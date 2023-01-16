ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaukauna, WI

Fox11online.com

The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson

(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

1000 Islands Environmental Center is ready to soar into Eagle Days

KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- You can see and learn about a symbol of freedom next Saturday in Kaukauna. That's when 1000 Islands Environmental Center is hosting its Eagle Days event. Director Debbie Nowak shared all the details on Good Day Wisconsin. You can kick the day off with sunrise eagle viewing....
KAUKAUNA, WI
Fox11online.com

Ship used to service wind farms at sea to be built in Sturgeon Bay

STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- A Door County shipbuilder is tapping into a 'green' project. Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding will build a 288-foot wind farm service operation vessel at its shipyard in Sturgeon Bay. These ships are used to transport technicians to service and sustain operation of wind turbines at sea. The...
STURGEON BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Brillion's snowplowing team to be shorthanded during Winter Storm Carson

BRILLION (WLUK) -- As Winter Storm Carson makes its way toward Northeast Wisconsin, Brillion's mayor says the city's snowplowing team will be shorthanded. Mayor Mike Smith posted on the city's Facebook page Wednesday, saying that multiple illnesses and a medical emergency are leaving the team with just two drivers ahead of the winter storm.
BRILLION, WI
Fox11online.com

Winter Storm Carson sweeps into Midwest, nears Northeast Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson has made its way to Northeast Wisconsin. Heavy snow is expected until around 8 a.m. Snow showers will continue. Most of the area will get between 4 and 6 inches. Here's a couple pictures taken around 3:30 a.m. Thursday in Ashwaubenon. What are the conditions...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

From coop to co-op: Oshkosh store finds ways to keep egg prices low

(WLUK) -- Eggs are one of many things increasing in price, but the Oshkosh Food Co-Op has found ways to keep prices down. The store buys all of its eggs from a farm right here in Northeast Wisconsin. The Oshkosh store received just over 4,500 eggs Wednesday from Milo's Poultry...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Majority of Wisconsin businesses expect a recession in 2023, but remain hopeful

APPLETON (WLUK) -- More than half of Wisconsin businesses expect the state's economy will enter a recession this year. That's the finding of the latest Wisconsin Employer Survey by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce. According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, a recession is a significant decline in economic activity...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

No injuries after school bus slides off road in Brown County

LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WLUK) -- A school bus carrying students slid off the road in Brown County Thursday morning. It happened around 9 a.m. on Olden Glen Road in the town of Ledgeview. Lisa Eason said her daughter was one of the students on the bus. "She calls and she's like,...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Resch Expo prepares to host U.S. Championship Cheese Contest

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Titletown is getting ready to host the United States Championship Cheese Contest next month. The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) announced the list experts who will evaluate thousands of dairy products at this year's competition. The event is set for Feb. 21 - Feb. 23 at the...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Fox11online.com

Zesty's offering free treats to those named Carson in honor of winter storm

(WLUK) -- A Green Bay area frozen custard shop is having a little fun with an upcoming winter storm. Each day this week, Zesty's is playing the name game where it announces a list of names on social media. If your name is on the list, you can stop by a Zesty's location for a free scoop of frozen custard or a latte if you make another purchase.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Rosendale-Brandon School District approves two referendum questions for spring

ROSENDALE (WLUK) -- The Rosendale-Brandon School District is giving a referendum another shot. After voters said no to the April 2022 referendum, the school district board has been working to develop a long-range master plan that addresses district needs and is supported by the community. “Like many Wisconsin school districts,...
ROSENDALE, WI
Fox11online.com

EAA announces beginnings of 'all-star' lineup for 70th anniversary

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- With roughly six months left until the 70th EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, the fly-in convention's schedule is taking shape. The convention announced Friday that some of the world's top air show performers have already committed to flying in Oshkosh this summer. From longtime favorites to new aerobatic...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Door County organization making a difference through music

SISTER BAY (WLUK) -- A Door County organization is using a grant to bring the joy of music to the elderly. Midsummer's Music has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a Challenge America award of $10,000. This grant will support the Griffon String Quartet’s...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Complaint: Green Bay stabbing was over theft accusation

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A man accused of stabbing a teen on Green Bay's east side believed the teen stole money and a vehicle title from him, prosecutors say. Angel Guerrero, 21, appeared in Brown County court Thursday. He faces five counts, including second-degree recklessly endangering safety, battery and disorderly conduct, all with the use of a dangerous weapon.
GREEN BAY, WI

