDs
Tammy will be back after a battle with Long COVID. Wisconsin doctors say we may be in a better position based on immunity levels achieved through vaccinations. The popular social media trend called “fitspiration” promotes fitness inspiration by showing examples of workout routines or healthy eating habits. Updated:...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay bank robbery suspect charged
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man suspected of robbing a bank in the 200 block of South Military Avenue on January 18, 2023, has been charged. The Brown County District Attorney’s Office charged Mark Vogel, 61, on January 20, 2023:. • Robbery of a Financial Institution.
WBAY Green Bay
ANOTHER CLOUDY WEEKEND, BUT NOT AS MILD... MORE SNOW FLURRIES LIKELY
As one winter system moves off, another one begins to form over the southwest United States. The winter storm did form scattered snow flurries creating a light layer of snow on roads and sidewalks. Roads will be slippery this morning because of the snow and the refreezing of the water from the wet snow from Thursday. The severe weather outlook level has been issued at a LOW level because of the slippery roads. Through the morning hours, scattered snow flurries are possible, but it should wrap up by mid to late morning. Today will be another mostly cloudy to overcast day with seasonal highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds will be calmer from the northwest.
WBAY Green Bay
How much snow did you get? January 19 edition
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wet, heavy, packing snow created driving difficulties as well as a winter wonderland Thursday. How much snow did you get?. These snowfall amounts come from National Weather Service reporting stations, trained weather observers and other sources. The list is organized by snowfall amount and then...
WBAY Green Bay
Sign in backyard is the subject of a legal fight in Neenah
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Neenah is hearing from residents - and attorneys - after demanding some families take down a particular yard sign. The sign expresses opposition to the rezoning of an area around Shattuck Middle School and has become a the subject of a legal fight.
WBAY Green Bay
Botz takes over Appleton East hoops program
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - From starring at Little Chute to reaching the Big Dance with the Green Bay Phoenix, it’s fair to say Turner Botz knows a thing or two about basketball. Now he’s passing the love for the game on to the next generation from the sidelines as a coach.
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Snow continues this morning
An update on snowy conditions in the Green Bay area. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy snow impacts morning drive. The Thursday morning commute is going to be slick so be sure to add in extra time. Updated: 10 hours ago. Road and snow conditions for Thursday morning. Updated: 15 hours ago.
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Research suggests link between UV nail dryers and cancer
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It pays to notice the little things. Like when a researcher notices a rare type of cancer affecting fingers has a disproportionate number of patients who get gel manicures, like pageant contestants, and estheticians. In today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz explains the research suggesting...
WBAY Green Bay
Court schedules another competency hearing for woman charged with murder, dismemberment
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Another competency hearing has been scheduled for a woman charged with the murder and dismemberment of a Green Bay man to hear from a defense expert. Schabusiness, 25, is charged with the February 2022 killing of Shad Thyrion. Schabusiness and her attorney argue she doesn’t understand the charges against her and isn’t mentally competent to stand trial, so requested permission to have another expert give Schabusiness a competency exam.
Comments / 0