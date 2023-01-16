Read full article on original website
Deputies: Man accused of phone line wire theft in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man faces multiple charges after utility workers said they witnessed him stealing wire from an active phone line Wednesday in Kanawha County. Lowell T. Parsons, 42, of Kenna is charged with grand larceny and destruction of property, according to a news release from...
West Virginia man arrested for phone line theft
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A Sissonville man is in custody for grand larceny and destruction of property after allegedly stealing $9,000 worth of telephone line wire. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a theft at Frontier Communications on Wednesday, Jan. 18 on Sissonville Drive. Deputies say the call came in from two […]
Jackson County man arrested for phone line theft
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Kanawha County Deputies were called to investigate an in-progress theft of Frontier Communications phone lines around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. A couple of Frontier Communications employees witnessed a suspect driving a maroon Toyota pickup cutting an active line near Skeenie’s Hot Dogs on Sissonville Drive in Charleston. Once the suspect left the scene, the employees followed while talking to 911 operators.
One dead after fatal ATV accident in Greenbrier County
QUINWOOD, WV (WVNS) – One man is dead after a fatal early-morning ATV crash in Greenbrier County. On Friday, January 20th, 2023 at 3:20 A.M. the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched by Greenbrier County 911 to a crash involving an ATV on Russellville Road in the Quinwood area of Greenbrier County. Sheriff’s deputies were […]
Man caught by employees cutting live wire, disrupts service
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va (WSAZ) – A man is behind bars for grand larceny after he was caught by Frontier Communications employees cutting a live phone line on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. According to deputies, two employees witnessed...
Deputies say man high on drugs crashes into Kanawha County home
HERNSHAW, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies have arrested a man for crashing his car into a house while driving under the influence. Deputies said Harold Harless, Jr., 48, of Marmet, admitted to using methamphetamine while behind the wheel of his black Subuaru Impreza Wednesday night on Lens Creek Road in Hernshaw.
Florida man charged with murdering Huntington woman after body found in vehicle
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHE) — A Florida man charged with the murder of a Huntington woman was arraigned Friday with a bond set at $1 million. David Maurice Reed was stopped along Interstate 75, south of Lexington, Kentucky after leading authorities on a pursuit of more than 40 miles. "We...
More details released after Huntington woman's body found in vehicle in Kentucky pursuit
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — A man facing several charges after a Huntington woman’s body was found in the back of his vehicle following a police chase in Kentucky told investigators he got into a physical altercation with her prior to the incident, court records said. David Maurice...
2 people taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash on Kentucky bridge
BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Boyd County 911 says there was a three-vehicle accident on the 13th Street Bridge in Ashland, Kentucky. Dispatchers say the crash happened around 6 p.m. on Friday. Two patients were taken to King’s Daughters Hospital in Ashland, according to dispatchers. Crews are still on the scene, dispatchers say. Responders include […]
1 arrested, 2 wanted in connection with car break-ins
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two men are wanted by Charleston Police following car break-ins during the early morning hours of Jan. 13. According to officers, several vehicles were broken into in the Rolling Hills neighborhood. After posting surveillance video on social media, Charleston Police say the Criminal Investigation...
Wrong-way crash on US-35 in Gallia County
GALLIPOLIS, OH (WOWK) – The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle traffic crash involving multiple injuries. The crash happened Wednesday on US-35 near mile post six in Gallia County around 10:25 p.m. OHSP says the driver was going eastbound in the westbound lanes of US-35 when they drove into […]
Police arrest Charleston man after multiple vehicle break-ins
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An arrest has been made in connection with multiple vehicle break-ins in Charleston last week, according to police. Braden Burford, 21, of Charleston, was taken into custody and charged with grand larceny following the incident in the Rollings Hills neighborhood last Friday. Police are actively looking...
WeinerMan statue missing after restaurant fire found
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A statue that went missing following a fire at a popular Kanawha County restaurant has been located. Kanawha County deputies returned the WeinerMan statue to the Dairywinkle on Thursday afternoon. A reward of up to $1,000 was up for grabs for the WeinerMan’s safe return....
Deputies: Man faces charges after crashing vehicle into house while high on meth
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies said a man who admitted he used methamphetamine before driving faces charges after he crashed a vehicle into a house. Harold E. Harless Jr., 48, of Marmet was arrested following an incident Wednesday in Hernshaw, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
Two people injured in wrong-way crash in Gallia County, Ohio
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Two people were injured in a wrong-way crash Thursday in Gallia County, Ohio, troopers said. The crash was reported just before 10:30 p.m. near mile-marker 6 on U.S. 35, according to a news release from Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a woman was...
Kanawha commissioners vote to seek funding to buy body and dash cams for deputies
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County commissioners voted Thursday to seek funding to purchase body and dash cams for deputies at the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Commissioners it will cost upwards of $1 million, but they believe they will be able to get federal grants. The overall...
West Virginia man charged with DUI after crashing into home
UPDATE (10:20 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19): A man is in custody after deputies say he crashed his car into a house in the Hernshaw area on Wednesday night. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 3500 block of Lens Creek Rd. at around 9:45 p.m. They say that a […]
Break-in at King-Tut Drive In
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Officers from Beckley Police Department confirm a local favorite restaurant has suffered a break-in. The call came from King-Tut Drive In early Thursday, January 19, 2023. The store confirms they will have a delayed opening due to the break-in. “We were one of several businesses affected last night per the police. […]
String of break-ins reported in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Sergeant Pannell with the Beckley Police Department confirmed a series of break-ins occurred in Beckley on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 and early Thursday, January 19, 2023. Four local establishments suffered losses due to multiple breaking and entering cases. At this time the suspect(s) are unknown. King Tut Drive In, Hairmaxx, Mad […]
Man sought by police in school lockdowns wanted by Metro drug unit
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County SWAT Team on Wednesday morning carried out a search warrant for a man in the Dunbar/Institute area. The team was helping the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT) with an investigation. When the team showed up, Chief Deputy Joe Crawford said the wanted man already left.
