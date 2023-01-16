King Charles III is not looking to hold any peace talks with his youngest son, Prince Harry, anytime soon, according to reports. The father-son dynamic has been thrust into a record low for the pair following the explosive release of Harry’s tell-all memoir, “Spare.” Amid whispers over whether or not Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, will attend his father’s coronation in May, an insider told the Evening Standard that a royal reunion is not on the cards “at this moment in time.” “He has never been one to make quick judgments,” an insider told the outlet. “There is no appetite at this...

4 DAYS AGO