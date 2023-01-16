ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

wach.com

No. 1 Gamecocks locked in on Vanderbilt, Aliyah Boston inches to milestone

(WACH) - The No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball team is handling the pressure of perfection with tunnel vision. "They handle their business," said women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley. "There's not a lot of extra, they're really low maintenance. They just want to win." South Carolina's 18-0 record is...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

SC State seeking $209 million for campus, infrastructure updates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina State University leaders made a $209 million request to state legislators on Wednesday in hopes of upgrading several outdated campus buildings. It's been 30 years since SC State received full state appropriation for new academic facilities, SC State President Alexander Conyers told the...
ORANGEBURG, SC
wach.com

West Columbia elects George Crowe as district three councilman

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — West Columbia has announced a new District Three councilman following a special election on Tuesday. Voters have chosen native and businessman George Crowe to the seat, following a January 17 special election. Crowe will serve as representative for the newly redrawn district, with his...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Columbia area

Winner, winner! Another $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in the Columbia area Wednesday night. The player bought the ticket at the Carolina Pantry #2 store on 7850 Garners Ferry Rd. The Powerball draws for a $473 million jackpot Saturday, January 21st. Odds of winning the prize are 1 in 293...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Columbia native to compete on "Next Level Chef"

A Columbia native will join the ranks of culinary masters set to compete in the newest season of "Next Level Chef" Season two of the cooking competition will premiere after Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12, but keep an eye out for Vincent "Vinny" Alia. Alia, the Columbia native...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Columbia police recover 14 guns, some stolen, some unlawfully carried

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police says it's recovered 14 guns recently, with two being reported stolen from Greenville and North Charleston. Other guns were taken from people who officials say possessed them unlawfully due to prior convictions. This comes as part of a series of 'discharging in the...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

St. Pat's in Five Points announces 2023 musical lineup

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — St. Pat's in Five Points announced it will return to the streets of Columbia on March 18 with 20 bands across four stages. Soda City will host headlining performers Moon Taxi, Nate Smith, Drivin N Cryin and Hippo Campus. Many of the artists are South Carolina natives. To see the full lineup - click here.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

TSA sees surge in firearm discoveries at SC airports

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WACH) — The Transportation Security Administration says they saw an increase in firearms discoveries at South Carolina airports last year. TSA officers found 15 firearms at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport and a total of 79 firearms in travelers' carry-on luggage during routine screenings at security checkpoints state-wide.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Weekend turns soggy with inches of rain possible

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — We'll cool down another 10+ as we head into the weekend as clouds and rain take over for Sunday. Our coldest timeframe will be Saturday morning with lows in the upper 30s and wind chills in the mid 30s for a lot of the area.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Alvin S. Glenn officer reportedly stabbed by inmate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County officials say an officer at Alvin S. Glenn detention Center was stabbed by an inmate last Friday. The officer was stabbed with a metal object back on January 11, but officials say the investigation began two days later. The incident remains under investigation.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Local organizations continue to offer help to Colony Apartment residents

Columbia, S.C (WACH) — Almost 90 percent of the people who live at Columbia's Colony Apartments are back in their homes , but many are still struggling. Thats why some local organizations are offering help to people who were evacuated from their units late last month after living with no heat, no water and gas leaks.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Cooler weekend with heavy rain by Sunday

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — After warming just 2 shy of the record high on Thursday (76 set back in 2001), temperatures are going to cool off quite a bit for the weekend. The arrival of this chilly weather is going to take it's time, happening in pieces. We still...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Police discover marijuana at Five Points dispensary, three charged

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia police say a search warrant at a local cannabis dispensary has led to three people being charged with marijuana and hemp-related charges Wednesday afternoon. Police and SLED agents arrested Crowntown Cannabis store manager Connie Jackson, 32, and gave citations to Alessandra Morales, 23, and...
COLUMBIA, SC

