Inspiring Boise Family’s Lights Display Leads to Huge Donation for Sick Idaho Kids
The inspiring family behind the donation has lived in their neighborhood since the early 1990s, but it wasn’t until 2006 that their Christmas lights display really started turning heads. We’re talking about the DeBolt Christmas Light Show on Parapet Court. After becoming familiar with Marty Slack’s over-the-top animated home...
More Locations Approved for a Local Favorite Ice Cream Shop
Just because it’s not Summer doesn’t mean we can’t still be excited about ice cream! And we’ve got some great news for you — a local ice cream shop is now expanding throughout the Treasure Valley and other Idaho cities. Earlier this month in the...
Is “Boise Man” Becoming A Bigger Joke Than “Florida Man?”
Florida man stories are the singular reason for the internet to exist. FLORIDA MAN FIGHTS GATOR WITH HIS FEET WHILE TRYING TO SAVE CHEWING TOBACCO TIN. FLORIDA MAN EVADES POLICE AFTER STEALING 38lbs OF NAPKINS FROM A DOLLAR GENERAL. FLORIDA MAN LOSES LIMB AFTER FREAK DANCE-DANCE-REVOLUTION ACCIDENT. We made all...
Why Now Is The Best Time Serve The City of Nampa
If you're thinking of making a career change and are brave enough to make a positive difference in the community, there could be a job for you in the city of Nampa. Sure, you'll need to meet some serious requirements, but it could wind up being one of the most rewarding careers you ever get to experience.
Boise Area Snow Shoveling Heart Safety Guide
Surprise! It's snowing again in Idaho! If you're new to Idaho, perhaps you're from California, Nevada, or Texas, snow shoveling is a unique experience. We've all read and heard the stories about someone who overexerts themselves by falling victim to a fatal heart attack. By the way, in two weeks, February is Heart Awareness Month.
See Why Nampa PD Share Frustration With Lack Of Accountability
Nampa, Idaho - The Nampa Police Department shared a community message this morning and they sound frustrated with what's happening in their community especially when it comes to gang activity. They also included several timelines of four local repeat offenders, and after looking at them I would be frustrated too!
Boise Area Winter Weather Driving Guide
Winter is back in Idaho; well, it's the closest thing we've had to winter in the Gem State. We still have about two months left where we could see some heavy snowfalls. It's January, and we've have another snowfall. Yes, I acknowledge that the mountains and our friends in the McCall Donnelly area have been hit hard, which is not unusual for that area.
6 Old School Boise Menus Reveal How Cheap Eating Out Was from 1930-80s
In 2022, it didn’t matter if you were grocery shopping to prepare meals at home or dining out, you were paying more for your food. Food price prices started climbing in July 2021 and really surged through the first eight months of 2022, when food inflation in the United States hit a peak of 11.4% in August. That’s why many of your favorite restaurants raised the prices on their menus. It’s also a big part of the reason (that and bird flu) that we’re now paying around $5 for a dozen eggs!
Hang Out & Have Hot Cocoa with Boise Cops Tomorrow Jan. 18
Boise, Idaho. Good news! We're all invited to sip hot cocoa and coffee with Boise cops and community leaders on Wednesday, Jan. 18th!. In partnership with community leaders and the Idaho Black History Museum at Julia Davis Park, the Boise Police Department is hosting a cocoa and coffee social to spend quality time with the people they serve and protect.
8 Things You Are Required To Learn If You Want To Live in Boise
So, you want to live in Boise, Idaho. Who am I to tell you that you can't? I arrived in Boise by way of Texas back in 2021 and let me just tell you, I'm still learning the do's and don't's of living in the Treasure Valley. Shoot - one of the main things I learned not to do was be here but I couldn't make that happen. I accepted the position to come up here to Idaho and I quickly realized that I wasn't the only one.
Beyond Beautiful $2.8 Million Home in Middleton is Stunning
An absolute dream home, y’all! This home for sale in Middleton seriously has it all, and it’s one of the most elegant and exquisite homes we’ve seen. The property is a 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom home in Middleton with 5,186 square feet of space on over 12 acres, and it’s currently listed at $2,750,000.
The Best Cheap Airline in the Western USA Flies Out of Boise
We don’t know about you, but our plans for a relaxing December vacation quickly fell to pieces thanks to the travel chaos that erupted. Most major airlines were forced to delay or cancel flights around the Christmas holiday due to an arctic blast and winter storms affecting most of the country. It was frustrating, but the carriers did their best to get passengers refunds or booked on another flight/airline.
8 Hilarious Comedy Shows Boise Can’t Wait For in 2023
Looking back at 2022, it was a solid year for major comedy shows in the Treasure Valley. David Spade. Taylor Tomlinson. John Mulaney. Bill Burr. Kevin Hart. Patton Oswalt. Those are just a few of the comedy heavyweights that cracked up audiences in the Boise area last year. Those shows gave you a good reason to put down your phone, step away from social media and not be so serious!
Caldwell Schools Dealing With White Power Racist Allegations
Caldwell, Idaho, is close to becoming the center of attention in the nation's never-ending cultural wars. The school district, the police department, and the citizens now find themselves in the crosshairs of the national media. Sadly, this unwanted attention could've been avoided if local leaders had listened to the voters...
Boise Wants This California Law Implemented Here Now
"bOiSe Is TuRnInG iNtO cAlIfOrNiA!!" We hear it quite often 'round these here parts. People are moving from California to the Treasure Valley in droves, and the trend doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon. We get it, California has some odd laws:. Yeah.. While the culture in California...
Here’s How To Make Boise Great Again in 2023
Alright, let's get real for a second. There are a lot of people who are unhappy with the state of Boise but those same people also have a tremendous amount of pride. Now, was I in Boise for the "good ol' days"? No. No, I wasn't. But let me tell you - I've heard plenty about it.
Average Rent In Boise: $900 – $1,900? WHICH ONE IS IT?
It isn't groundbreaking to hear someone complaining about rising rent costs in Boise. They're going up. A lot. The issue is, it seems that the internet is having a difficult time deciding on how much it actually costs to rent a place in Boise. We did some legwork, and it turns out, the web is struggling more than we thought to nail down a number.
Concerned Parents Ignored By Caldwell School District Trustees
The Caldwell School District has punted on holding another meeting to discuss and vote on adopting a woke education policy. The first meeting was cut off after the school district officials did not like it when Idaho State Senator Chris Trakel respectfully tried to speak. You can view the session for yourself below.
