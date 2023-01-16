ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Wisconsin EMS Conference makes move to Green Bay

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The new Resch Expo in Ashwaubenon is hosting another first-of-its-kind conference. Starting February 1, the Wisconsin Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Association will hold its annual conference. The four-day event is usually held in the Milwaukee area but is coming to the Green Bay area -- a...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Alpaca Llama Extravaganza kicks off this weekend at Farm Wisconsin

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center hosts its third annual Alpaca Llama Extravaganza on Saturday, January 21, 2023. This family-friendly event will allow guests to learn about and explore these two cousin species. In partnership with LondonDairy Alpaca Ranch and Black Frog Farm, this event allows guests the...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fox Valley Tech sign transfer agreement with UWGB and UW-Oshkosh

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fox Valley Technical College signed off on a new program on Thursday, allowing allows students to fully transfer their credits to the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh and the University of Wisconsin Green Bay. “We have to get students through education faster. We’ve got to get...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Snow in the Green Bay area

U.W. Health reports an alarming increase in acts of self-harm and suicidal thoughts among children in Wisconsin. FVTC remodeled associate degree programs so students can transfer to UW-Green Bay and UW-Oshkosh as juniors. Powerboat driver sentenced. Updated: 5 hours ago. 21 counts for allegedly crashing his powerboat into a paddlewheel...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Colleges agree to credits transfer

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Fox Valley Technical College announced a major addition to its programs Thursday. The school officially added associate degrees that will readily transfer to the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh and Green Bay campuses, with those students having junior status when they transfer. This has been in...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WBAY AT 70: A conversation with broadcasting legend Chuck Ramsay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. Each week, Action 2 News will bring you a conversation with someone...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Scientists learn how to steer lightning

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - You can thank Benjamin Franklin for popularizing the lightning rod. He didn’t just fly a kite with a key on a string, he published instructions for using an iron rod and brass wire to protect a barn or house from lightning. But what if......
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

VIDEO: Snowy owl released into the wild

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A snowy owl was released on the shores of the Bay oF Green Bay Tuesday. The Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary released the owl after treating it for an injured wing. The owl had surgeries and did rehab work to rebuild her muscles. “She was ready...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Highway crews spent Wednesday preparing for snow on Thursday

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Highway and road crews were busy all day Wednesday preparing for Thursday’s winter storm. Many expect to start plowing after midnight while the snow is coming down. The hope is to clear as much as possible prior to the morning commute. Outagamie County Executive...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: FVTC, UWGB, UWO sign transfer agreement

21 counts for allegedly crashing his powerboat into a paddlewheel cruise boat last July. Most of the snow turns to slush - but that might freeze over. Road crews will have an easier time blowing the last round of snow as it’ll be light and scattered. FIRST ALERT FORECAST:...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Packers, Bellin Health donating AEDs

Tammy will be back after a battle with Long COVID. Wisconsin doctors say we may be in a better position based on immunity levels achieved through vaccinations. The popular social media trend called “fitspiration” promotes fitness inspiration by showing examples of workout routines or healthy eating habits. Updated:...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay bank robbery suspect charged

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man suspected of robbing a bank in the 200 block of South Military Avenue on January 18, 2023, has been charged. The Brown County District Attorney’s Office charged Mark Vogel, 61, on January 20, 2023:. • Robbery of a Financial Institution.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

ANOTHER CLOUDY WEEKEND, BUT NOT AS MILD... MORE SNOW FLURRIES LIKELY

As one winter system moves off, another one begins to form over the southwest United States. The winter storm did form scattered snow flurries creating a light layer of snow on roads and sidewalks. Roads will be slippery this morning because of the snow and the refreezing of the water from the wet snow from Thursday. The severe weather outlook level has been issued at a LOW level because of the slippery roads. Through the morning hours, scattered snow flurries are possible, but it should wrap up by mid to late morning. Today will be another mostly cloudy to overcast day with seasonal highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds will be calmer from the northwest.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

How much snow did you get? January 19 edition

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wet, heavy, packing snow created driving difficulties as well as a winter wonderland Thursday. How much snow did you get?. These snowfall amounts come from National Weather Service reporting stations, trained weather observers and other sources. The list is organized by snowfall amount and then...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Sign in backyard is the subject of a legal fight in Neenah

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Neenah is hearing from residents - and attorneys - after demanding some families take down a particular yard sign. The sign expresses opposition to the rezoning of an area around Shattuck Middle School and has become a the subject of a legal fight.
NEENAH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Botz takes over Appleton East hoops program

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - From starring at Little Chute to reaching the Big Dance with the Green Bay Phoenix, it’s fair to say Turner Botz knows a thing or two about basketball. Now he’s passing the love for the game on to the next generation from the sidelines as a coach.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Snow continues this morning

An update on snowy conditions in the Green Bay area. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy snow impacts morning drive. The Thursday morning commute is going to be slick so be sure to add in extra time. Updated: 10 hours ago. Road and snow conditions for Thursday morning. Updated: 15 hours ago.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Research suggests link between UV nail dryers and cancer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It pays to notice the little things. Like when a researcher notices a rare type of cancer affecting fingers has a disproportionate number of patients who get gel manicures, like pageant contestants, and estheticians. In today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz explains the research suggesting...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Court schedules another competency hearing for woman charged with murder, dismemberment

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Another competency hearing has been scheduled for a woman charged with the murder and dismemberment of a Green Bay man to hear from a defense expert. Schabusiness, 25, is charged with the February 2022 killing of Shad Thyrion. Schabusiness and her attorney argue she doesn’t understand the charges against her and isn’t mentally competent to stand trial, so requested permission to have another expert give Schabusiness a competency exam.
GREEN BAY, WI

