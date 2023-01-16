Read full article on original website
fourstateshomepage.com
Afton man charged in federal court; accused of killing his infant son
TULSA, Okla. — A Delaware County man is facing federal charges in connection to the death of his three-month-old baby who authorities say was shaken to death. Samson Frye, Jr., 23, of rural Afton, is charged in U.S. Federal Court in Tulsa with felony murder and child neglect in Indian Country in the death of his child.
fourstateshomepage.com
Vinita woman charged for making judicial threats
TULSA, Okla. — A Craig County woman was charged in federal court for allegedly making threats against a lawyer and to blow up the Cherokee Nation courthouse. Melanie Ann Mcelyea, 42, of Vinita is charged in U.S. District Court with willfully making a threat to kill, injure, intimidate and damage by means of an explosive.
fourstateshomepage.com
Did an Oklahoma traffic stop net cabbage or pot?
JAY, Okla. – A Connecticut man stopped by police for a traffic violation, tried to convince the arresting officer the pungent smell coming from the back of his van was due to seven large trash bags full of rotten cabbage. Mei Sing Cheng, of Cheshire, Connecticut was charged Friday...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Five Fail to Appear in Court After Party in Nowata Co.
Five individuals allegedly fail to appear in Nowata County District Court three times after being issued a citation for a party held last fall.. According to the Nowata County Sheriff's Office (NCSO), a large party on the Oologah Wildlife Management Area in southeastern Nowata County was interrupted around midnight by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation on October 8, 2022.
KOKI FOX 23
Eastbound lanes of US-412 closed in Rogers County
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A wreck has eastbound lanes of a highway closed in Rogers County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said all eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 412 at the Verdigris River Bridge are closed due to a multiple-vehicle crash that has those lanes blocked. The site is...
pdjnews.com
‘It will kill our town.’
Residents upstream from Grand Lake worry more flooding could be headed their way. In spring 2019, Miami, Okla., business owner Jim Nott watched as the nearby Neosho River once again left its banks and began creeping toward his South Main Street grocery store. Nott, who has owned Nott’s Grocery in the northeastern Oklahoma town since 1975, has seen flood waters threaten the business several times over the years. A 2007 flood caused water damage that took him months to repair…
Seneca man arrested for Jan. 6 Riot felony charges
WASHINGTON — A Seneca, Missouri man was arrested on felony charges including assaulting a law enforcement officer, and other actions during the U.S. Capitol Riot on January 6th, 2021, according to the Department of Justice. Kyler Joseph Bard, 26, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with assaulting, resisting, or […]
kggfradio.com
A Coffeyville Woman Arrested For DUI & Drugs
According to the Coffeyville Police Department a Coffeyville woman is arrested as a result of a traffic offense. Earlier this week officers with the CPD pulled over 39-year-old Heather Giovianzzo and cited her for driving while suspended. After an investigation, Giovinazzo was also charged with driving while under the influence and possession of opiates.
fourstateshomepage.com
Parsons foot chase ends in felony arrest, narcotics seizure
PARSONS, Kans. — A man with an active felony warrant for parole violations was arrested Wednesday evening in Parsons, and police say he was in possession of narcotics and a firearm. Around ten o’clock Wednesday night, Parsons police officers spotted a man they recognized as Deandres Green, 31, of...
kggfradio.com
Officer Involved Shooting Ends With Apparent Suicide
A report of a disturbance and an ensuing chase by officers with the Cherokee County Sheriff's office leads to an apparent suicide. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, a woman called 911 late Monday from a residence in Galena to report a disturbance where a man was being held at gunpoint by another male subject. The armed man left the residence in an F-250 flatbed truck, however, Cherokee County deputies spotted the truck. The driver, 28-year-old Phillip A. Doerr of Falls City, Nebraska did not stop and a short pursuit ensued. According to the deputies, Doerr exited the truck while firing a handgun and multiple rounds hit the patrol vehicle. Both deputies returned fire, and Doerr fled into a tree line. Approximately 4 minutes later a single gunshot was heard by the deputies coming from the treed area.
fourstateshomepage.com
Ottawa County man pleads guilty in Quapaw shooting
TULSA, Okla. – An Ottawa County man pleaded guilty to using a firearm to shoot a man leaving a bullet lodged in the victim’s chest. Mark Stuart Daugherty, 49, entered the guilty plea on Thursday in U.S. Federal Court to assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country.
Chase, shootout in Kansas ends with suspect fatally shooting himself, official says
The man was found dead at around 8 p.m. Monday.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Falls City man deceased after officer-involved shooting
CHEROKEE COUNTY – A Falls City, Neb., man was found dead after an officer-involved shooting incident Monday night in rural Cherokee County. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating the incident — contacted by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 8:30 p.m. Monday for assistance in the investigation of the shooting. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) responded to the scene.
Wichita teen dies in two-vehicle collision in southeast Kansas, trooper says
The accident happened just south of Fredonia.
koamnewsnow.com
KBI: suspect kills himself after shootout with deputies
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. - Authorities say a man, suspected of pointing firearms at residents, is dead after a shootout with police. The KBI released an update this afternoon about the shooting, saying the deceased driver was identified as Phillip A. Doerr, 28, of Falls City, Nebraska. The KBI says Doerr died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
fourstateshomepage.com
UPDATE: KBI says man involved in a shootout with Cherokee County deputies died from self-inflicted gunshot wound
GALENA, Kan. — A Nebraska man died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound Monday evening after exchanging in a gun battle with Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputies. Phillip A. Doerr, 28, of Falls City, Nebraska, was killed around 5 p.m., according to a release by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Power Outage Affects NE Oklahoma
Some Verdigris Valley Electric Cooperative customers are without power on Thursday evening in northeast Oklahoma. As of 8:00 PM the VVEC outage map showed 1,729 customers without power. Most are in southern portions of Washington and Nowata County. We will have more information as its available.
Joplin man accused of shoving officer during Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol
Federal prosecutors allege a Joplin, Missouri, man shoved an officer during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, among other things.
fourstateshomepage.com
INTEGRIS Health receives donations from area fire departments
MIAMI, Okla. — Seven northeast Oklahoma fire departments donated more than $4,000 to the INTEGRIS Health Foundation of Miami earmarked for the hospital’s mammogram program. The Quapaw Nation Fire Department, along with volunteer agencies from Wyandotte, Commerce, Peoria, Fairland, Afton and Seneca-Cayuga, raised $4,102.30 through t-shirt sales to...
koamnewsnow.com
PSU mourns loss of student who died in crash
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Pittsburg State University mourns the loss of a student who died Monday in a car accident. "We are mourning this week the loss of student Taylor Chrisman, who died Monday in a car accident. Taylor was studying at PSU with the goal of becoming a nurse. She...
