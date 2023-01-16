Read full article on original website
Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo leaves game with lower-body injury
The Boston Bruins have announced that defenseman Brandon Carlo has suffered a lower-body injury, and is unlikely to return to tonight’s game against the New York Rangers. Carlo, a 26-year-old stay-at-home defenseman, is no stranger to injury issues, although this one is thankfully of the lower-body variety. While no injury is ever good news for a player, Carlo has battled concussions during his tenure as a Bruin, meaning the fact that this injury isn’t adding to that history is worth being thankful for.
Sabres place veteran forward Vinnie Hinostroza on waivers
The Buffalo Sabres were trying to find a new home for Vinnie Hinostroza, and now they might just let him go for nothing. The veteran forward has been placed on waivers today, along with Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Friedman reports that McCarron is...
Senators place Artem Zub on injured reserve
The Ottawa Senators sent Jake Lucchini to the minor leagues to clear room for Josh Norris’s return, but another transaction won’t be quite as popular. Artem Zub has been moved back to injured reserve, retroactive to his last appearance on January 14. Zub suffered a lower-body injury against...
Kings place forward Carl Grundstrom on IR
The Los Angeles Kings have completed a handful of moves, starting with the placement of Carl Grundstrom on injured reserve. He is expected to be out through the All-Star break, according to team reporter Zach Dooley. With Gabriel Vilardi also dealing with a minor injury, the team has recalled both Samuel Fagemo and Alex Turcotte from the minor leagues. Tobias Bjornfot is coming with them, giving the Kings another body on defense.
January Calder Trophy watch: Forwards
The middle of the season is a common time for awards check-ins in the NHL, and for good reason. We have a large enough sample size under our belts to cross off some early-season hot and cold streaks, and it’s given some time for players to grow into impact roles for new teams.
MLB Star Pitcher Announces Retirement A Month Before Season Starts
As pitchers and catchers report in less than a month for all teams in Major League Baseball, some players are yet to be signed. Out of those players, some are deciding to call it a career.
Ducks activate forward Isac Lundestrom
The Anaheim Ducks have announced that forward Isac Lundestrom will be playing in tonight’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, meaning he has been activated off of injured reserve. In addition to the news that Lundestrom is back in the lineup, the Ducks have announced that 2021 third-overall pick...
Penguins' Tristan Jarry, Jeff Petry activated from IR
The Pittsburgh Penguins are getting both Jeff Petry and Tristan Jarry back, activating the pair from injured reserve today. To make cap and roster room for their return, Kris Letang has been moved to long-term injured reserve, Jan Rutta has been moved to regular injured reserve, and Dustin Tokarski and Taylor Fedun have been reassigned to the AHL.
Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky out three months with lower-body injury
The Montreal Canadiens have provided updates on several injured players. Juraj Slafkovsky, the first-overall pick from 2022, will miss three months with a lower-body injury that does not require surgery. Jake Evans will also not need surgery but is out for eight to 10 weeks. Jonathan Drouin and Joel Armia...
Doncic scores 34, Mavs get defensive in 115-90 win over Heat
Luka Doncic had 34 points and 12 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks turned up the defensive intensity in a 115-90 victory over the Miami Heat
Carolina Hurricanes' Max Pacoiretty placed on injured reserve
After just five games, Max Pacioretty is back on injured reserve. The Carolina Hurricanes moved the veteran winger after he suffered a non-contact injury last night to the same leg that underwent surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon last summer. The Hurricanes have not given a timeline for Pacioretty’s...
Bo Horvat trade speculation ramps up as Canucks continue to flounder
The Vancouver Canucks have an anchor around their necks. The team has lost eight of 10, appears to be on the brink of a coaching change and seems to be ready to move on from captain Bo Horvat. President Jim Rutherford recently explained that the team’s best offer didn’t line up with Horvat’s performance this season, suggesting an extension wasn’t going to be possible.
