KSNT
Sunny and cool weather to close out the work week, snow showers move in Saturday
Highs will be cooler as we head into the weekend with 30s and 40s expected through at least Monday. It should clear out enough today for some sunshine, but temperatures will still be rather chilly. The good news today, is that our winds will remain light, so at least we don’t have to deal with a wind chill!
KSNT
Warming to make California downpours even wetter, study says
As damaging as it was for more than 32 trillion gallons of rain and snow to fall on California since Christmas, a worst-case global warming scenario could juice up similar future downpours by one-third by the middle of this century, a new study says. The strongest of California’s storms from...
