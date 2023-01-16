As one winter system moves off, another one begins to form over the southwest United States. The winter storm did form scattered snow flurries creating a light layer of snow on roads and sidewalks. Roads will be slippery this morning because of the snow and the refreezing of the water from the wet snow from Thursday. The severe weather outlook level has been issued at a LOW level because of the slippery roads. Through the morning hours, scattered snow flurries are possible, but it should wrap up by mid to late morning. Today will be another mostly cloudy to overcast day with seasonal highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds will be calmer from the northwest.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO