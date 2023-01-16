The nightmare season for Kasperi Kapanen continues. The Pittsburgh Penguins announced that Kapanen will be out on a week-to-week basis with a lower-body injury. It’s brutal timing for the 26-year-old, as Kapanen had just started to find a consistent level of play. Through healthy scratches, benchings and demotions, he has 17 points in 35 games so far. While only one of those points had come in his last seven appearances, there were some encouraging signs that he could fit into a bottom-six role for the rest of the season.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO