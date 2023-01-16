ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

Man discovered dead after anonymous tip

SAN ANTONIO - A man was found dead inside his apartment with a single gunshot wound early Friday morning. According to the San Antonio Police Department, authorities responded to a shooting call around 11:45 p.m. near the 4600 block of East Loop 1604 North on San Antonio's Northeast Side after receiving an anonymous tip.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Driver crashes into parked car after fleeing from traffic stop

SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested after fleeing a traffic stop early Friday morning. According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, a deputy attempted to pull over a person in a black vehicle around 1:30 a.m. on San Antonio's North Side. Authorities say that when the driver was being...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

One dead following crash in northeast San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — A 63-year-old man is dead following a crash in northeast San Antonio Tuesday afternoon. It unfolded around 3 p.m. at Loop 1604 near I-10, and involved a collision between a dump truck and a second vehicle. Authorities have not provided preliminary information on what happened, but were on scene for some time investigating the wreck.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy