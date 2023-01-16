ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo leaves game with lower-body injury

The Boston Bruins have announced that defenseman Brandon Carlo has suffered a lower-body injury, and is unlikely to return to tonight’s game against the New York Rangers. Carlo, a 26-year-old stay-at-home defenseman, is no stranger to injury issues, although this one is thankfully of the lower-body variety. While no injury is ever good news for a player, Carlo has battled concussions during his tenure as a Bruin, meaning the fact that this injury isn’t adding to that history is worth being thankful for.
BOSTON, MA
Sabres place veteran forward Vinnie Hinostroza on waivers

The Buffalo Sabres were trying to find a new home for Vinnie Hinostroza, and now they might just let him go for nothing. The veteran forward has been placed on waivers today, along with Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Friedman reports that McCarron is...
BUFFALO, NY
Senators place Artem Zub on injured reserve

The Ottawa Senators sent Jake Lucchini to the minor leagues to clear room for Josh Norris’s return, but another transaction won’t be quite as popular. Artem Zub has been moved back to injured reserve, retroactive to his last appearance on January 14. Zub suffered a lower-body injury against...
Kings place forward Carl Grundstrom on IR

The Los Angeles Kings have completed a handful of moves, starting with the placement of Carl Grundstrom on injured reserve. He is expected to be out through the All-Star break, according to team reporter Zach Dooley. With Gabriel Vilardi also dealing with a minor injury, the team has recalled both Samuel Fagemo and Alex Turcotte from the minor leagues. Tobias Bjornfot is coming with them, giving the Kings another body on defense.
LOS ANGELES, CA
January Calder Trophy watch: Forwards

The middle of the season is a common time for awards check-ins in the NHL, and for good reason. We have a large enough sample size under our belts to cross off some early-season hot and cold streaks, and it’s given some time for players to grow into impact roles for new teams.
Ducks activate forward Isac Lundestrom

The Anaheim Ducks have announced that forward Isac Lundestrom will be playing in tonight’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, meaning he has been activated off of injured reserve. In addition to the news that Lundestrom is back in the lineup, the Ducks have announced that 2021 third-overall pick...
ANAHEIM, CA
Penguins' Tristan Jarry, Jeff Petry activated from IR

The Pittsburgh Penguins are getting both Jeff Petry and Tristan Jarry back, activating the pair from injured reserve today. To make cap and roster room for their return, Kris Letang has been moved to long-term injured reserve, Jan Rutta has been moved to regular injured reserve, and Dustin Tokarski and Taylor Fedun have been reassigned to the AHL.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bo Horvat trade speculation ramps up as Canucks continue to flounder

The Vancouver Canucks have an anchor around their necks. The team has lost eight of 10, appears to be on the brink of a coaching change and seems to be ready to move on from captain Bo Horvat. President Jim Rutherford recently explained that the team’s best offer didn’t line up with Horvat’s performance this season, suggesting an extension wasn’t going to be possible.
MINNESOTA STATE
