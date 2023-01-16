Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
LIVE: Mayor, organizers discuss preps underway for ‘The Eddie’ as thousands are set to flock to North Shore
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s mayor, city officials and organizers are holding a news conference Monday afternoon to talk about logistics for “The Eddie” on Sunday, which is expected to attract tens of thousands to Oahu’s North Shore. WATCH LIVE:. Barring any major changes, conditions are expected...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Big-wave surfer Landon McNamara gears up for 'The Eddie'
A 77-year-old man was killed Friday in a large blaze at an Aiea highrise, HFD said. City urges ‘The Eddie’ spectators to plan ahead, prepare for congestion as preps underway. Updated: 32 minutes ago. |. Crowds — just as massive as the swell — are expected to pack...
Drive-in movie taking over Pearlridge Center parking lot this weekend
But that nostalgia can still continue and this weekend, you’ll have the next chance to go to a drive-thru movie right here in the Pearlridge Center parking lot.
Flood advisory for central Oahu
The Department of Emergency Management has issued a flood advisory until 7 p.m. tonight for leeward and central Oahu.
tourcounsel.com
Ala Moana Center | Shopping mall in Honolulu
The Ala Moana Center is the premier open-air mall not just in Honolulu, or even O'ahu, but in all of Hawaii. Who wants to spend time in an indoor mall when the sun is shining? Here, with more than 350 shops and restaurants, including department stores, high-class boutiques, and 160 dining options, it's not the kind of place you spend five minutes exploring. Why not check out some of Hawaii's unique surf gear while you're there? You will find the Ala Moana Center on the pink line.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is expanding to Oahu!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is expanding to Oahu!. The popular Ululani’s Shave Ice will open its doors on Friday at its newest location on Kapahulu Avenue, right across the street from Leonard’s Bakery. This is the Maui chain’s first franchise on...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Researchers believe long-tracked humpback ‘Moon’ likely died following severe spinal injury
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Researchers say a well-known whale they have tracked for 15 years likely did not survive her injuries. “Moon,” the humpback whale, was last seen on Dec. 10 off Kona. At the time, she was emaciated and covered in sea lice. The whale could also no longer...
Aiea building fire leaves 1 person, 2 dogs dead
HFD received a 911 call around 11:26 a.m. for a two-alarm fire at Lele Pono Condos, a 77-year-old man and two dogs were found dead under a bed inside the unit.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Come up with a new name for this Hawaii beef company and win $10,000
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last month Oahu’s Kua Aina Sandwich Shop claimed a company, “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,” owned by an Idaho billionaire, was wrongfully using its name. Now, Hawaii Sustainable Beef CEO Frank VanderSloot has decided to squash the beef and replace the name “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,”...
E.K. Fernandez scales big rides at Punahou Carnival due to lack of skilled workers
Popular carnivals, like the Punahou Carnival are finally back this year. But with fewer thrill rides according to EK Fernandez President Scott Fernandez. He said it all boils down to safety.
Make way for good fortune, lion dancing at Ala Moana Center
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Celebrations for the 2023 Lunar New Year have already started on Oahu and you can continue to take part in them at the Ala Moana Center. The shopping center said they will have a weekend full of events for a family-friendly celebration to usher in the “Year of the Rabbit.” The events will include Chinese calligraphy […]
The perfect treat for Chinese New Year
Join Pamela Young in Mixed Plate as she samples Jin Dui made by Anita Cheung, the Jin Dui master.
KITV.com
YETI expanding to Hawaii with new store on Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- YETI, the popular cooler and drinkware maker, is expanding to Hawaii with a new location at Ala Moana Center, KITV4 has learned. The Austin, Texas-based company already has 13 stores across the country, including two stores in Austin, as well as in California, South Carolina, Illinois, Colorado, Florida and Arizona.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Paramedics have a warning for Hawaii drivers: Tailing ambulances isn’t just inconsiderate, it’s dangerous
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency medical crews say drivers trying to get ahead in traffic are using ambulances to clear the way. Sunny Fitzgerald, a paramedic with Honolulu EMS, said it happens daily ― especially during rush hour ― and it puts them and the patients at risk. “We...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid concerns about contamination’s spread, BWS says Navy denied testing ask
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In another feud surrounding the Red Hill water crisis, the Board of Water Supply is seeking to test the Navy’s water wells but the military appears unwilling to allow it. In a one-on-one interview with HNN, BWS Chief Engineer and Manager Ernie Lau expressed his frustration...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Search continues for angler who fell overboard while apparently trying to reel in huge fish
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The search continues for a missing angler last seen Sunday. Mark Knittle, 63, fell off his boat about 4 miles offshore of the Honaunau Boat Ramp. Police say his fishing partner heard him say, “The fish is huge” and then saw him go overboard. His...
hawaiinewsnow.com
After just 4 hours, jury reaches guilty verdict in gruesome 2017 North Shore murder
A 77-year-old man was killed Friday in a large blaze at an Aiea highrise, HFD said. Some 30,000 to 40,000 spectators are expected to flock to Oahu’s North Shore on Sunday for “The Eddie” and the chance to see the world’s top big-wave surfers take on a “gigantic” swell at Waimea Bay.
northshorenews.com
New North Shore and Windward McDonald’s Owner Celebrates Commitment to Community
Haleiwa, Laie and Temple Valley McDonald’s were recently purchased by longtime Maui owner/operator Grelyn Rosario. For the Rosario family, running Mc- Donald’s restaurants is a family business. Erlinda Rosario led the way starting with her first job as a crew member at McDonald’s of Waiakamilo on Oahu in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
New transitional ‘kauhale’ village for the homeless planned for urban core
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Plans are moving forward to put in another village aimed at housing the homeless in Oahu’s urban core. The site currently being considered is located off Middle Street near the Keehi Transfer Station. City officials confirm plans are underway to transform the parcel into the island’s...
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 pro surfers injured during competition at Pipeline
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surfers and spectators were out at Pipeline this weekend for “Da Hui Backdoor Shootout.”. One of the world’s most famous surf breaks caused some serious injuries for some pro surfers, including a young man who nearly lost his life. Pro surfer Kala Grace got pounded...
Comments / 0