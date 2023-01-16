Read full article on original website
Several arrested in Somerset Co. drug investigation
SOMERSET CO., Md. – Numerous suspects have been arrested following a drug distribution investigation in Somerset County. We’re told the Somerset County Narcotics Task Force was assisted by numerous local agencies in conducting a Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network Initiative targeting organized controlled dangerous substance distribution taking place in Somerset County. Officials identified several open-air drug markets frequented by specific distributors on nearly a daily basis. Members of SCNTF utilized concerned citizen complaints, intelligence provided by local law enforcement, confidential informant information, and surveillance to confirm the individuals and CDS activity.
Salisbury man sentenced for distributing fentanyl
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been sentenced to nearly two decades in prison for fentanyl distribution. 34-year-old Darnell Jenkins was convicted in September 2022 of distribution of fentanyl and two counts of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. The charges stem from an investigation conducted by Maryland State Police and the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office regarding Jenkins selling narcotics in Wicomico County. Two law enforcement officers posed in an undercover capacity and were able to purchase bundles containing wax folds of fentanyl from Jenkins on three occasions. Officers say they initially believed the drugs being sold by Jenkins were heroin, but lab testing showed that the substances were fentanyl. Police say during the latter two incidents, Jenkins sent another person to deliver the fentanyl to the undercover officers on his behalf. The person was allegedly suffering under the throes of drug addiction and was coaxed into delivering the fentanyl packages for Jenkins with the promise of receiving additional drugs for his personal use.
Search party for De’Quan Fields, missing for a week
DEAL ISLAND, Md. – A Somerset County man missing now for more than a week. Family, friends, and community members all rallying together at his last known location. The rain and wind couldn’t keep community members away Thursday as they desperately searched for De’Quan Fields. Even people who didn’t know Fields came out saying it’s what they would want someone else to do for them.
Drug investigation leads to arrest of Salisbury man
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man is behind bars following a recent drug investigation. The investigation began last month when the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team was contacted by the Homeland Security Investigations Eastern Shore Office regarding an international package that was found to contain 4,000 Zolpidem pills, which is a schedule IV controlled dangerous substance. The package was being sent to an address in Salisbury.
Two Wicomico Co. Schools under “Safe in Place” due to threatening notes
SALISBURY, Md. – Two Wicomico County schools are currently in “Safe in Place” status. Details are limited at this time. The status affects Parkside High School and Wicomico High School in Salisbury. Wicomico County Public Schools released the following statement on Facebook early Friday afternoon:. “Parkside High...
Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal investigating Laurel fire
The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that damaged a commercial structure in downtown Laurel, Delaware on January 18, 2023. The incident, reported shortly before 1:00 A.M., occurred in the 100 block of East Market Street Laurel, Delaware. The Laurel Fire Department arrived on the scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the structure. The building was not occupied at the time of the fire. Several surrounding structures were damaged by the fire. Mutual aid fire companies assisted at the scene.
State Police Investigating Two-Vehicle Fatal Accident
The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred in Laurel late yesterday afternoon that resulted in the deaths of two people. On January 17, 2023, at approximately 5:09 p.m., a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was traveling westbound on Laurel Road just west of Goose Nest Road. At the same time, a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 was traveling eastbound on Laurel Road in the same vicinity. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Silverado 1500 pickup truck failed to remain in her lane, crossed the center line, and entered the eastbound lane of Laurel Road, directly into the path of the Silverado 2500. This resulted in a head-on collision between the two pickup trucks in the eastbound lane.
Trio arrested on drug charges following investigation in Bridgeville
BRIDGEVILLE, Del. – Delaware State Police arrested three people on felony gun and narcotics charges following a several-month-long drug investigation in Bridgeville. Thursday morning, members of the Sussex County Drug Unit, Sussex County Governor’s Task Force, and Special Operations Team executed a search warrant at a residence in the 10000 block of Rifle Range Road. When troopers walked into the home, they saw Christopher Viruet running away from a bedroom. He was taken into custody in a second bedroom. Troopers also arrested Patricia Griffis and Jesus Torres inside of the home.
Salisbury man convicted in 2022 robbery at Pizza City
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been convicted of armed robbery and assault. On Wednesday, a two-day trial wrapped up with Kendal Smiley being convicted of armed robbery, two counts of first degree assault, two counts of firearm use in a violent crime, and other related charges. The...
Delaware State Police Issue Statement On Investigation Into Incident Resulting In Death Of Jay Briscoe
Deleaware State Police have issued a statement on the investigation into the incident that resulted in the death of Jamin Pugh (Jay Briscoe). Jamin tragically passed away aged 38 in a car accident in Laurel, Delaware which also took the life of another person who was driving a vehicle involved in the accident.
Theft and Assault Between Children in Cambridge
Three juveniles charged with robbery, assault in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Three juveniles have been charged with robbery and assault following an incident last week. The incident happened on January 11th, when the victim was approached by three juveniles in the 700 block of Race Street. The victim reported that the juveniles took their cell phone and coerced the victim to follow them in an attempt to get the phone access ID. It was reported that when they arrived around Washington Street, the victim was assaulted by being hit multiple times by one of the juveniles. The other two juveniles allegedly pushed the victim to continue to the area of the Meadow Street Park, where the victim reported that they were held against their will and assaulted more while the juveniles stole more property from them. The victim then reported that they were pushed to the ground and had their shoes stolen.
Delaware State Police issue report on fatal Jay Briscoe car crash
The deceased driver of the vehicle that hit the Briscoes' truck was identified.
Human remains found in Accomack Co. identified as 18-year-old
ACCOMACK CO., Va. – Police are investigating after skeletal remains were found in Accomack County last week. Shortly after noon on January 9th, the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of skeletal remains found by a hunter in a wooded area in the 37000 block of Bells Neck Road. Officers arrived on scene to find skeletal remains consistent with human features, and the remains were taken to the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office for determination and identification.
Two families turned homeowners in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – Two families now sharing joy in Salisbury as they receive their forever homes thanks to the Habitat for Humanity’s Homeowner Program. “Oh my God, I’m so excited it feels great,” says new homeowner, Rhoda Nakey. Homeowners Rhoda Nakey and Enose Brinache blessed their...
Overnight fire destroys Laurel restaurant
Accomack Co. Sheriff’s Deputy terminated following crash investigation
ACCOMACK CO., Va. – An Accomack County Sheriff’s Deputy has been terminated following a crash investigation. At around 4 p.m., Sheriff Todd Wessells was advised that Investigator Michael McCready was involved in an accident on Nelsonia Road, just outside of the Bloxom Town Limits. We’re told McCready was driving his unmarked assigned vehicle and was off duty when the accident took place.
Fatal accident leaves 2 dead
Laurel, DE- A fatal car collision in Laurel left two dead Tuesday evening according to Delaware State Police. The incident occurred in the area of Laurel Road and Little Hill Road around 5:30 pm and caused an extended road closure. Details are limited at this time but we will update...
Millville FD members honored
MILLVILLE, Del. – The Millville Volunteer Fire Company is honoring William Quillen as Member of the Year. Raymond Powell was also given the Louis B. Evans Firefighter of the Year Award. The awards were presented by the company’s president and past chief. We want to hear your good...
Three alarm fire in downtown Laurel
Firefighters from Delaware and Maryland worked several hours overnight on a three alarm commercial structure fire in Laurel. The fire was reported in a three story building on East Market Street just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Arriving units reported flames from the third floor and the...
