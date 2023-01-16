Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cbs4indy.com
17-year-old female killed in Indy shooting identified
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the 17-year-old girl killed in Thursday afternoon’s shooting on the near north side as Ranyia Grundy as Indy police are still looking for information as to what led to that shooting. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers...
cbs4indy.com
cbs4indy.com
Armed bank robber who carjacked Lafayette man shot by deputy in Illinois, sheriff says
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ill. — The FBI is on the hunt for an armed and dangerous bank robber who is accused of carjacking a Lafayette man who attempted to stop and help the criminal suspect, not realizing the man was on the run after robbing a bank in Michigan. According...
cbs4indy.com
Man convicted of murder in April 2020 motel shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – After a three-day trial, jurors convicted a man in connection with an April 2020 shooting that killed one person and left another seriously injured. The jury found Dwayne Pope guilty of murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery and carrying a handgun without a license. The shooting happened in...
cbs4indy.com
Police: Indy man drove to Morristown to throw nails into driveways of homes with Trump flags
MORRISTOWN, Ind. — The Morristown Police Department claim that an Indianapolis man has been driving out to Morristown since August to throw nails, screws, and other metal fasteners into the driveways of strangers who flew Pro-Trump and Anti-Biden flags and signs. Residents first started reporting finding the metal fasteners...
cbs4indy.com
Transitioning back to winter
Mild with showers and storms again Thursday. Temperatures tumble, we turn windy and we get back to more of a winter feel. Mild with showers and storms again Thursday. Temperatures tumble, we turn windy and we get back to more of a winter feel. Indiana state senators make data privacy...
cbs4indy.com
Police: victim in deadly shooting led officers on short chase
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 3100 block of North Guilford Avenue just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon on a report of a person down in the roadway. When they arrived, they didn’t find anyone, but saw a vehicle driving erratically away from the scene.
cbs4indy.com
Man found dead with gunshot wound on I-65 north of Franklin
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police said a death investigation is underway on I-65 just north of Franklin. Troopers responded to the 91 mile marker on I-65 southbound shortly before 8:50 a.m. This is in between Hurricane Road and State Road 44. According to ISP Sgt. John Perrine,...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD pulls more than $270K of meth off the streets in drug bust; 2 arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD credited narcotics K-9s with helping bust a major meth haul on the near east side of Indianapolis. Police said they were investigating along Parkview Avenue on Jan. 13 (just north of Willard Park) when they tried to pull Zakahia Roney, 25, over. Roney led officers on a short car chase before running from the vehicle.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD arrests a pair of serial robbery suspects accused of robbing 5 banks in 6 weeks
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are behind bars that are accused of committing a series of bank robberies around Indianapolis. The robbery spree came to an end after the suspects were caught in the act this week. IMPD claims the pair of suspects committed five bank robberies in six weeks...
cbs4indy.com
2 arrested after investigation into string of overdoses in Kokomo
2 arrested after investigation into string of overdoses in Kokomo. 2 arrested after investigation into string of overdoses …. 2 arrested after investigation into string of overdoses in Kokomo. DEA issues Indiana drug warning. DEA warns about drugs laced with deadly, Narcan-resistant animal tranquilizer Xylazine. Indiana patient’s rights. What...
cbs4indy.com
Indy man transporting 31 gallons of allergy meds busted in Texas after high-speed pursuit
NACOGDOCHES, COUNTY, Texas — An Indianapolis and Chicago man were arrested after a high-speed pursuit in Texas spanned multiple counties and ended in the discovery that the suspects were transporting more than 31 gallons of prescription antihistamine medicine. According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Department, Demarco Bell, 28, of...
cbs4indy.com
Court docs: Ohio fugitive who led Indiana police on chase didn’t plan to stop until he ‘got to his grandmother’s house in Ohio’
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Grandma’s house or bust. A wanted Ohio man accused of leading Indiana police on a multi-county chase earlier this week told police he didn’t plan to stop until he “got to his grandmother’s house in Ohio,” according to court documents.
cbs4indy.com
Rental vans, power tools and bags of stolen electronics: Man arrested in Indy at center of multi-state crime spree, feds say
INDIANAPOLIS – When Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested an attempted burglary suspect in December 2022, it seemed like a routine case. The man, identified as “Patricio Escobar” with a 1987 birthdate on an ID card purportedly issued out of Argentina, was charged with attempted burglary and resisting law enforcement. He was accused of trying to steal from an Indianapolis jewelry store on Dec. 9, 2022; police found him inside a nearby laundromat after he tried to get away.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana lawmaker plans to address hate crimes following attack on Asian IU student
INDIANAPOLIS — A racist attack on an Asian student at Indiana University has led to renewed attention on Indiana’s lack of a true hate crime law. Bloomington Police arrested 56-year-old Billie Davis after they say she stabbed an Asian student in the head multiple times. Davis told police she targeted the victim due to her “being Chinese” and said it “would be one less person to blow up our country.”
cbs4indy.com
Plans for former Indiana Marsh stores
GREENFIELD, Ind.– Some Hoosiers might remember Marsh grocery stores. The grocer operated 116 stores at the time of its sale in 2006. While some properties have been redeveloped, others have sat vacant for years. “Sun Capitol bought them, and that was the beginning of the end for Marsh Supermarkets...
cbs4indy.com
Marion OB/GYN under investigation
The Indiana Attorney's Office has called a Grant County doctor a "danger to public." The Indiana Attorney's Office has called a Grant County doctor a "danger to public." Indiana state senators make data privacy bill a top …. Indiana Senate Republicans say one of their top priorities this session is...
cbs4indy.com
Howard County corrections officer charged with battery of inmate
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Howard County corrections officer is being charged with felony battery after he reportedly swept the legs out from underneath an inmate and caused her head to crash into the floor. The Howard County Circuit Court issued a summons for Colin M. Byrd, 22, on Friday...
cbs4indy.com
1 dead, 2 injured in Fishers car crash
FISHERS, Ind. — One person died and two others were hospitalized following a Tuesday night crash in Hamilton County. The Fishers Police Department tweeted around 7:45 p.m. that officers were working a serious crash near the intersection of E. 116th Street and Olio Road. A portion of the roadway...
cbs4indy.com
Mother upset with plea deal in homicide case
An Indianapolis mother is upset after two men accused of killing her son accepted a plea deal for armed robbery. An Indianapolis mother is upset after two men accused of killing her son accepted a plea deal for armed robbery. DEA issues Indiana drug warning. DEA warns about drugs laced...
