WY Lottery
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) _ These Wyoming lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cowboy Draw
03-27-36-39-40
(three, twenty-seven, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $2,050,000
Lucky For Life
11-17-25-31-38, Lucky Ball: 17
(eleven, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: seventeen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
Powerball
04-14-33-39-61, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3
(four, fourteen, thirty-three, thirty-nine, sixty-one; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $439,000,000
