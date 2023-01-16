Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Fox11online.com
5 fire departments join forces to extinguish blaze at Little Chute business
LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- Many hands were needed to put out a fire at a Little Chute business Thursday night. The Little Chute Fire Department says it needed help from four other fire departments to put out the blaze. Little Chute crews were dispatched to the 1500 block of E....
Fox11online.com
The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
Fox11online.com
Brown County, De Pere hope to follow Green Bay with license plate-reading cameras
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Law enforcement agencies in Brown County are taking a closer look at automatic license plate reading cameras after seeing the success Green Bay claims to have had with them. The Brown County Sheriff's and De Pere Police departments are hoping to join Green Bay by adding...
Fox11online.com
1000 Islands Environmental Center is ready to soar into Eagle Days
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- You can see and learn about a symbol of freedom next Saturday in Kaukauna. That's when 1000 Islands Environmental Center is hosting its Eagle Days event. Director Debbie Nowak shared all the details on Good Day Wisconsin. You can kick the day off with sunrise eagle viewing....
Fox11online.com
Ship used to service wind farms at sea to be built in Sturgeon Bay
STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- A Door County shipbuilder is tapping into a 'green' project. Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding will build a 288-foot wind farm service operation vessel at its shipyard in Sturgeon Bay. These ships are used to transport technicians to service and sustain operation of wind turbines at sea. The...
Fox11online.com
Proposed design for Appleton Library eliminates and shifts elements of earlier versions
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Those anxious for the downtown Appleton Public Library to reopen will have to wait. But officials involved in the planning believe changes made to the design are a step in the right direction. “This design is responsive to our community's feedback, and it is going to serve...
Fox11online.com
Brillion's snowplowing team to be shorthanded during Winter Storm Carson
BRILLION (WLUK) -- As Winter Storm Carson makes its way toward Northeast Wisconsin, Brillion's mayor says the city's snowplowing team will be shorthanded. Mayor Mike Smith posted on the city's Facebook page Wednesday, saying that multiple illnesses and a medical emergency are leaving the team with just two drivers ahead of the winter storm.
Fox11online.com
Winter Storm Carson sweeps into Midwest, nears Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson has made its way to Northeast Wisconsin. Heavy snow is expected until around 8 a.m. Snow showers will continue. Most of the area will get between 4 and 6 inches. Here's a couple pictures taken around 3:30 a.m. Thursday in Ashwaubenon. What are the conditions...
Fox11online.com
From coop to co-op: Oshkosh store finds ways to keep egg prices low
(WLUK) -- Eggs are one of many things increasing in price, but the Oshkosh Food Co-Op has found ways to keep prices down. The store buys all of its eggs from a farm right here in Northeast Wisconsin. The Oshkosh store received just over 4,500 eggs Wednesday from Milo's Poultry...
Fox11online.com
Majority of Wisconsin businesses expect a recession in 2023, but remain hopeful
APPLETON (WLUK) -- More than half of Wisconsin businesses expect the state's economy will enter a recession this year. That's the finding of the latest Wisconsin Employer Survey by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce. According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, a recession is a significant decline in economic activity...
Fox11online.com
No injuries after school bus slides off road in Brown County
LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WLUK) -- A school bus carrying students slid off the road in Brown County Thursday morning. It happened around 9 a.m. on Olden Glen Road in the town of Ledgeview. Lisa Eason said her daughter was one of the students on the bus. "She calls and she's like,...
Fox11online.com
Resch Expo prepares to host U.S. Championship Cheese Contest
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Titletown is getting ready to host the United States Championship Cheese Contest next month. The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) announced the list experts who will evaluate thousands of dairy products at this year's competition. The event is set for Feb. 21 - Feb. 23 at the...
Fox11online.com
Zesty's offering free treats to those named Carson in honor of winter storm
(WLUK) -- A Green Bay area frozen custard shop is having a little fun with an upcoming winter storm. Each day this week, Zesty's is playing the name game where it announces a list of names on social media. If your name is on the list, you can stop by a Zesty's location for a free scoop of frozen custard or a latte if you make another purchase.
Fox11online.com
Students can take private pilot written test prep course at Green Bay airport
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- An area airport is now offering student pilots a way to prepare for their FAA written exam. Since the pandemic, it's been difficult for local students hoping to pass their Private Pilot FAA written exam to find in-person help. Pilotsmith at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport...
Fox11online.com
Brown County to vote on more than $3 million courthouse addition for security screening
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Out of the state's 12 most populous counties, Brown is the only one without security screening at its courthouse. However, that could soon be changing after years of discussions about the topic. Before the pandemic, Brown County was as close as it has ever been to...
Fox11online.com
Rosendale-Brandon School District approves two referendum questions for spring
ROSENDALE (WLUK) -- The Rosendale-Brandon School District is giving a referendum another shot. After voters said no to the April 2022 referendum, the school district board has been working to develop a long-range master plan that addresses district needs and is supported by the community. “Like many Wisconsin school districts,...
Fox11online.com
Bond set at $1M for Oshkosh man charged in fatal Fond du Lac County crash
FOND DU LAC COUNTY (WLUK) -- Bond has been set at $1 million for an Oshkosh man charged in an alleged drunk driving crash that killed one person and injured multiple others last weekend in Fond du Lac County. Brian A. Sippel, 56, is facing multiple felony charges, including as...
Fox11online.com
EAA announces beginnings of 'all-star' lineup for 70th anniversary
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- With roughly six months left until the 70th EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, the fly-in convention's schedule is taking shape. The convention announced Friday that some of the world's top air show performers have already committed to flying in Oshkosh this summer. From longtime favorites to new aerobatic...
Fox11online.com
Door County organization making a difference through music
SISTER BAY (WLUK) -- A Door County organization is using a grant to bring the joy of music to the elderly. Midsummer's Music has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a Challenge America award of $10,000. This grant will support the Griffon String Quartet’s...
Fox11online.com
Complaint: Green Bay stabbing was over theft accusation
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A man accused of stabbing a teen on Green Bay's east side believed the teen stole money and a vehicle title from him, prosecutors say. Angel Guerrero, 21, appeared in Brown County court Thursday. He faces five counts, including second-degree recklessly endangering safety, battery and disorderly conduct, all with the use of a dangerous weapon.
Comments / 0