KTSA
Two men killed in Northwest San Antonio crash identified by Bexar County Medical Examiner
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The names and ages of two people killed in a Northwest side crash have been released. 25 year old Jesus Garcia and 63 year old John Hayes were killed just after 3 P.M. Tuesday, January 17. Police say Garcia was operating a dump truck...
San Antonio oil exec John Hayes killed in Northwest Side crash
The executive died when a gravel truck collided with his vehicle.
KSAT 12
Man fatally shoots brother-in-law in the head after argument at San Antonio bar, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A family argument turned deadly last weekend after police say a man fatally shot his brother-in-law in the head. David Juarez, 34, is charged with murder in the death of Felix Vega, who was married to Juarez’s sister. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the...
KSAT 12
Medical examiner’s office identifies pair killed in 2-vehicle crash on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the two people killed in a 2-vehicle crash on city’s Northwest Side on Tuesday afternoon. John Hayes, 63, and Jesus Delgado Garcia, 25, were both killed when their vehicles collided around 3:20 p.m. on the access road of North Loop 1604, near the access road of I-10, not far from Valero Way.
KSAT 12
Neighbors heard arguing, gunshots coming from apartment where man was killed, report says
SAN ANTONIO – A preliminary report released by San Antonio police says neighbors told officers they heard arguing and gunshots coming from a far Northeast Side apartment where a man later was found dead. Police believe the 33-year-old man is the victim of a homicide. Relatives who had come...
Family of murdered San Antonio construction worker believes he was killed over money
SAN ANTONIO — The murder of a San Antonio construction worker remains unsolved. The family of Jesus "Jesse" Solis believes he was murdered over money. Solis was found shot in his pickup at a construction site three years ago. His sister Olivia Solis told KENS 5 she is not...
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for man who crashed stolen vehicle on North Side, left scene
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who crashed a stolen vehicle on the North Side last month and left the scene. Police said the crash happened on Dec. 15 near NW Loop 410 and Vance Jackson Road. The man went to...
foxsanantonio.com
Man discovered dead after anonymous tip
SAN ANTONIO - A man was found dead inside his apartment with a single gunshot wound early Friday morning. According to the San Antonio Police Department, authorities responded to a shooting call around 11:45 p.m. near the 4600 block of East Loop 1604 North on San Antonio's Northeast Side after receiving an anonymous tip.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio police need your help finding suspect accused of crashing stolen car
San Antonio police are looking to find a man responsible for the theft of a vehicle. According to officials, on Dec. 15, 2022, the suspect crashed a stolen vehicle near 410 & Vance Jackson, then walked into a store to make a phone call before running off. The suspect may also be wanted for questioning on other crimes.
KSAT 12
San Antonio man arrested for assaulting children because he was upset over finances, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after San Antonio police say he assaulted two children because he was upset over “financial issues.”. Eric Martinez, 35, has been charged with injury to a child with the intent of bodily injury and assault-family, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
foxsanantonio.com
Driver crashes into parked car after fleeing from traffic stop
SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested after fleeing a traffic stop early Friday morning. According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, a deputy attempted to pull over a person in a black vehicle around 1:30 a.m. on San Antonio's North Side. Authorities say that when the driver was being...
foxsanantonio.com
Deputies searching for missing 62-year-old man with medical condition
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance in locating a missing man with a medical condition. 62-year-old Troy Allen White was last seen in the 8000 block of Copper Trail Dr. towards the Northeast Side of town on Jan. 11. White was last seen...
Video captures gunshots during San Antonio takeover on I-10
The San Antonio Police Department said it caused a four-car crash.
KSAT 12
Authorities ID man who was fatally shot after kicking down door of apartment north of downtown
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who was shot and killed after kicking down the door to an apartment just north of downtown. Jeffrey Alan Davis, 39, died at the scene at around 7 a.m. on Jan. 10 in the 500 block of W. Euclid Avenue, near San Pedro Avenue.
KSAT 12
2 people die after getting ejected from vehicle in 100 mph chase in Guadalupe County
GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – A high-speed police chase in Guadalupe County turned deadly after several people were ejected from the suspect vehicle. Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Joshua Ray said a deputy initiated a traffic stop for a tan 1997 Ford Explorer just before 7:30 a.m. on Monday.
2 bodies found shot inside San Antonio hotel believed to be young women
They're believed to have been young women.
KTSA
Two people dead, ejected from car in 100 mph police chase in Guadalupe County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people are dead after they were ejected from the car they were in during a high-speed chase in Guadalupe County. Deputies tried to pull over a Ford SUV Monday morning, but investigators say the vehicle took off after it stopped. After a chase...
orangeandbluepress.com
Texas Mother Dies in Hit-And-Run while Defending Daughter from School Bullies
A woman intentionally drove over two women, killing a mother of 5 while defending her daughter from school bullies. Authorities said a young mother of five, 28-year-old Ashley Lopez, in Texas was run over by a car and killed outside her home while defending her 11-year-old daughter from bullies. KENS...
One dead following crash in northeast San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A 63-year-old man is dead following a crash in northeast San Antonio Tuesday afternoon. It unfolded around 3 p.m. at Loop 1604 near I-10, and involved a collision between a dump truck and a second vehicle. Authorities have not provided preliminary information on what happened, but were on scene for some time investigating the wreck.
Texas police say young women found dead at San Antonio Travelodge motel
The San Antonio Police Department is investigating the deaths of two young women who were found shot on the second floor of a motel on Tuesday morning.
