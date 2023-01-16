Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
South Carolina Philharmonic Presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert at Koger Center for the ArtsPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireballRoger MarshLexington, SC
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
Related
wach.com
Aliyah Boston ties double-double record as No. 1 South Carolina crushes Vanderbilt
Aliyah Boston continued to cement herself in South Carolina folklore as the No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball team crushed Vanderbilt 96-48 on Thursday. Boston scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to notch the 72nd double-double of her career. She also shot 8-8 from the field. That ties Boston...
wach.com
No. 1 Gamecocks locked in on Vanderbilt, Aliyah Boston inches to milestone
(WACH) - The No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball team is handling the pressure of perfection with tunnel vision. "They handle their business," said women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley. "There's not a lot of extra, they're really low maintenance. They just want to win." South Carolina's 18-0 record is...
wach.com
SC State seeking $209 million for campus, infrastructure updates
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina State University leaders made a $209 million request to state legislators on Wednesday in hopes of upgrading several outdated campus buildings. It's been 30 years since SC State received full state appropriation for new academic facilities, SC State President Alexander Conyers told the...
wach.com
"The redeem team": Camden, Joyce Edwards determined to get back to state championship
(WACH) - The Camden girls' basketball team has one goal; to get a ring. The 2022 3A state championship runner-up is coming back to finish the job. She's a walking double-double," said head coach Natalie Norris. "She's going to get double-digit rebounds, double-digit points automatically. Camden's Joyce Edwards is averaging...
wach.com
West Columbia elects George Crowe as district three councilman
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — West Columbia has announced a new District Three councilman following a special election on Tuesday. Voters have chosen native and businessman George Crowe to the seat, following a January 17 special election. Crowe will serve as representative for the newly redrawn district, with his...
wach.com
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Columbia area
Winner, winner! Another $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in the Columbia area Wednesday night. The player bought the ticket at the Carolina Pantry #2 store on 7850 Garners Ferry Rd. The Powerball draws for a $473 million jackpot Saturday, January 21st. Odds of winning the prize are 1 in 293...
wach.com
Columbia native to compete on "Next Level Chef"
A Columbia native will join the ranks of culinary masters set to compete in the newest season of "Next Level Chef" Season two of the cooking competition will premiere after Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12, but keep an eye out for Vincent "Vinny" Alia. Alia, the Columbia native...
wach.com
SC Military Dept. responds after riot at Midlands Youth Challenge Academy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Military Dept. issued a statement Wednesday afternoon concerning a riot that broke out at a Leesburg Road training facility used by a youth academy. Officials said the riot on Tuesday involved the Youth and Job Challenge Academy, also known as SC Youth...
wach.com
Columbia police recover 14 guns, some stolen, some unlawfully carried
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police says it's recovered 14 guns recently, with two being reported stolen from Greenville and North Charleston. Other guns were taken from people who officials say possessed them unlawfully due to prior convictions. This comes as part of a series of 'discharging in the...
wach.com
St. Pat's in Five Points announces 2023 musical lineup
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — St. Pat's in Five Points announced it will return to the streets of Columbia on March 18 with 20 bands across four stages. Soda City will host headlining performers Moon Taxi, Nate Smith, Drivin N Cryin and Hippo Campus. Many of the artists are South Carolina natives. To see the full lineup - click here.
wach.com
TSA sees surge in firearm discoveries at SC airports
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WACH) — The Transportation Security Administration says they saw an increase in firearms discoveries at South Carolina airports last year. TSA officers found 15 firearms at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport and a total of 79 firearms in travelers' carry-on luggage during routine screenings at security checkpoints state-wide.
wach.com
Weekend turns soggy with inches of rain possible
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — We'll cool down another 10+ as we head into the weekend as clouds and rain take over for Sunday. Our coldest timeframe will be Saturday morning with lows in the upper 30s and wind chills in the mid 30s for a lot of the area.
wach.com
Lexington-Richland Five students bake cakes for the upcoming Mardi Gras season
Chapin, S.C (WACH) — Tis the season to cook up a tradition. Students in Lexington Richland Five are learning how to make the Iconic King Cake as the Mardi Gras season gets closer. Students at the Center For Advanced Technical Studies in Lexington Richland Five will be making the...
wach.com
Alvin S. Glenn officer reportedly stabbed by inmate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County officials say an officer at Alvin S. Glenn detention Center was stabbed by an inmate last Friday. The officer was stabbed with a metal object back on January 11, but officials say the investigation began two days later. The incident remains under investigation.
wach.com
Richland County releases statement after living conditions in Alvin S. Glenn shared online
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County and Alvin S. Glenn officials have given a statement after several videos were shared on social media depicting poor living conditions of inmates at the Detention center. The statement comes as several videos posted on TikTok show cells at Alvin S. Glenn Detention...
wach.com
Local organizations continue to offer help to Colony Apartment residents
Columbia, S.C (WACH) — Almost 90 percent of the people who live at Columbia's Colony Apartments are back in their homes , but many are still struggling. Thats why some local organizations are offering help to people who were evacuated from their units late last month after living with no heat, no water and gas leaks.
wach.com
Richland Two names interim superintendent days after previous leader resigned
COLUMBIA, SC — The Richland Two School Board voted in an interim superintendent Thursday night after the resignation of Baron Davis in a special called meeting earlier this week. Board members met for more than four hours to name Nancy Gregory the interim superintendent. She's a former Richland Two...
wach.com
Crisis the Classroom: Richland Two holds special meeting following Supt. resignation
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The Richland Two School board will be having its third special called meeting this month to address the districts superintendent position. Richland Two Chair Lindsay Agostini told WACH FOX News the meeting Thursday evening will answer the questions surrounding next steps for the districts' leadership.
wach.com
Cooler weekend with heavy rain by Sunday
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — After warming just 2 shy of the record high on Thursday (76 set back in 2001), temperatures are going to cool off quite a bit for the weekend. The arrival of this chilly weather is going to take it's time, happening in pieces. We still...
wach.com
Police discover marijuana at Five Points dispensary, three charged
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia police say a search warrant at a local cannabis dispensary has led to three people being charged with marijuana and hemp-related charges Wednesday afternoon. Police and SLED agents arrested Crowntown Cannabis store manager Connie Jackson, 32, and gave citations to Alessandra Morales, 23, and...
Comments / 0