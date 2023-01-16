Read full article on original website
Crystal Palace 1-1 Man Utd: Player ratings as late Olise stunner halts Red Devils
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Crystal Palace & Man Utd.
Cristiano Ronaldo scores 2 for Saudi All-Star XI in defeat to Paris Saint-Germain
Cristiano Ronaldo scores 2 for Saudi All-Star XI in defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Manchester City - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted lineup to face Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday night.
Tottenham renew interest in long-term target Nicolo Zaniolo
Tottenham are ready to renew their interest in Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo, who has been a long-term target for the club.
Man City vs Tottenham - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Manchester City face Tottenham in the Premier League on Thursday. Preview includes team news, predicted lineups, how to watch on TV and more.
Soccer-Chelsea understand risk of long-term contracts: Potter
Jan 21 (Reuters) - Chelsea manager Graham Potter said the length of contracts being handed to their new signings carries an element of risk but he supports the club's strategy.
Flamengo standing firm as Newcastle continue talks for Brazilian wonderkid
Newcastle are continuing to hold talks with Flamengo over teenager Matheus Franca.
Chelsea sign Noni Madueke from PSV Eindhoven
Chelsea have signed England Under-21 winger Noni Madueke from PSV Eindhoven.
Chris Wood set for medical at Nottingham Forest
Chris Wood is set for a medical as he prepared to leave Newcastle on loan with a view to a permanent transfer.
How can Man Utd qualify for the Champions League?
Manchester United are in red-hot form and have been touted as outsiders for the Premier League title. Their primary goal is a return to the Champions League, and here's how they can achieve that.
Liverpool's next five games following FA Cup fourth tie confirmation
Here's what Liverpool's upcoming schedule looks like after they progressed into the FA Cup fourth round.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Chelsea - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted lineup for their Premier League clash with Chelsea at Anfield.
Transfer rumours: Liverpool's 'Gerrard' promise to Bellingham; Chelsea bid for Caicedo
Friday's transfer rumours, including stories on Jude Bellingham, Moises Caicedo and more.
The shirt number Leandro Trossard could take at Arsenal
The Arsenal shirt number Leandro Trossard could wear as he prepares to join the club from Brighton.
Barcelona vs Getafe - La Liga: TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
A look ahead to Barcelona's upcoming La Liga fixture as they host Getafe at the Camp Nou
Newcastle United predicted lineup vs Crystal Palace - Premier League
Newcastle United will attempt to continue their form as they travel to face Crystal Palace. Who is likely to start?
Liverpool sign Angel City midfielder Miri Taylor
Liverpool have completed the signing of Miri Taylor from Angel City.
Spurs official Fabio Paratici handed lengthy ban as part of Juventus investigation
Tottenham director of football Fabio Paratici has been banned following an investigation of former club Juventus.
Arsenal open talks for La Liga starlet
Arsenal looking to seal deal for Real Valladolid's Ivan Fresneda.
