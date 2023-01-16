Read full article on original website
US debut for JCB’s hydrogen engine
JCB will showcase its hydrogen combustion technology on the international stage for the first time with a debut in North America. The OEMs new hydrogen combustion engine – the company’s zero-carbon emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment – will be shown at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, US, as part of the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE).
Sandvik signs €500m loan to advance mining technology
Sandvik has signed a €500 million loan agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB). The loan is said to support the Sweden-based company’s investments in research and development (R&D), which include advanced solutions in component manufacturing as well as solutions for electrification and automation in mining and infrastructure.
Podcast: Commercial-ready plasma-based aftertreatment and ignition
Becky Schultz, senior editor, Diesel Progress and New Power Progress, speaks with Dan Singleton, founder and CEO of Transient Plasma Systems, about the company’s plasma-based aftertreatment and ignition technologies, their emissions-reduction potential and the steps taken to make the technology commercially available. To access the article referenced in this...
ConCntric reveals new preconstruction software
The US-based company says that the 360-degree platform unites data, workflows and people to ensure certainty of the project outcome. As well as serving the individual project’s planning needs and the needs of the company, ConCntric provides a dynamic view of a company’s entire portfolio of preconstruction projects, offering analytics and insights to help general contractors, owners and developers, design teams and subcontractors.
Mace Consult appoints new COO
Mace, the global consultancy and construction firm, has announced the appointment of Davendra Dabasia as Chief Operating Officer for Consult. Previously Mace’s Managing Director for International, Dabasia will take on a new role as Chief Operating Officer, joining the Mace Executive Board as well as taking responsibility for boosting Mace’s global delivery capability and growth, transforming Mace’s consultancy service offer, and embedding best practice across Mace’s consultancy teams around the world.
