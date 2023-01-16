Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid
Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
Saints Fans Freak Out After RB Alvin Kamara Shares Photo of His Locker on Instagram
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
4 bold Bengals predictions vs. Bills in NFL Divisional Round
The Cincinnati Bengals are underdogs when they face the Buffalo Bills in the 2023 NFL Divisional Round. The Bengals were favored to defeat the Baltimore Ravens in the first round a week ago, and they did just that. That’s obviously a bit different this time around since they’re playing a 13-3 club that just won its own playoff game. That said, let’s look at our bold predictions for the Bengals as they face the Bills.
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Has Message For Damar Hamlin
Jessica Pegula, daughter of the Buffalo Bills owners, was repping Damar Hamlin during her second-round win at the Australian Open. The world No. 3 was spotted with Hamlin's No. 3 on her shorts as she beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich in straight sets. "I definitely wanted to do something," Pegula said ...
Everyone Keeps Saying That Josh Allen Lives In This House
UPDATE: Where does Josh Allen live? Josh Allen built a house not far from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. UPDATE: The below story is from May 2021. When you live next door to a Buffalo athlete, you love to brag about. After all, whether someone plays for the Buffalo Sabers or Buffalo Bills, they have to live somewhere and Western New York, people LOVE to talk. Everyone always thinks they "know" and it is not always the case.
Buffalo Bills Fan Falls Asleep in Bed of Wrong Truck During Dolphins Game, Wakes Up at Stranger’s House
One Buffalo Bills fan took a quite the wild ride last weekend. After attending the AFC Wild Card game against... The post Buffalo Bills Fan Falls Asleep in Bed of Wrong Truck During Dolphins Game, Wakes Up at Stranger’s House appeared first on Outsider.
Bills Get Massive Injury News Ahead Of Divisional Round vs. Bengals
The Buffalo Bills barely got past their AFC East rivals, the Miami Dolphins, during Super Wild Card Weekend. A shorthanded Dolphins squad, led by seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson, gave the Bills everything that they could handle in what ended up being a 34-31 game. With the win, Buffalo is now...
Former NFL All-Pro: Bengals Have 'Zero Chance' Against Bills
Cincinnati is hoping to advance to the AFC Championship Game for a second-straight season
Chiefs QB coach praises Mahomes’ playoff focus
Ahead of the Chiefs vs Jaguars game, head coach Andy Reid and quarterback coach Matt Nagy have praised Patrick Mahomes for his mindset all season.
Bengals Receive Tough Injury News Before Bills Game
The Cincinnati Bengals came out a little worse for wear from their game against the Baltimore Ravens as injuries took their toll. As of Thursday, two of the Bengals' starting offensive linemen are still missing from practice. Starting right guard Alex Cappa and starting left tackle Jonah Williams ...
Sean McDermott Has Hilarious Reaction To Bills Turnovers
Despite their overall success in the 2022 regular season and playoffs so far, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have struggled with turnover issues. During the Bills' Wild Card win over the Miami Dolphins, Allen threw two interceptions and lost one fumble. On Wednesday, Buffalo head coach Sean ...
Buffalo Bills Player Orders 1,000 Bar-Bill Wings for the Team
The Buffalo Bills finished practice on Friday mostly healthy. Only two starters are questionable for Buffalo (Jordan Phillips and DaQuan Jones) and will get wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie back for Sunday's AFC Divisional Round game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals, on the other hand, will be without three starters...
REPORT: Buffalo Bills Get Big Update On Offensive Weapon For Bengals Playoff Game
Buffalo Bills Isaiah McKenzie was a big scratch for the team in the Wild Card round. The wide receiver was dealing with a hamstring injury and missed the Bills’ win over the Miami Dolphins Sunday. He’s one player the Bills were hoping to have back before their Divisional contest against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bills Provide Update On Damar Hamlin's Status With Team
The Bills have provided an update on Damar Hamlin's status with the team.
Thousands Of Cards, Gifts, And More Mailed To Damar Hamlin
The Buffalo Bills are gearing up to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in one of the most anticipated games that the NFL has ever seen. Last time the Buffalo Bills met with the Cincinnati Bengals, the game ended up being canceled, following the Damar Hamlin injury. We won’t show the...
Only 1 Bills Player Missed Practice On Thursday
The Buffalo Bills are poised to enter Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals in good shape. According to their injury report, safety Jordan Poyer was the only active player who missed Thursday's practice. He's dealing with a knee injury, but the Bills also designated the absence as veteran's ...
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
