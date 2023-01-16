ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

cbs4indy.com

17-year-old female killed in Indy shooting identified

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the 17-year-old girl killed in Thursday afternoon’s shooting on the near north side as Ranyia Grundy as Indy police are still looking for information as to what led to that shooting. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

17-year-old killed in Thursday shooting identified

The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the 17-year-old girl killed in Thursday afternoon's shooting on the near north side as Ranyia Grundy. IMPD says they are still looking for information as to what led to that shooting. 17-year-old killed in Thursday shooting identified. The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the...
MARION COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man convicted of murder in April 2020 motel shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – After a three-day trial, jurors convicted a man in connection with an April 2020 shooting that killed one person and left another seriously injured. The jury found Dwayne Pope guilty of murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery and carrying a handgun without a license. The shooting happened in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Transitioning back to winter

Mild with showers and storms again Thursday. Temperatures tumble, we turn windy and we get back to more of a winter feel. Mild with showers and storms again Thursday. Temperatures tumble, we turn windy and we get back to more of a winter feel. Indiana state senators make data privacy...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Police: victim in deadly shooting led officers on short chase

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 3100 block of North Guilford Avenue just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon on a report of a person down in the roadway. When they arrived, they didn’t find anyone, but saw a vehicle driving erratically away from the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man found dead with gunshot wound on I-65 north of Franklin

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police said a death investigation is underway on I-65 just north of Franklin. Troopers responded to the 91 mile marker on I-65 southbound shortly before 8:50 a.m. This is in between Hurricane Road and State Road 44. According to ISP Sgt. John Perrine,...
FRANKLIN, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD pulls more than $270K of meth off the streets in drug bust; 2 arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD credited narcotics K-9s with helping bust a major meth haul on the near east side of Indianapolis. Police said they were investigating along Parkview Avenue on Jan. 13 (just north of Willard Park) when they tried to pull Zakahia Roney, 25, over. Roney led officers on a short car chase before running from the vehicle.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 arrested after investigation into string of overdoses in Kokomo

2 arrested after investigation into string of overdoses in Kokomo. 2 arrested after investigation into string of overdoses …. 2 arrested after investigation into string of overdoses in Kokomo. DEA issues Indiana drug warning. DEA warns about drugs laced with deadly, Narcan-resistant animal tranquilizer Xylazine. Indiana patient’s rights. What...
KOKOMO, IN
cbs4indy.com

Rental vans, power tools and bags of stolen electronics: Man arrested in Indy at center of multi-state crime spree, feds say

INDIANAPOLIS – When Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested an attempted burglary suspect in December 2022, it seemed like a routine case. The man, identified as “Patricio Escobar” with a 1987 birthdate on an ID card purportedly issued out of Argentina, was charged with attempted burglary and resisting law enforcement. He was accused of trying to steal from an Indianapolis jewelry store on Dec. 9, 2022; police found him inside a nearby laundromat after he tried to get away.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indiana lawmaker plans to address hate crimes following attack on Asian IU student

INDIANAPOLIS — A racist attack on an Asian student at Indiana University has led to renewed attention on Indiana’s lack of a true hate crime law. Bloomington Police arrested 56-year-old Billie Davis after they say she stabbed an Asian student in the head multiple times. Davis told police she targeted the victim due to her “being Chinese” and said it “would be one less person to blow up our country.”
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Plans for former Indiana Marsh stores

GREENFIELD, Ind.– Some Hoosiers might remember Marsh grocery stores. The grocer operated 116 stores at the time of its sale in 2006. While some properties have been redeveloped, others have sat vacant for years. “Sun Capitol bought them, and that was the beginning of the end for Marsh Supermarkets...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Marion OB/GYN under investigation

The Indiana Attorney's Office has called a Grant County doctor a "danger to public." The Indiana Attorney's Office has called a Grant County doctor a "danger to public." Indiana state senators make data privacy bill a top …. Indiana Senate Republicans say one of their top priorities this session is...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

1 dead, 2 injured in Fishers car crash

FISHERS, Ind. — One person died and two others were hospitalized following a Tuesday night crash in Hamilton County. The Fishers Police Department tweeted around 7:45 p.m. that officers were working a serious crash near the intersection of E. 116th Street and Olio Road. A portion of the roadway...
FISHERS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Mother upset with plea deal in homicide case

An Indianapolis mother is upset after two men accused of killing her son accepted a plea deal for armed robbery. An Indianapolis mother is upset after two men accused of killing her son accepted a plea deal for armed robbery. DEA issues Indiana drug warning. DEA warns about drugs laced...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

