Big-wave surfer Landon McNamara gears up for 'The Eddie'

A 77-year-old man was killed Friday in a large blaze at an Aiea highrise, HFD said. City urges ‘The Eddie’ spectators to plan ahead, prepare for congestion as preps underway. Updated: 32 minutes ago. |. Crowds — just as massive as the swell — are expected to pack...
Ala Moana Center | Shopping mall in Honolulu

The Ala Moana Center is the premier open-air mall not just in Honolulu, or even O'ahu, but in all of Hawaii. Who wants to spend time in an indoor mall when the sun is shining? Here, with more than 350 shops and restaurants, including department stores, high-class boutiques, and 160 dining options, it's not the kind of place you spend five minutes exploring. Why not check out some of Hawaii's unique surf gear while you're there? You will find the Ala Moana Center on the pink line.
Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is expanding to Oahu!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is expanding to Oahu!. The popular Ululani’s Shave Ice will open its doors on Friday at its newest location on Kapahulu Avenue, right across the street from Leonard’s Bakery. This is the Maui chain’s first franchise on...
Come up with a new name for this Hawaii beef company and win $10,000

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last month Oahu’s Kua Aina Sandwich Shop claimed a company, “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,” owned by an Idaho billionaire, was wrongfully using its name. Now, Hawaii Sustainable Beef CEO Frank VanderSloot has decided to squash the beef and replace the name “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,”...
Make way for good fortune, lion dancing at Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Celebrations for the 2023 Lunar New Year have already started on Oahu and you can continue to take part in them at the Ala Moana Center. The shopping center said they will have a weekend full of events for a family-friendly celebration to usher in the “Year of the Rabbit.” The events will include Chinese calligraphy […]
YETI expanding to Hawaii with new store on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- YETI, the popular cooler and drinkware maker, is expanding to Hawaii with a new location at Ala Moana Center, KITV4 has learned. The Austin, Texas-based company already has 13 stores across the country, including two stores in Austin, as well as in California, South Carolina, Illinois, Colorado, Florida and Arizona.
2 pro surfers injured during competition at Pipeline

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surfers and spectators were out at Pipeline this weekend for “Da Hui Backdoor Shootout.”. One of the world’s most famous surf breaks caused some serious injuries for some pro surfers, including a young man who nearly lost his life. Pro surfer Kala Grace got pounded...
